ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

Marco Rubio, Who Last Month Said Abortion Regulation Should Be Left to the States, Endorses a Federal Ban

Many Republicans were dismayed by the federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) unveiled this week, viewing it as politically unwise and constitutionally suspect. But yesterday Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.), who is running for reelection this year, announced that he is co-sponsoring Graham's bill, which would prohibit abortion at 15 weeks of gestation or later. Rubio's support for the bill blatantly contradicts the position he was taking just a few weeks ago, when he said abortion regulation should be left to the states, and his avowed support for federalism more generally.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.

The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WOLB 1010AM

Herschel Walker Campaign ‘Captains’ Include Accused Capitol Rioter And Fake GOP Elector

Since the start of his campaign, Republican congressional candidate Herschel Walker has accused his opponent, Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, of being anti-cop and soft on crime. Walker is apparently so pro-po-po that he can’t seem to stop pretending he used to be a cop and he has charged repeatedly that his opponent in the Senate race is the antithesis of all things “back the blue.”
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm Gains

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he believes implementing a national abortion ban and continuing the conservative fight to restrict bodily autonomy for women “is profoundly more important than any short-term politics.” The comments came in an interview with RealClearPolitics, during which Pence urged his fellow Republicans not to “shrink from the fight” after some GOP legislators distanced themselves from an effort by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to implement a national abortion ban. Some Republicans are wary that a push for a federal ban could galvenize pro-choice voters in the Novemeber midterms and cost them highly coveted legislative seats.  When...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Benzinga

Dems Push For Marijuana Legalization With Focus On Justice, Booker & Fetterman Speak At Cannabis Event

Democrats Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) continue to push hard for cannabis policy reform. "With a majority of Americans on both sides of the aisle in support of legalization, we know that this has opportunities," said Booker in a pre-recorded video at the Cannabis Opportunities Conference. He added that there is hope for policy change considering state and nationwide support for marijuana legalization, reported Marijuana Moment. "We need, though, to continue to evolve our focus, vision, and strategies to make sure that economically, socially—and especially within our criminal justice system—we are expanding fairness, equality and opportunity." The event's policy summit was led by PA State Sen. Sharif Street (D).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge orders GPS monitoring for Rachel Powell, woman accused of participating in U.S. Capitol riot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Mercer County who has been charged in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol will have to wear GPS monitoring until her trial.The Post-Gazette reports that a judge granted the government's request for the monitoring.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Rachel Powell has repeatedly violated the conditions of her release.Powell is accused of smashing a window at the Capitol with a pipe and yelling instructions to other rioters.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Republicans#Abc News#American#Gop
Washington Examiner

Manchin approval in free fall after Inflation Reduction Act vote

West Virginia voters are not happy with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) after he decided to vote for President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. As recently as May, 57% of West Virginia voters approved of the job Manchin was doing as a senator. According to a new poll from West Virginia radio station WMOV, that number has now plummeted to just 26%.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Ryan Nobles Moves To NBC News From CNN

Ryan Nobles is joining NBC News after eight years at CNN. Nobles will continue on the Capitol Hill beat, where he has recently reported on the January 6th Committee hearings. He also was on the campaign trail in the last presidential race, covering Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump. Ken Strickland, the network’s D.C. bureau chief, sent the below memo to staffers: All, It’s my pleasure to introduce Ryan Nobles as our newest Capitol Hill Correspondent, beginning with us later this month. It’s an exciting time to welcome Ryan, as we enter the final midterms sprint and prepare to cover a new Congress in just...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
The Intelligencer

Guest Opinion: Consolidating power in an 'us vs them' world

In the 1950s, journalist Milton Mayer went to Germany and interviewed 10 middle class citizens who had lived through the Hitler years in the 1930s and '40s. From their comments, different interpretations are possible as to why they did not see the coming catastrophe that was growing around them. Here are some of the things they were vaguely aware of but did not analyze and think through. Instead of a legislature that had a robust, democratic give...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy