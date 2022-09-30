Read full article on original website
Marco Rubio, Who Last Month Said Abortion Regulation Should Be Left to the States, Endorses a Federal Ban
Many Republicans were dismayed by the federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) unveiled this week, viewing it as politically unwise and constitutionally suspect. But yesterday Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.), who is running for reelection this year, announced that he is co-sponsoring Graham's bill, which would prohibit abortion at 15 weeks of gestation or later. Rubio's support for the bill blatantly contradicts the position he was taking just a few weeks ago, when he said abortion regulation should be left to the states, and his avowed support for federalism more generally.
POLITICO
Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.
The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
Herschel Walker Campaign ‘Captains’ Include Accused Capitol Rioter And Fake GOP Elector
Since the start of his campaign, Republican congressional candidate Herschel Walker has accused his opponent, Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, of being anti-cop and soft on crime. Walker is apparently so pro-po-po that he can’t seem to stop pretending he used to be a cop and he has charged repeatedly that his opponent in the Senate race is the antithesis of all things “back the blue.”
Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm Gains
Former Vice President Mike Pence says he believes implementing a national abortion ban and continuing the conservative fight to restrict bodily autonomy for women “is profoundly more important than any short-term politics.” The comments came in an interview with RealClearPolitics, during which Pence urged his fellow Republicans not to “shrink from the fight” after some GOP legislators distanced themselves from an effort by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to implement a national abortion ban. Some Republicans are wary that a push for a federal ban could galvenize pro-choice voters in the Novemeber midterms and cost them highly coveted legislative seats. When...
Trump-pick Herschel Walker leading in Georgia Senate race against Sen. Warnock: Poll
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is leading his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, by 3 percentage points, according to recent polling from Fox 5 Atlanta and Insider Advantage. The race between Walker and Warnock remains too close to predict, with polls alternating back and forth between which candidate is leading...
Ex-Sen. Al Franken says Senate GOP 'destroyed' the legitimacy of the Supreme Court: 'They've stolen two seats'
"The legitimacy of the court was undermined when they [Senate Republicans] wouldn't take up Merrick Garland," Franken said during a CNN segment.
A government funding bill is introduced as Congress races to avoid an Oct. 1 shutdown
The stopgap bill keeps federal agencies funded at current levels through mid-December. But a fight over reforming the permitting process for energy projects is bumping against a Friday deadline.
Virginia's 2nd District: Tightest congressional race in the country?
(The Center Square) – With Nov. 8 a mere 47 days away and Republicans vying to flip control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Virginia’s 2nd District may be one of the tightest races in the country. Rep. Elaine Luria, the district’s Democratic incumbent, is trying to hold...
Dems Push For Marijuana Legalization With Focus On Justice, Booker & Fetterman Speak At Cannabis Event
Democrats Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) continue to push hard for cannabis policy reform. "With a majority of Americans on both sides of the aisle in support of legalization, we know that this has opportunities," said Booker in a pre-recorded video at the Cannabis Opportunities Conference. He added that there is hope for policy change considering state and nationwide support for marijuana legalization, reported Marijuana Moment. "We need, though, to continue to evolve our focus, vision, and strategies to make sure that economically, socially—and especially within our criminal justice system—we are expanding fairness, equality and opportunity." The event's policy summit was led by PA State Sen. Sharif Street (D).
Judge orders GPS monitoring for Rachel Powell, woman accused of participating in U.S. Capitol riot
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Mercer County who has been charged in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol will have to wear GPS monitoring until her trial.The Post-Gazette reports that a judge granted the government's request for the monitoring.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Rachel Powell has repeatedly violated the conditions of her release.Powell is accused of smashing a window at the Capitol with a pipe and yelling instructions to other rioters.
Democrats worry polls showing them as Senate favorites are wrong
Political handicappers are labeling Senate Democrats as the favorites to keep their majority, but Democratic senators themselves are worried the polls may be flawed in their favor just as they were in 2016 and 2020. The lawmakers acknowledge the political environment looks much better for their chances than it did...
GOP Gov. Candidate: Women Should Be Charged With Murder For Violating Abortion Ban
Doug Mastriano, the Donald Trump-backed GOP nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, in 2019 agreed that women who violated a so-called fetal heartbeat abortion ban he was sponsoring should be charged with murder. In an interview with radio station WITF that was unearthed by NBC News this week, the state senator...
Washington Examiner
Manchin approval in free fall after Inflation Reduction Act vote
West Virginia voters are not happy with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) after he decided to vote for President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. As recently as May, 57% of West Virginia voters approved of the job Manchin was doing as a senator. According to a new poll from West Virginia radio station WMOV, that number has now plummeted to just 26%.
Top pro-Senate Democrat super PAC spending big bucks to blast GOP challenger in key swing state over abortion
FIRST ON FOX: The leading super PAC supporting Democratic senators and candidates is taking aim at the Republican challenging Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan this November in New Hampshire with a major ad blitz on the combustible issue of abortion. The TV commercial from the Senate Majority PAC, which was shared...
thecentersquare.com
Poll shows tie in North Carolina U.S. Senate race with six weeks left before Election Day
(The Center Square) — A new Civitas Poll shows the U.S. Senate race between Rep. Ted Budd and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley as a statistical tie with six weeks to go before Election Day. "This race to replace Senator Richard Burr continues to be a...
Ryan Nobles Moves To NBC News From CNN
Ryan Nobles is joining NBC News after eight years at CNN. Nobles will continue on the Capitol Hill beat, where he has recently reported on the January 6th Committee hearings. He also was on the campaign trail in the last presidential race, covering Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump. Ken Strickland, the network’s D.C. bureau chief, sent the below memo to staffers: All, It’s my pleasure to introduce Ryan Nobles as our newest Capitol Hill Correspondent, beginning with us later this month. It’s an exciting time to welcome Ryan, as we enter the final midterms sprint and prepare to cover a new Congress in just...
Alleged Nazi sympathizer gets four years in prison over U.S. Capitol attack
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A New Jersey man, who was accused of being a Nazi sympathizer and in May was found guilty of charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, was sentenced to four years in prison on Thursday, the Justice Department said.
Guest Opinion: Consolidating power in an 'us vs them' world
In the 1950s, journalist Milton Mayer went to Germany and interviewed 10 middle class citizens who had lived through the Hitler years in the 1930s and '40s. From their comments, different interpretations are possible as to why they did not see the coming catastrophe that was growing around them. Here are some of the things they were vaguely aware of but did not analyze and think through. Instead of a legislature that had a robust, democratic give...
In Hurricane Ian's wake, dangers persist, worsen in parts
Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persisted, and even worsened in some places
U.S. Senate passes stopgap funding bill as possible shutdown looms
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed a bill to fund federal government activities through Dec. 16, as Congress moved to stave off a partial government shutdown at midnight on Friday, when the new fiscal year begins.
