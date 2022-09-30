Read full article on original website
Film Room: Michigan State vs. Maryland
If you’re reading this, you know that Michigan State lost to Maryland 27-13 on Saturday, the Spartans’ third straight loss by double-digits. You don't need me to tell you that Payton Thorne overthrew a number of open receivers, and that whenever coordinator Scottie Hazelton’s defense went to a spot drop zone it gave up third down after third down to quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.
Kickoff time announced for Michigan State’s homecoming game against Wisconsin
The kickoff time has officially been announced for Michigan State’s Week Seven matchup against Wisconsin on Oct. 15. It is also MSU’s homecoming game. The game will kickoff at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will air on FOX. Michigan State is currently coming off of three consecutive losses,...
Against All Odds, Week Five: Lost
Just a few short weeks ago, fans of the Michigan State Spartans were sitting up in the first-class cabin, perhaps sipping a vodka and tonic, flashing back to the fond memories of a 11-2 season and Peach Bowl victory in 2021, and dreaming about the glory that 2022 and beyond might bring.
Spartan Reacts: Time to look at the big picture for Michigan State
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State Spartans fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. This time a year ago, there may have been no better surprise in the...
Analyzing Michigan State hockey and its 4-3 exhibition loss to Team USA’s Development squad
Michigan State’s men’s ice hockey team faced off against Team USA’s National Team Development Program under-18 squad (NTDP) on Saturday in an exhibition matchup. MSU fell 4-3 in regulation, but there are a lot of positive signs. First, the student section outdid themselves. One specific thing to...
