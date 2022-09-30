ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Film Room: Michigan State vs. Maryland

If you’re reading this, you know that Michigan State lost to Maryland 27-13 on Saturday, the Spartans’ third straight loss by double-digits. You don't need me to tell you that Payton Thorne overthrew a number of open receivers, and that whenever coordinator Scottie Hazelton’s defense went to a spot drop zone it gave up third down after third down to quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.
Against All Odds, Week Five: Lost

Just a few short weeks ago, fans of the Michigan State Spartans were sitting up in the first-class cabin, perhaps sipping a vodka and tonic, flashing back to the fond memories of a 11-2 season and Peach Bowl victory in 2021, and dreaming about the glory that 2022 and beyond might bring.
