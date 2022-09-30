Read full article on original website
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable homeCJ CoombsAurora, MO
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the OzarksCJ CoombsBranson, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Lake Taneycomo in the Ozark Mountains is supposed to be your go-to place for brown or rainbow trout fishingCJ CoombsRockaway Beach, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com
Barn quilting class hosted in Stone County
A Barn Quilting Class is being offered in Blue Eye in the hopes to create a barn quilt trail. The Stone County University of Missouri Extension is offering a barn quilt class. The class will take place on Oct. 15, at the Blue Eye Community Center, located at 138 State Hwy EE in Blue Eye.
bransontrilakesnews.com
17th Annual SSCFPD Firefighters Chili Cook-Off brings the community together
The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Auxiliary hosted the 17th Annual SSCFPD Firefighters Chili Cook-Off on Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Reeds Spring High School. The event showcased over 30 chilis for the community to taste and vote on their favorite. The winners of the chili cook-off were:. 1st...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Hollister celebrates 2022 homecoming
Hollister High School celebrated homecoming Friday, Sept. 30, with festivities taking place throughout the week including parades and events each day within the school district. Friday night’s coronation resulted in Neka Holmes and Grant Jones being named the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen. The Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce,...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Monarch butterflies stop in Branson on their migration
The Veterans Memorial Garden welcomed visitors making their way to their winter home in Mexico. The Monarch Butterflies, who migrate each year from Canada and the United States to Mexico, have stopped at the garden’s Monarch Butterfly Waystation for a layover. Garden Administrator Jana Evans told Branson Tri-Lakes News...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Santa takes to the road at the 18th Annual Stone County Toy Run
The Freedom of Road Riders Local 15 Branson Tri-Lakes hosted their 18th Annual Stone County Toy Run on Sunday, Oct. 2. The bikers gathered at Wal-Mart in Branson West to begin their trek, with Santa leading the way, to the Kimberling City Elks Lodge 2505, where they dropped off toys. The toys will be given out to needing families in Stone County for the holidays.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Colton Cooper honored by City of Branson
The city of Branson has honored one of the next generation of Branson entertainers for his quick thinking in helping save a kidnapped man. Colton Cooper was given the city’s “You’ve Been Caught Doing Something Good” award for his efforts in August to help save a 19-year-old autistic man who had been reported missing.
bransontrilakesnews.com
The community of Forsyth celebrates Homecoming 2022
The Forsyth Panthers celebrated their homecoming with festivities taking place throughout the week, including a parade and events each day within the school district. The parade took place on Thursday, Sept. 29, followed by a pep rally at the High School. During halftime at Friday night’s game against Diamond, the...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Kenneth Thomas
Kenneth Thomas, 89, of Kimberling City passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Kenneth was born on June 8, 1933. He married his sweetheart, Bonnie Peel on November 18, 1951 in Boone, IA. In 1976, Kenneth and Bonnie purchased the Four Seasons Resort in Kimberling City and moved from Iowa.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Steven Vincent Hughes
Steven Vincent Hughes, 69, of Branson passed away on September 23, 2022 at Cox Medical Center Branson. Steve was born August 17, 1953 in Los Angeles, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife. Steve is survived by his son Chris Hughes (Za Unitt); sister Rivka Cubine...
pethelpful.com
Missouri Rescue Organization Finds Unexpected Abandonded Puppies in Heartbreaking Clip
TikTok user @rescueone_sgf, an animal rescue and medical facility from Springfield, Missouri, was on a mission to rescue three abandoned adult huskies. But during the rescue mission, this organization found a very heartbreaking surprise. Rescuers went to the house where the abandoned Huskies were and once they opened the front...
KYTV
Sister Act: Siblings aim to turn abandoned Springfield landmark into restaurant, retail space
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Would you be willing to go into business with one of your siblings and take up all those financial and planning headaches with someone who knows everything there is to know about you...and picks on you for it?. Well, that’s exactly what’s happening in a project...
Family waiting for answers after accident in automatic car wash
ROGERS, Ark. — On Monday, Sept. 26, a Rogers teen was going through an automatic car wash when a brush fell in her car. 17-year-old Emma Kate James of Rogers said she and a friend had just left dance practice when she decided to stop by Zips Car Wash on Pleasant Grove Road.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Pedestrian killed on I-49
UPDATE: One man died after trying to run across the traffic lanes on Interstate 49 Saturday night, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
SGF man accused of ramming car off road, causing injuries
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Garrett Clark Brookshire, 24, of Ozark was arrested Sept. 30 and formally charged with six felonies. Brookshire was charged with three counts of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action in connection to a May 14 incident in which a man, his friend, and his little sister were allegedly attacked […]
KYTV
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates large fire behind Southwest Missouri Humane Society
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another large fire that broke out behind the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri. Officials with the Willard Fire Department say they got the call at around 4:30 p.m. for a large fire behind the Humane Society. When they got to the scene, they found a boat on fire.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Legends in Concert: Fall tributes offer a high energy show with a personal touch
The fall tribute artist line-up at Legends in Concert are bringing high energy with a personal touch to the Branson stage at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater. Legends in Concert audiences in Branson are invited to witness the performances of Tina Turner, Willie Nelson, Freddie Mercury, The Blues Brothers and Elvis Presley now through the end of the month. The October line-up features the talents of Lori Mitchell-Gay as Tina Turner, Terry Johnson as Willie Nelson, Fernando Castro as Freddie Mercury, Justin Sassenella and Clint Nievar as The Blues Brothers and Ryan Pelton as Elvis Presley.
Unique restaurant chain set to open 4th Missouri location next month
A unique restaurant chain recently announced that it would open its fourth location in Missouri next month. Read on to learn more. Chicken Salad Chick is a unique restaurant chain with more than 220 locations in over 17 states throughout the country.
myozarksonline.com
Three Airlifted To Springfield Hospital Following Alleged D.W.I. Crash
Three Southwest Missouri residents were airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield following a single vehicle crash at 10:08 last night on Pennington Drive near the south outer road in Laclede County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a car driven by 25-year-old Laci N. Stonebraker of Verona failed to stop at a stop sign, ran off the right side of the road, struck a fence and a tree, then caught fire. Stonebraker, two passengers, 28-year-old Amber B. Goodman and a 7-year-old juvenile boy, all suffered serious injuries. Everyone in the vehicle was wearing a safety device at the time of the crash. Stonebraker is facing charges of driving while intoxicated, resulting in serious injuries, D.W.I. with a child less than 17 years old in the vehicle, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the Ozarks
James Mason “Jim” Owen (b. Nov. 11, 1903, d. July 12, 1972).Trenton Thompson, Find-a-Grave. For 12 years, James Mason “Jim” Owen served as a Branson, Missouri mayor. Before relocating to the Ozarks in 1933, Owen was employed by a Jefferson City newspaper as an advertising manager. Once arriving in Branson, he stayed and never left.
