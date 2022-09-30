ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
mycouriertribune.com

Party leaders argue over tax cut headed to Missouri governor's desk

(The Center Square) – As legislation to cut taxes was being prepared for delivery to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, leaders from both parties continued to disagree on its merits. "Throughout this process, we always put Missourians first, and I believe our work stands as a strong example of what...
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Temporary extension to WIC benefits increases produce access

Effective Oct. 1, Missourians with benefits through the state's Women, Infants and Children (WIC) programwill temporarily have more money to spend on fruits and vegetables. WIC is a federal program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is administered by the state health department. The program provides nutrition services for pregnant and postpartum women, new mothers, breastfeeding women, children under 5 and infants.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
mycouriertribune.com

3 more counties want Texas to declare invasion at southern border; total at 32

(The Center Square) – Three more counties are the latest to express support for Texas declaring an invasion at the southern border, bringing the total to 32. The judge and county commissioners of Ector County, in the Permian Basin, signed a Declaration of Local State of Disaster on Sept. 27 stating the “health, safety, and welfare of Ector County residents are under an imminent threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.”
ECTOR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy