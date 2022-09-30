Read full article on original website
Party leaders argue over tax cut headed to Missouri governor's desk
(The Center Square) – As legislation to cut taxes was being prepared for delivery to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, leaders from both parties continued to disagree on its merits. "Throughout this process, we always put Missourians first, and I believe our work stands as a strong example of what...
After four decades, Hancock Amendment continues to shape Missouri tax policy
Mel Hancock, author of Missouri's tax-limiting Hancock Amendment, speaks on C-SPAN soon after being elected to Congress in 1988. Hancock died in 2011. (Screenshot from C-SPAN)
Newsom signs bill allowing state to revoke out-of-state parent’s rights over trans kids
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Thursday allowing California to take "temporary emergency jurisdiction" over a child that traveled to the state for transgender drugs or operations, stripping parents of their authority over their kids. "States across the country are passing laws to demonize the...
Temporary extension to WIC benefits increases produce access
Effective Oct. 1, Missourians with benefits through the state's Women, Infants and Children (WIC) programwill temporarily have more money to spend on fruits and vegetables. WIC is a federal program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is administered by the state health department. The program provides nutrition services for pregnant and postpartum women, new mothers, breastfeeding women, children under 5 and infants.
3 more counties want Texas to declare invasion at southern border; total at 32
(The Center Square) – Three more counties are the latest to express support for Texas declaring an invasion at the southern border, bringing the total to 32. The judge and county commissioners of Ector County, in the Permian Basin, signed a Declaration of Local State of Disaster on Sept. 27 stating the “health, safety, and welfare of Ector County residents are under an imminent threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.”
