Thora Birch on the Real Reason She Won't Appear in 'Hocus Pocus 2'

Thora Birch, the actress behind the beloved character of Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus, is opening up about the real reason for her absence in the upcoming sequel. Die-hard Hocus Pocus fans were disappointed to learn that Birch would not be reprising her role as Dani in the new Disney+ sequel, despite capturing audiences' hearts as a young girl in the original 1993 film.
Bette Midler: I don’t need ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ to burnish my gay icon status

Bette Midler joked she doesn’t need “Hocus Pocus 2” to burnish her status as a gay icon. “No!” she exclaimed to Page Six exclusively at the movie’s premiere in New York City on Tuesday. “This is worldwide, this is global, girl! Get a grip!” The first “Hocus Pocus” movie came out in 1993 and centered on a trio of diabolical witches — played by Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy — who were awakened after being executed in the 17th century. The film received mixed reviews and was not a box office success. But over the years, it developed a rabid fan...
Hocus Pocus 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

The long awaited sequel to Hocus Pocus is hitting Disney+ just in time for Halloween season 2022, and now we know that the film's official Rotten Tomatoes score is. At the time of writing this, Hocus Pocus 2 has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 71%, with 34 reviews having been submitted by critics. The current breakdown is that 67% of critics seem to rate the film "Fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes standards, while 32% feel it is Rotten. While that's not a resounding amount of praise for the film, it's a solid indicator that the sequel recaptures at least some of the magic of the cult-classic original.
Tom Hanks Says He's Only Made 4 Good Movies

Tom Hanks has only four movies that are “pretty good,” which is a pretty divisive statement that would no doubt create an internet frenzy of love for one of Hollywood’s favorite actors and a lot of hate for the person saying it. But what if the actor himself is the utterer of that statement?
Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp in Talks for Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ Remake

Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp are in talks to star in Robert Eggers’ long-gestating Nosferatu remake, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.   Skarsgard is set to play the titular vampire character in the reboot of the 1922 classic horror pic by German director F. W. Murnau, while Depp will also star. Eggers’ Nosferatu will retell the Gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Barbarian' Crashes the Gate With $10M Opening'Barbarian' Review: A Gleefully Gonzo Horror Flick'The...
Pierce Brosnan Reveals Surprising Detail About Filming 'Mrs. Doubtfire' With Robin Williams

Pierce Brosnan shared a surprising behind-the-scenes story about Mrs. Doubtfire, the classic 1993 family movie starring Robin Williams. In a new interview with GQ, the former James Bond actor said he did not "meet" Williams for real until after the film wrapped. During production, Brosnan only saw Williams under the Oscar-winning makeup that transformed him into a British nanny.
Selena Gomez Is Working on Rebooting Beloved '90s Movie

Selena Gomez just wrapped up Only Murders in the Building Season 2 at Hulu, and is already working on her next project. According to Deadline, sources say 20th Century is developing a reboot of the 1988 film Working Girl, which starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Joan Cusack. Gomez is said to be in final negotiations to be a producer on the film, which is being adapted by Ilana Pena. No other details are available at this time, but Deadline noted that the film is likely to premiere on Hulu.
