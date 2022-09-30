Read full article on original website
Related
Hailey Bieber Says Relationship With Husband Justin Bieber "Never" Crossed Over With Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber is finally addressing the alleged drama between her and Selena Gomez, most of which was generated by public misconception, according to her. In Wednesday's new "Call Her Daddy" episode, host Alex Cooper asked the star point blank if she ever dated her now-husband, Justin Bieber, at the same time he was with his famous ex.
Selena Gomez Seen In 1st Photos Since Hailey Bieber Denied Stealing Justin From Her
Selena Gomez was seen out for the first time publicly since Hailey Baldwin revealed the timeline of her love life with Selena’s ex Justin Bieber, putting to bed any rumors of their romances overlapping. The Only Murders in the Building star enjoyed a fun dinner with friends in Malibu on Tuesday night (September 27) as she rocked a sophisticated black ensemble paired with a camel coat, as well as Vagabond Shoemakers’ Edwina Boot. Selena looked to be having a grand time without a care in the world, which would line up with what Hailey said about there being “no drama” between the two women.
In Style
TBT: Taylor Swift Said Anxiety Was the "Number One Feeling" She Felt While Dating Harry Styles
Who: Grammy-winning singer, actor, and former boy bander Harry Styles and 11-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. How They Met: As the story goes, Swift and Styles met backstage at the 2012 Kids Choice Awards, where Taylor and her pal Selena Gomez danced and sang along as Styles and his One Direction bandmates performed their hit "What Makes You Beautiful" during the show – according to MTV News.
Britney Spears’ Son Jayden Federline Explains Why He and His Brother Didn’t Attend Her Wedding to Sam Asghari
Here's why Britney Spears' sons weren't at her wedding, according to Jayden Federline.
RELATED PEOPLE
Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating
From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
Britney Spears Goes Off & Says J.Lo Would ‘Never’ Have Been Treated Like She Was During Conservatorship
Britney Spears, 40, name-dropped Jennifer Lopez, 53, when she slammed her abusive conservatorship on Instagram. “I’d like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down eight hours a day seven days a week … no car, own security of 5 years telling me at my own door I can’t walk outside for 4 months, the singer wrote on Sunday, September 25. Britney added, “No door for privacy…and watched me change naked and shower.”
Hailey Bieber Finally Reveals Whether She Ever Hooked Up With Justin While He Was With Selena
Hailey Bieber appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Sept. 28 and insisted that she NEVER hooked up with her now-husband Justin Bieber during a time while he was dating his ex, Selena Gomez. “Not one time,” Hailey confirmed. “When him and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point. I would never. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that and I never was.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
Hailey Bieber 'Respects' Selena Gomez, Says There's 'No Drama': 'We Know What Happened'
Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez have no bad blood, despite what the internet may believe. The model, 25, recently sat down for an interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, where she dished about her marriage to Justin Bieber and rumors that she "stole" the singer from his ex-girlfriend. Hailey,...
Hailey Bieber’s ‘brownie glazed lips’ spark backlash
This is one dessert people aren’t enjoying. Hailey Bieber’s no stranger to causing a social media stir with her beauty tutorials; fans went wild for her “glazed donut” nails this summer, and her signature skincare trend of the same name even inspired the launch of her own line, Rhode. But Bieber’s “brownie glazed lips” have people talking for all the wrong reasons. Back in September, Justin Bieber’s wife shared her latest makeup look on TikTok with the caption, “ready for all the fall things including brownie glazed lips” — and now, a number of commenters are calling her out for cultural appropriation. Bieber created her...
AOL Corp
Taylor Swift shares candid look behind the scenes of new album
Taylor Swift is giving us an inside look into the making of "Midnights." The 32-year-old artist shared a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram of a compilation of clips of her creating her newest album, including footage singing with glasses of wine, walking through the snow and resting with her cat. Swift...
Taylor Swift & Drake Reportedly Made A Song In 2017 That Will Be Released On New ‘Reputation’
If the headlines of their queen Taylor Swift dropping a new album called Midnights in October wasn’t enough for the Swifties, perhaps the report that she has a “secret” collaboration with Drake coming soon will do the trick. The Grammy winner is said to be including the ditty, which was allegedly written in 2017 for Taylor’s Reputation album, on her upcoming remastered edition of the record, according to The Sun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hailey Bieber Finally Debunks “Homewrecker” Accusations and Reveals Her Talk With Selena Gomez
As much as some might want a juicy backstory story about the Hailey-Justin-Selena love triangle, Mrs. Bieber is here to report that it’s simply just not the case. On a new episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast that debuted this week, Hailey Bieber addressed some of the crucial details surrounding her role as “the woman who stole Justin from Selena” back in the day.
'All hell broke loose': Scooter Braun admits 'regret' over Taylor Swift feud as he explains what happened with his purchase of Big Machine Records
Scooter Braun is speaking about his controversial acquisition of Big Machine Records in 2019 that resulted in Taylor Swift accusing the mogul of being a 'manipulative bully.'. The 41-year-old music manager appeared on the NPR podcast, The Limits with Jay Williams, this week and spoke about the deal which granted him the rights to music from multiple artists including Swift's first six albums.
Albany Herald
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Angela Pops Up on Michael in Nigeria (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 6 “Outta My System.”]. We’re not even halfway through this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and the drama is ratcheting up! Pace yourselves — there’s much more to come. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss from Episode 6.
KXLY
Kim Kardashian wants Florence Pugh to be her new best friend
Kim Kardashian is keen to become pals with Florence Pugh. The SKIMS founder recently confessed she is “obsessed” with the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ star since seeing her in the psychological drama alongside Harry Styles, and now it’s claimed the 41-year-old reality star is on a mission to hang out with the 26-year-old Brit.
DIY Photography
Photographer sues Miley Cyrus for sharing his photo without permission
Famous singer Miley Cyrus recently found herself in the middle of a copyright infringement lawsuit. As it often happens with celebrities, she was sued after posting a photo of herself on social media without asking for permission first. What’s more, she was sued by the same paparazzo who sued Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande (twice) and Dua Lipa over the same thing.
Albany Herald
Beyoncé celebrates the debut of her sister Solange's ballet composition
It's no secret that talent runs through Knowles family, but Beyoncé has reason to feel especially proud of her sister Solange this week. Solange debuted her original composition for the New York City Ballet on Wednesday, becoming only the second Black woman to do so, after Lido Pimienta in 2021, according to CBS News, citing the ballet.
Marie Claire
Khloé Kardashian Was Spotted Cozying Up With Italian Actor Michele Morrone in Milan
Fans think so, after the TV star was spotted getting cuddly with Italian actor Michele Morrone in Milan. The two were hanging out backstage at the Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Week show this past weekend, where Kim Kardashian made an appearance to introduce her collab with the designer brand, E! News reports.
toofab.com
Here's What Louis Tomlinson Has to Say About His Relationship With Zayn Malik
"I don't know if I'm mature enough now" Louis Tomlinson is getting candid about his relationship with his former bandmate Zayn Malik. During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of "The Zach Sang Show," the 30-year-old singer commented on his relationship with Malik and where the two stand. "You'd have to...
Comments / 0