Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating
From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
Hailey Bieber’s ‘Brownie Glazed Lips’ Look Is Yet Another Example of Cultural Appropriation in Beauty
Here's what you need to know about the viral beauty trend
Hailey Bieber reveals she will address for the FIRST TIME whether she 'stole' Justin Bieber away from Selena Gomez: 'It's about people knowing the truth'
Were Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez ever in a romantic triangle? Fans will learn Hailey's side of the story on the Call Her Daddy podcast that will air on Wednesday. In a snippet from the interview shared on social media on Monday, the Rhode Beauty founder is asked...
Selena Gomez Seen In 1st Photos Since Hailey Bieber Denied Stealing Justin From Her
Selena Gomez was seen out for the first time publicly since Hailey Baldwin revealed the timeline of her love life with Selena’s ex Justin Bieber, putting to bed any rumors of their romances overlapping. The Only Murders in the Building star enjoyed a fun dinner with friends in Malibu on Tuesday night (September 27) as she rocked a sophisticated black ensemble paired with a camel coat, as well as Vagabond Shoemakers’ Edwina Boot. Selena looked to be having a grand time without a care in the world, which would line up with what Hailey said about there being “no drama” between the two women.
Victoria Just Got Her David Beckham Tattoo Removed—What it Means For Their Marriage
A sign? Victoria Beckham might have removed her David Beckham tattoo. Fans spotted that the Spice Girl’s husband’s initials had mysteriously vanished from her wrist in her new Instagram video. On September 24, 2022, Victoria posted an Instagram video of her swatching a lip tint for her Bitten Lip Color for her beauty brand, Victoria Beckham beauty. Upon putting the product on her arm, a faded tattoo of David’s initials is seen. Some fans commented and asked why she got the tattoo removed, “Why did you get your tattoo removed Victoria? Just fascinated,” one fan commented under the video. “Forgive me...
Selena Gomez reacts to Hailey Bieber’s explosive ‘Call Her Daddy’ interview
Selena Gomez reacted in true Selena fashion to Hailey Bieber ’s explosive Call Her Daddy interview. The Only Murders in The Building star, known for her fight against bullying and for supporting mental health causes, took to social media to address the “vile and disgusting” comments about Justin...
Hailey Bieber Finally Reveals Whether She Ever Hooked Up With Justin While He Was With Selena
Hailey Bieber appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Sept. 28 and insisted that she NEVER hooked up with her now-husband Justin Bieber during a time while he was dating his ex, Selena Gomez. “Not one time,” Hailey confirmed. “When him and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point. I would never. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that and I never was.”
Selena Gomez Condemns Fans’ ‘Vile and Disgusting’ Comments After Hailey Bieber’s Interview
Selena Gomez just shared some brutal honesty with a certain group of her fans. Following Hailey Bieber’s revealing Wednesday (Sept. 28) interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast — where she opened up about the online hate she’s received since she started dating Justin Bieber, now her husband — the Rare Beauty founder went on TikTok live to make perfectly clear where she stands on the people who bully others on her behalf.
Hailey Bieber denies chants of ‘Selena’ made her cry on Met Gala red carpet: ‘Not true’
Hailey Bieber has addressed rumours that she cried at the Met Gala after the crowd began chanting “Selena, Selena” in reference to her husband Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.The model, 25, opened up about the incident, which took place on the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala, during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper, where she said that it was “not true” that the chanting made her cry.“So, yes, I could hear everyone screaming. And, again, I think there’s a certain part of you that has a numbness. I was, like, really...
Proud Uncle! Justin & Hailey Bieber Spotted Spending Quality Time With 2-Year-Old Niece In Los Angeles
More baby fever may be on the way for the "Peaches" crooner. Justin Bieber was spotted out and about with his wife, Hailey Bieber, in Studio City on Friday, September 30. The two were seen spending some quality time with Hailey's older sister, Alaia Baldwin, and her two-year-old daughter, Iris.The 28-year-old singer was wearing a white t-shirt, half pants, and comfortable shoes along with a cap as he held the little one in his arms while walking around. The supermodel, 25, enjoyed the California weather in a white cropped top, trousers, and dark sunglasses.HAILEY BIEBER SPILLS THOUGHTS ON THREESOMES, DISCUSSES...
Hailey Bieber Breaks Down Timeline of Justin Bieber Relationship After His Reunion With Selena Gomez
Watch: Hailey Bieber ADDRESSES Selena Gomez Love Triangle Rumors. Never say never: Hailey Bieber is officially speaking out about an important chapter of her life. The 25-year-old—who recently celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with Justin Bieber—clarified the timeline of her relationship with the singer publicly for the first time, which has always been a topic for fans following their romance. (Prior to marrying Hailey in Sept 2018, the "Peaches" singer had an on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez for almost eight years until the two split earlier that year).
'All hell broke loose': Scooter Braun admits 'regret' over Taylor Swift feud as he explains what happened with his purchase of Big Machine Records
Scooter Braun is speaking about his controversial acquisition of Big Machine Records in 2019 that resulted in Taylor Swift accusing the mogul of being a 'manipulative bully.'. The 41-year-old music manager appeared on the NPR podcast, The Limits with Jay Williams, this week and spoke about the deal which granted him the rights to music from multiple artists including Swift's first six albums.
Hailey Bieber Got Dragged For A Video About “Brownie Glazed Lips” Because She Didn’t Give Credit To People Of Color
This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here (and you should, cause we just revamped it). This week TikTok users accused Hailey Bieber of co-opting trends by Black and Latina women, after a...
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Why ‘Words Matter’ Shortly After Hailey Bieber’s Viral Interview
After Hailey Bieber defended the timeline of her relationship with Justin Bieber and his breakup with Selena Gomez, Gomez said that "words matter."
Catelynn Lowell Shocks Fans With Photos of Never-Before-Seen Sister!
Catelynn Lowell has been in the spotlight for nearly half her life. So longtime fans of the Teen Mom franchise might think they know just about everything there is to know about Cate. That’s one reason that so many were shocked when Lowell posed for a photo of her sister...
Scooter Braun Has ‘Regret’ Over How Taylor Swift Masters Deal Went Down: ‘A Lot of Things Got Lost in Translation’
Three years after music executive Scooter Braun drew the wrath of the massive Taylor Swift fanbase for seemingly blindsiding the pop star with the unannounced purchase of her masters, he admitted he has “regret” over how the deal was handled. On Friday, Braun told NPR, he learned an...
