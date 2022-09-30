ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SmileyWorld, Epik, and IGG Games Launch a Kingdom Smiles Collaboration in Lords Mobile, Complete With NFT Collectibles

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022--

IGG Games, maker of the multi award-winning Lords Mobile teams up with Epik, producer of the world’s premium digital items and NFTs, to launch a one-of-a-kind in-game crossover with Smiley Company, the lifestyle brand and original creator of the iconic smiling emoji now celebrating its 50 th anniversary.

In collaboration with IGG Games, SmileyWorld branded NFT digital items will appear in Lords Mobile for a limited-time event beginning September 30, 2022, that includes collectible NFTs for players powered by Epik Prime. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to be working with a renowned game publisher like IGG. As we celebrate this anniversary, we imagine looking back from 50 years into the future, 2022 will mark a milestone moment for Smiley as when we entered a new era of digital-first engagements with our consumers, and through our partnership with Epik, enabled our fans the ability to have true digital ownership of Smiley products,” says Nicholas Loufrani - CEO of Smiley.

This marks a new step of the innovative collaboration for IGG Games, whose hit title Lords Mobile is played by over 500 million fans all over the world. During the Kingdom Smiles event, an exclusive Smiley Area and Shop will be available for players. Participating in various activities provides special chests and Smiley coins that can be exchanged for emotes and avatars. These exclusive items are only available for a limited time, and can only be purchased using the event shop and Smiley currency. Additionally, players should prepare to see the famous Smiley icon integrated in the game world via shields and visual effects.

“We see Smiley as a great match to engage our fans and audiences. What better way for them to express their emotions and excitement than with Smiley emotes & avatars? We are fortunate to work with partners like Epik, who bring immense value with their expertise in the digital merchandise space and the brand partnerships they offer. This collection of in-game digital collectibles and NFTs that our players can truly own marks the beginning of an extraordinary future full of unique opportunities for our players.” -Zorro Zhuo, Global Head for Lords Mobile and IGG Games.

The brands will collaborate together to create collectible NFTs that utilizes Epik’s proprietary blockchain technology enabling players to interact with the digital items in game while collecting their special NFTs on Epik’s premium NFT marketplace - www.epikprime.com.

By leveraging Epik’s licensing network, brands can scale and expand their reach with better control over their digital partnerships, while gaining granular insights that were previously impossible. Epik’s blockchain-powered capabilities present a low-risk, high-rewards opportunity to explore digital ownership within the NFT space. Brands gain access across the world’s largest network of game companies, NFT marketplaces, and web3 metaverses, a powerful confluence reshaping the global advertising industry with Epik at the forefront of this exciting transformation.

Lords Mobile is available on multiple platforms and app stores. Download and play now. http://lordsmobile.igg.com/

About IGG

IGG Inc. is a renowned video game developer and publisher dedicated to bringing amazing games to gamers all over the world. Since opening our doors in 2006, we have created over 20 original games for mobile, web, and PC, and are proudly serving players in over 200 countries.

IGG offers free-to-play mobile games in 23 different languages which have garnered critical acclaim and won prestigious awards. Right from the start, the IGG has aggressively pursued the global market. Its strategic direction and plans have always focused on achieving the goal of becoming a global leader in the gaming industry that produces games loved by players around the world. Embracing corporate spirit of “Innovators at Work, Gamers at Heart”​, IGG is dedicated to creating high-quality and enjoyable games that will stand the test of time.

About Smiley

The Smiley Company helped to create a new universal language in the late ’90s, launching the “Smiley Dictionary” — a list of Smileys which transformed ascii emoticons into something understandable to all.

Smiley’s emotions have gone on to have an essential place in our society today, helping kids learn about themselves and their emotions (emotional intelligence). This became the starting point for how we use Smileys in technology and influenced the digital language we now use every day. Giving us a way to tell each other how we are feeling in a shorthand that is not easily expressed through traditional dialects.

Smileys helped revolutionize technology, instigating a digital trend that now sees billions of them sent every day. Their legacy was a new brand made up entirely of thousands of expressive emotions, and by turning this innovation into an artform, SmileyWorld continues to create engaging products and promotions for market-leading partners that provide a unique platform for self-pression.

About Epik

With more than 300 video game clients, Epik is the leading global licensing agency putting brands into video games to produce premium digital items and experiences for over one billion gamers worldwide with the largest digital ecosystem with hundreds of the world’s most popular entertainment brands. Epik is widely considered to be the blockchain industry leader producing collaborations for premium licensed digital collectables, NFTs and exclusive experiences powered by an interoperable proprietary cross-chain technology. Epik was the first and only NFT company to do any deals with AAA gaming companies for NFTs. Clients include Warner Music, Garena, Tencent and Universal. The EPIK Prime token (EPIK) powers a unique loyalty reward program that grants members exclusive NFT benefits and rewards.

