From the Locker Room: Las Vegas Raiders WR Tyron Johnson

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
 2 days ago

We spoke with Las Vegas Raiders WR Tyron Johnson from the locker room looking ahead to this weekend's game against the Denver Broncos.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders started the 2022 NFL season with high expectations. After a disappointing 0-3 start, the 17-game regular season is far from over.

The Silver and Black return home this weekend to Allegiant Stadium. I was in the locker room for this exclusive interview with WR Tyron Johnson to discuss the state of the team, and waiting for his turn to be a regular contributor.

You can watch the interview below:

From the Locker Room: Las Vegas Raiders WR Tyron Johnson (; 1:14)

The Las Vegas Raiders return to action next Sunday, as they play host at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to their AFC rivals the Denver Broncos. That game kicks off at 4:25 PM PDT and can be seen on CBS .

