Tropical Storm Orlene strengthening in Pacific off Mexico

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Orlene strengthened in the eastern Pacific on Friday and forecasters expected it to become a hurricane while heading for a projected landfall on Mexico’s northwestern coast on Monday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Orlene had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) on Friday. It was centered about 270 miles (440 kilometers) southwest of the port of Manzanillo and was moving northwest at 5 mph (7 kph).

It was projected to grow to hurricane force Friday or Saturday before falling back to tropical storm strength ahead of a forecast Monday strike in Sinaloa state, possibly near the resort city of Mazatlan,.

