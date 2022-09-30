ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Who's In, Who's Out: Final Injury Report For Georgia vs Missouri

By Brooks Austin
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=490YRf_0iGq7Dkm00

Georgia enters their matchup with the Missouri Tigers on Saturday a relatively healthy football team, though three starters could be limited or out. We bring you the final injury report.

Football and injuries go relatively hand in hand. It's a brutally physical sport that, over time, will eventually wear on any football team. Though there is a sense of luck surrounding the injury status of a lot of football teams, and the Georgia Bulldogs have been on both sides of that luck in recent years.

A year ago, they battled a litany of injuries along their way to winning a national title. By the third play of the first game, Georgia was without their starting Guard, X-Receiver, top two slot receivers, and a starting tight end on offense alone.

Now, in the 2022 season, Georgia has been able to remain a relatively healthy football team apart from a few starters being hobbled by nagging injuries.

Georgia Football Injury Report - Who's In, Who's Out

WR Adonai Mitchell will travel with the team according to sources, though we at Dawgs Daily don't expect him to play. The receiver has been battling an ankle sprain since the matchup with Samford in week 2.

DT Jalen Carter will be available if need be after having dealt with an ankle injury of his own since the South Carolina matchup in week 3. He was available a week ago against Kent State though he did not play on defense.

RB Kenny McIntosh will be a game-time decision according to sources. The senior running back left last week's matchup in the fourth quarter after reaggravating a previous bone bruise according to Kirby Smart. He will travel with the team and be assessed on Saturday during pregame.

WR Arian Smith will dress though his status is still questionable. Smart indicated this week during his media availability that Smith was back running but had not returned to cutting just yet.

Other Injuries

  • Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) OUT - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.
  • Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day."
  • Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Upset On Saturday Afternoon

Don't look now, but the Illinois Fighting Illini are 4-1 after blowing out Wisconsin by 24 on Saturday. In Bret Bielema's first return to Madison, he and Illinois jumped all over the Badgers thanks to a strong run game and dominant defensive performance, holding Wisconsin just two rushing yards on the day.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
State
Missouri State
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Columbia, MO
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Missouri Sports
Columbia, MO
Football
State
South Carolina State
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Oregon, MO
Local
Missouri College Sports
City
Athens, GA
Columbia, MO
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Coach Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders' name is getting hotter and hotter on the college football head coaching carousel. Saturday morning, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that two major programs could make a run at the Jackson State head coach. Georgia Tech and Auburn could both have interest in Coach Prime. "With Georgia...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot

1. Ohio State (5-0) Defeated Rutgers, 49-10 With Buckeyes tailback TreVeyon Henderson out due to injury, Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and five TDs on 21 carries in another statement win for Ohio State. 2. Alabama (5-0) Defeated Arkansas, 49-26 Bryce Young was sidelined for most of the game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Disturbing Ohio State Mascot Photo Going Viral

A disturbing Ohio State Buckeyes mascot photo is going viral on Saturady. Ohio State's mascot, Brutus, is rocking a throwback look on Saturday afternoon against Rutgers. Dan Hope shared a photo of the disturbing look. This isn't the first time Brutus has gone viral this season. What a look for...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: This Sad Auburn Fan Is Going Viral Tonight

It's a sad time to be an Auburn football fan. Bryan Harsin called a ridiculous trick play vs. LSU this Saturday night. It ended in an easy interception by an LSU defender. One Auburn fan, in particular, can't believe what she's watching tonight. A photo of a sad Auburn fan...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Missouri Tigers#The Georgia Bulldogs#Dawgs Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Suffered Another Tough Injury Loss Today

Ohio State's already banged up defensive backfield took another tough injury blow on Saturday. With Cam Brown, Jordan Hancock and Cameron Martinez all already out vs. Rutgers, now it appears the Buckeyes are down Tanner McCalister who was helped off the field only to return to the sideline without his helmet.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Alabama's Mistakes Today

Alabama led Arkansas 21-0 but now is holding on to the lead for dear life in the second half. Thanks to Bryce Young's injury and some uncharacteristic Tide errors, Arkansas got things as close as 28-23 late in the third quarter. Alabama just scored to make it 35-23 in the early fourth, but isn't out of danger yet.
MONTGOMERY, AL
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
922K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy