ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Wilfred Ndidi set to make Leicester line-up against Nottingham Forest

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25rN4k_0iGq7A6b00

Wilfred Ndidi is expected to be fit for Leicester to face Nottingham Forest after returning early during the international break.

The midfielder came back from Nigeria duty with a hamstring problem but should be available.

Full-backs Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) remain long-term absentees for the Foxes.

Nottingham Forest will assess Scott McKenna and Morgan Gibbs-White before Monday’s match.

McKenna has a knee injury picked up on international duty with Scotland while Gibbs-White’s foot injury stopped him linking up with England Under-21s.

Orel Mangala (hamstring), Moussa Niakhate (groin) and Omar Richards (leg) remain injured but Serge Aurier could be in line for his debut.

Leicester provisional squad: Ward, Iversen, Smithies, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Faes, Amartey, Evans, Justin, Thomas, Castagne, Ndidi, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Tielemans, Barnes, Maddison, Albrighton, Praet, Vardy, Daka, Iheanacho, Perez.

Forest provisional squad: Henderson, Worrall, Williams, Aurier, McKenna, Lodi, Gibbs-White, O’Brien, Kouyate, Yates, Freuler, Johnson, Hennessey, Biancone, Boly, Bade, Cook, Toffolo, Colback, Lingard, Awoniyi, Surridge, Dennis.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Football rumours: Forest owner weighing up firing Steve Cooper after five losses

Five straight Premier League losses have Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis reportedly considering a change in the dugout. The Greek media mogul is weighing up sacking manager Steve Cooper along with Forest executive Dane Murphy and his recruitment staff, according to the Mail. The club are bottom of the league and reeling after Monday night’s 4-0 loss to Leicester. The Guardian says Forest are interested in ex-Liverpool and Chelsea boss Rafael Benitez or former Burnley manager Sean Dyche as potential replacements.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

16 debuts and counting – Forest on track to break Portsmouth record

Nottingham Forest are closing in on Portsmouth’s 17-year record of most debutants in a Premier League season. Sixteen of Steve Cooper’s summer signings have made their league debuts in the opening eight matches of 2022-23. With deadline-day arrival Loic Bade yet to feature – and the January transfer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Celtic growing into ‘ruthless’ Champions League – Callum McGregor

Captain Callum McGregor believes Celtic are growing into the “ruthless” Champions League competition and hopes to continue progressing against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night. The Scottish champions put in a good performance against Real Madrid at Parkhead on matchday one in Group F – the Scotland midfielder hit...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serge Aurier
Person
Ryan Bertrand
Person
Wilfred Ndidi
Person
Omar Richards
Person
Orel Mangala
newschain

Football rumours: Pedro Martins and Ruben Amorim in running for Wolves job

Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is expected to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager after the latter was sacked, the Daily Telegraph writes. Lage was dismissed following talks with Wolves chairman Jeff Shi after their 2-0 defeat at West Ham, which left the club in the bottom three of the Premier League table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Loizos Loizou believes boss Neil Lennon can give Omonia edge against Man Utd

Omonia forward Loizos Loizou has backed boss Neil Lennon to give the Cypriot side the edge in Thursday’s Europa League tie against Manchester United. The 19-year-old reckons Lennon’s experience will prove crucial in the clash with Erik ten Hag’s side, when Omonia will be looking for their first win in Group E having lost their opening two games to Sheriff and Real Sociedad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nottingham Forest#Uk#Castagne#Tielemans
newschain

Michael Beale hails ‘blood and guts’ win over league leaders

QPR manager Michael Beale admitted his team had to show “blood and guts” to win 1-0 at Championship table-toppers Sheffield United. Beale added that he felt the Blades provided his side with their toughest test of the season after Chris Willock’s 51st-minute strike earned the visitors a fifth victory in seven matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

I hope Rob Page was watching – Mark Harris delighted with Cardiff winner

Mark Harris said he hoped Wales manager Rob Page was watching after his stunning strike earned Cardiff a 1-0 home win over Blackburn. The Welsh internatoinal hammered home a 20-yard screamer to steer his side to a first home win since 13 August and make it four points in two home games.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Clement Lenglet: The objective is really clear for Tottenham in Champions League

Clement Lenglet is confident Tottenham can qualify for the Champions League knock-out stage after they left Frankfurt with a point on Tuesday. Spurs were eager to bounce back in their Group D tie after last weekend’s humbling defeat away to rivals Arsenal and while they could not claim all three points in Germany, the 0-0 draw kept them in with a strong chance of making the last 16.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

I have to calm my nerves – Darwin Nunez admits to difficult start at Liverpool

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez admits he has found his adaptation to English football difficult but accepts part of that was self-inflicted. The Uruguay international, a £64million summer signing who could end up costing a club-record £85m, scored in his first two appearances but was then banned after foolishly getting himself sent off.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Erik Ten Hag thanks Man City for Man Utd’s derby demolition reality check

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag thanked Pep Guardiola and Manchester City for the reality check dished out in Sunday’s derby demolition. The Old Trafford giants are in the midst of their latest post-Sir Alex Ferguson rebuild after a wretched campaign that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked and interim replacement Ralf Rangnick flounder.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Records keep tumbling for Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland’s latest hat-trick broke two Premier League records and left him firmly on course for several more with Manchester City. Haaland is the first player ever to score hat-tricks in three successive Premier League home games and shattered the mark for the quickest to reach three trebles in the competition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Liverpool back in form while Bayern Munich set Champions League record

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick and Mohamed Salah’s penalty secured Liverpool a comfortable 2-0 win in their Champions League ‘Battle of Britain’ against Rangers. Jurgen Klopp’s side turned in a much-improved display following their slow start to the season and climbed up to second in Group A, three points behind in-form leaders Napoli.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

What lies ahead for the British clubs in Champions League action this week?

The Champions League continues this week with six British sides involved in the action. The battle of Britain between Liverpool and Rangers promises to be another special European night at Anfield. Chelsea host AC Milan and Manchester City entertain FC Copenhagen while Tottenham travel to Eintracht Frankfurt and Celtic head...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Dean Smith disappointed as Norwich fail to top table after draw at Reading

Norwich head coach Dean Smith was disappointed that his side failed to beat. once they had taken an early second-half lead in their 1-1 Championship draw at the SCL Stadium. Reading went closest to breaking the first-half deadlock, with an Andy Carroll header well saved by City goalkeeper Tim Krul and Jeff Hendrick grazing a post with a long-range effort.
SOCCER
newschain

Cristiano Ronaldo is happy – except when he’s not playing, says Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo is happy at Manchester United but understandably “p***** off” when he does not play, like against Manchester City on Sunday. The summer was dominated by speculation about the 37-year-old’s future after the forward’s frustrations emerged at the way his first season back at Old Trafford unfolded.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy