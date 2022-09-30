ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orestis Kiomourtzoglou hoping strong Hearts displays help win international caps

 4 days ago
Orestis Kiomourtzoglou hopes to follow in the footsteps of several of his new Hearts team-mates and win full international honours.

The former Germany Under-21 international is also eligible to play for Greece through his father and is looking to use his recent move to Edinburgh as a platform.

Stephen Kingsley made his Scotland debut this week with Hearts team-mate Craig Gordon in goal and winger Barrie McKay on the bench, while Cammy Devlin joined Nathaniel Atkinson in the Australia team.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s Tynecastle clash with Rangers, Kiomourtzoglou said: “This is also my goal. Germany is maybe difficult for me but I am eligible to play for Greece.

“I played under-21 for Germany. I played with Nico Schlotterbeck and David Raum, they are now in the A team. I played one qualifier for Germany against Belgium and it was a great experience.

“Greece wanted me as well but at that moment I didn’t have a passport and it was quite difficult to get one.

“But now I have everything and if an invite comes, I am open to it.

“Hearts is a big club and we are playing in Europe so if I play some good games, who knows what will happen.”

Kiomourtzoglou made his Hearts debut in a 3-0 win at Motherwell before the international break after waiting for a work permit in the wake of his transfer from Dutch side Heracles Almelo.

“Everything was faster but after 10-15 minutes I think I played a quite an OK game and we got three points, which was the most important thing,” he said.

The 24-year-old is now relishing his home debut.

“The first time I was around the stadium I could see the fans really live Hearts,” he said.

“I have been at the stadium three times but not on the pitch so I am looking forward to it.

“The matches I watched from the stand, I saw the supporters screaming at every tackle, every shot, so I am looking forward to feeling it for my own on the pitch.”

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
