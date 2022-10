In the wake of injuries to Robert Williams III and Danilo Gallinari, the Boston Celtics will sign six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin to a one-year, $2.7 million veteran minimum contract, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The injury-plagued Griffin averaged 6.4 points (on 43/26/72 shooting splits), 41. rebounds and 1.9 assists in 17.1 minutes over 56 games for the Brooklyn Nets last season.

