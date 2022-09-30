Read full article on original website
Northport retirees getting one-time bonus
Employees who retired from the city of Northport will soon see a one-time bonus on their retirement checks. Northport City Council recently approved the one-time bonus for retirees, which is coming from $82,000 given to the city by the state. According to the Retirement Systems of Alabama, members with 25...
Alabama organizations assisting with Hurricane Ian recovery
The Central-West Alabama chapter of the American Red Cross is stepping up to support and provide much-needed supplies for those impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida. “We have things like tarps, flood kits that contain work gloves, Clorox bleach that you are going to need whenever water is involved,” said Red Cross spokesperson Annette Rowland. “Shovels and safety kits, masks, things like that. You never want to breathe in those fumes when you are cleaning up after a flood. When we get there, we are able to drop those supplies and those vans become mobile feeding units where we can feed thousands of people out of those vans.”
Beat Auburn Beat Hunger campaign is under way
While the Iron Bowl is still more than a month away, the University of Alabama and Auburn University are already in a competition. While one will come out on top, food banks in Tuscaloosa and Lee counties are the real winners. The Beat Auburn Beat Hunger campaign kicked off in...
Spirit of Alabama: Honoring fallen warriors
Since our country was attacked on Sept. 11, 2001, a total of 266 service members who called Alabama home have lost their lives. Many died fighting in the war on terror, but no matter how they died the people behind the Alabama Fallen Warriors Project ensure their sacrifice is remembered.
United Way hosts inaugural Tuscaloosa Dogtoberfest
TUSCALOOSA – The United Way of West Alabama hosted the first ever Tuscaloosa Dogtoberfest Oct. 2 at Capitol Park. The event included a pet parade and costume contest, followed by the annual Blessing of the Pets hosted by Christ Episcopal Church. Pets and their owners made their way out...
Schoolyard Roots, local restaurants partnering for fundraiser
TUSCALOOSA – Schoolyard Roots is sponsoring a movable feast by partnering with local restaurants to serve Schoolyard Roots Specials in support of students learning about gardening. Schoolyard Roots Executive Director Nicole Gelb Dugat said this fundraiser is all about ensuring children know how their food is made. “Everyone comes...
1 year after fatal wreck, driver facing criminally negligent homicide charges
A man involved in a fatal crash in Cottondale that killed three people last year is now facing charges. As first reported by the Tuscaloosa Patch, Braxton Finlay Connell, 34, was charged with three counts of criminally negligent homicide and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. The crash, which...
Tider Insider: Oct. 4, 2022
Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss the highs and lows of Alabama’s 49-26 win over Arkansas, as well as the injury Bryce Young sustained against the Razorbacks. We talk about what the Crimson Tide will do to prepare for a rematch against Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M after last year’s road loss in College Station. We give updates on Tua Tagovailoa’s injury and if he’ll get to play against the Jets this upcoming week. Alabama soccer continues its hot streak, taking down another SEC opponent on the road. Plus, find out what fan giveaway does the soccer team have in store for Thursday’s home match against Ole Miss. Also, we take viewer’s questions via phone and e-mail.
Jahmyr Gibbs’ fourth quarter masterpiece leads Alabama to a 49-26 win against Arkansas
With a semi-comfortable 14-0 lead with 10:54 remaining in the second quarter, Alabama Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young threw an incomplete pass while being tackled by Crimson Tide transfer Drew Sanders. Young was taken to the blue tent as he sprained his shoulder, leading him to miss the rest of the game.
