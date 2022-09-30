ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Is California's Best Smoothie Shop

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Smoothie's are refreshing in the Summertime, but every season is the perfect season to make healthy choices. Smoothies can serve as a meal replacement or a light, refreshing snack depending on their contents. Some prefer to compile their favorite ingredients and make the drink at home, while others pick one up on the way home from a long day in the office or before a long hike. Regardless of your smoothie habits, there is one shop in the entire state that is known for making the best smoothies. Despite your preferences and specifications, chances are, you can find a great option at this one-stop smoothie shop .

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the best smoothie in all of California can be found at the Earth Organic Juice Bar located in Los Angeles. Eat This Not That recommended trying the Breakfast Smoothie.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best smoothie in the entire state :

"While there is no shortage of excellent juice and smoothie bars in California, Earth Organic in Los Feliz is a standout. Try the Breakfast smoothie to fill up for the day, and come back for the Natural Gatorade (celery, lemon, cucumber) for an afternoon pick-me-up."

