Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

Great Bend Senior Center raising funds for new sign

Tucked away on the east side of Great Bend, the Senior Center continues to serve the community with a variety of activities for seniors and the general public alike. In an effort to stand out a little more, the center is now sponsoring a fundraiser for the purchase of a new street sign to adorn the building located at 2005 Kansas Avenue in Great Bend.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

City of Great Bend still waiting on final numbers from cleanup

The big cleanup in Great Bend is over. The top vote getter in the "quality of life" vote ran from Sept. 24 through Oct. 2. Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis said Monday that final numbers are not in, and final costs will depend on reports from Stone Sand and Anspaugh regarding the use of the construction-sized dumpsters, as well as reports from Acme Iron and Scrap and the Barton County Landfill regarding tonnage of materials turned in.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend High School hosts debate invitational

From Great Bend High School debate coach Kim Heath... The Great Bend High School Panther Debate Squad would like to thank everyone who helped with our annual debate invitational where about 100 debaters from 15 different schools competed in two divisions on Saturday, October 1. Our tournament was won by Hutchinson followed by Dodge City and Salina Central.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Must be annexed into Great Bend, but housing development given green light

As long as Housing Opportunities, Inc. (HOI) annexes their property into the City of Great Bend, construction can get started on a housing development, just south of Walmart. The Great Bend City Council approved a motion to allow HOI to connect to the city’s sanitary sewer and potable water system following completion of all associated permitting, payment of fees and contingent that HOI applies for annexation into the city.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County tax sale scheduled for Oct. 11

Two years of preparation have led up to the Barton County tax sale on Oct. 11. The sale is typically held annually on properties with delinquent taxes after three years, but COVID-19 shut down the sale last year. County treasurer Jim Jordan said the final quarter of the year is always the busiest for his office, and this year is no exception.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

State renews $94,000 in grants for Family Crisis Center

This year the Kansas state attorney general's office is awarding more than $2.5 million in grants to local and state crime victim assistance organizations. Grants totaling nearly $94,000 were renewed for the Family Crisis Center in Great Bend. Executive Director Kylee Graves said the funds provide for many operational costs.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Co-op rebranding with new name following merger

Two cooperatives, one from Kansas and one from Oklahoma, are teaming up to build a better grower solution for their members. In June of 2022, members of Farmers Cooperative of Carmen, OK voted to merge with Great Bend Co-op (KS) beginning Oct. 1, 2022. With the merger will come a new name and new logo, as they will operate under the name American Plains Co-op.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Sonic franchise operator in Kan. fined for labor violations

HARVEY COUNTY — For many teens, working at a fast-food restaurant is a first job. For 50 teens – ages 14 and 15 – working at three Sonic drive-in locations in central Kansas – that meant being employed in excess of the number of hours allowed by child labor laws and during nighttime hours not permitted by law, according to a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.
NEWTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Is Bigger Better In Agriculture?

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, September 27, indicates a bit of stability in our area for severe and extreme drought although extreme drought has pretty much enveloped most of Barton County while things eased a tad to severe where more rain was received so not great conditions for planting wheat is an understatement. Drought conditions in North Central and Northeast Kansas are worsening. The six to ten-day outlook (October 4 to 8) indicates a 33 to 40% chance of above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation. Normal isn’t much. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (October 6 to 12) indicates our area a 60 to 70% chance of above temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation. Let’s just say wheat planting is at best dicey.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (10/3)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/3) At 12:38 a.m. a narcotics violation was reported at 119 NE 60 Road. At 12:40 a.m. the K-9 was called out to 119 NE 60 Road. Utility Problems. At 7:32 a.m. utility problems were reported at A Street and Main Street in...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Russell theater group will present 'Scared Silly'

RUSSELL — Scared Silly will be sure to get you in the mood for Halloween. RCT’s 103rd production is a compilation of short plays dealing with the spooky and supernatural in a most comedic way. Randyll Mauro is making her directorial debut with this production. Seven short plays...
RUSSELL, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (10/3)

The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2. Administrator's Update. 3. Economic Development...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

City administration recommends utility connection for GB housing development

Housing Opportunities Inc. (HOI) is planning for a housing development outside city Great Bend city limits and has requested to connect to the city's sanitary sewer. The four-phase project will be directly east of The University of Kansas Health System - Great Bend Campus and south of Walmart. HOI received nearly $6 million from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation for the project, referred to as Cambridge Park.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Lady Panthers beat Campus, fall to Eisenhower at home

Pink-Out night is always bigger than volleyball. But winning makes the night even more special. The Lady Panthers opened the night with a 25-20, 25-19 win over Campus. After an impressive second set against Goddard-Eisenhower, Great Bend dropped that match 25-16, 16-25, 25-13. No. 9 Eisenhower entered the night at...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Lady Panthers go 1-3 at home invitational

The focus going in was the Hutchinson Salthawks. As it turned out, Phillipsburg and Goodland were pretty good too. The Great Bend Lady Panthers lost to all three teams Saturday in going 1-3 in their home invitational at the Panther Fieldhouse. Great Bend did pick up a win over Ulysses...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

