The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, September 27, indicates a bit of stability in our area for severe and extreme drought although extreme drought has pretty much enveloped most of Barton County while things eased a tad to severe where more rain was received so not great conditions for planting wheat is an understatement. Drought conditions in North Central and Northeast Kansas are worsening. The six to ten-day outlook (October 4 to 8) indicates a 33 to 40% chance of above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation. Normal isn’t much. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (October 6 to 12) indicates our area a 60 to 70% chance of above temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation. Let’s just say wheat planting is at best dicey.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO