Lakers’ Anthony Davis comically roasts Malik Monk after loss to Kings
Los Angeles Lakers fans got to see their team back in action for the first time in six months (not counting Summer League) on Monday as the team opened its preseason play with a 105-75 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The outcomes of these preseason games do not matter but...
25-under-25: Evan Mobley is a two-way, NBA unicorn
Evan Mobley is a budding star with utterly unique two-way potential, representing the bright future of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sometimes you know a player is special and has what it takes to be an NBA superstar the moment you see them take the court as a rookie. Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley is one of the most recent examples of this phenomenon and has already established himself as one of the best young players in the NBA.
Final outlook on Miami Heat’s position heading into 2022-23 season
The Miami Heat ended last season with the best record in the Eastern Conference, falling just short of their second NBA Finals appearance in three seasons. While it was expected that the Heat would have a busy offseason making improvements based on things the team lacked in the postseason, Miami ended up having a pretty quiet offseason.
Inside Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson’s Thrilling Showdown in Vegas
The two potential first picks of the 2023 NBA draft put on a show in their first matchup against each other.
3 Chicago Blackhawks to trade before the regular season starts
The regular season is fast approaching for the 2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks. There are a lot of storylines that will be following this team as they try to rebuild their organization back to the powerhouse that it once was. That is going to take a long time. It seems as if...
