Tommy Fury will return to the ring next month, boxing on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition bout with YouTube star Deji.Briton Fury, half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson, is 8-0 as a professional boxer and last fought in April.The 23-year-old, who has won four of his fights via knockout/TKO, won his last outing by outpointing Daniel Bocianski on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s heavyweight title defence against Dillian Whyte – a contest the champion won via sixth-round KO. Now the younger Fury is set to take on Paul Bamba in Dubai on Sunday 13 November, before former multiple-weight...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO