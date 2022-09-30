Read full article on original website
Olivia Bouvier
3d ago
The sport should be banned. It's all about greed and advertisements...pay-per-view, and the fact that people just enjoy watching these Sitting Ducks get killed.
Boxing Scene
Eder Jofre, Former Two-Division World Champion, Passes Away at 86
Brazil`s greatest world champion and a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame, Eder Jofre, has died at the age of 86. A former bantamweight and featherweight champion of the world, Jofre`s record of 72-2-4 and 50 KO`s, made him a legend. He`s part of the knockout brotherhood with 50 or more stoppages, denoting sheer might but also uncanny timing.
Tommy Fury’s next fight to take place on Mayweather vs Deji undercard
Tommy Fury will return to the ring next month, boxing on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition bout with YouTube star Deji.Briton Fury, half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson, is 8-0 as a professional boxer and last fought in April.The 23-year-old, who has won four of his fights via knockout/TKO, won his last outing by outpointing Daniel Bocianski on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s heavyweight title defence against Dillian Whyte – a contest the champion won via sixth-round KO. Now the younger Fury is set to take on Paul Bamba in Dubai on Sunday 13 November, before former multiple-weight...
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter KOs Opponent In 5 Seconds With First Strike
MMA fighter Łukasz Klos earned his first-ever win in the cage with one of the fastest head-kick knockouts you’ll ever see. Klos and Paweł Podkański faced off at Carpathian Warriors 10 in an amateur 141lb catchweight fight in Poland on Saturday. The bout was the final amateur fight on the card before the main event and co-main event professional matchups.
UFC・
Boxing Scene
Arum Erupts: Hearn Wanted To Kill Fury-Joshua, I Knew He'd Find a Way To Sabotage It
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is standing firm on his position that Eddie Hearn, promoter for Anthony Joshua, "killed" the possibility of a year-end showdown between the two domestic rivals. The two sides have been negotiating for the last few weeks - with...
At least 125 killed in football stampede
At least 125 people were killed after violence erupted at a soccer match in Malang, Indonesia. Supporters of the losing team rushed the field and police fired tear gas that triggered a deadly stampede, according to local police.
Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
Legendary United States women's national team star Alex Morgan has done quite a bit on the field over the course of her iconic career. She's done quite a bit off of it, too. Morgan, one of the most famous soccer players of all-time, has reached into several different areas, including business, entertainment and even modeling.
Team USA Had Message For Brittney Griner This Week
Team USA players had a message for Brittney Griner following their gold medal win earlier this week. The Americans won their fourth straight gold medal at the World Cup, defeating China in the championship game. Following the win, Team USA star Breanna Stewart had a message for Griner, who remains...
Hulk Hogan Reacts To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
Another titan of the wrestling industry has taken to social media to pay tribute to Antonio Inoki. New Japan Pro Wrestling founder, Antonio Inoki sadly passed away at the age of 79 on Friday, September 30, 2022. Now, Hulk Hogan, his former adversary and partner in NJPW during the early-mid 1980s has reacted to the news with a post on his Facebook page.
NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Postrace News
Bubba Wallace had a pretty funny postrace moment on Sunday evening. The 23XI Racing driver finished in 16th place at Talladega on Sunday evening. While Wallace was not pleased with his finish, he did fine one silver lining. Wallace's post-race tweet went viral on Sunday night. "Well we didn’t crash🤷🏽♂️✅,"...
Look: Vikings Player Hospitalized After Gruesome Injury
Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine suffered a potentially serious leg injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. The first-round pick got carted off the field after the medical staff placed an air cast on his leg. Jamie Erdahl reported on the NFL Network broadcast that Cine was sent to a local hospital following the scary injury.
stillrealtous.com
Drew McIntyre Reveals What He Asked Roman Reigns After Match At Clash At The Castle
Last month Drew McIntyre challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle and it was Roman who walked out with the gold after Solo Sikoa helped him get the win. The United Kingdom had been waiting a long time for an event like Clash at the Castle and the fans inside Principality Stadium were loud throughout the show.
411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat’s In-Ring Return Officially Announced
Ricky Steamboat is making his in-ring return at Big Time Wrestling next month. and the details of the match have been revealed. Big Time Wrestling has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will team with FTR against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a mystery partner at the November 27th event.
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Thinks WWE Should Introduce A Women’s Intercontinental Title
Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she went on to become the NXT Women’s Champion. She helped mold the women’s division in the developmental brand as well. Rodriguez was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Before that, her...
The father who helped his son cross the finish line at the Olympics has died
A torn hamstring left sprinter Derek Redmond painfully limping through the last 200 meters at the 1992 Summer Olympics. Then his father Jim emerged to help him cross the finish line, together.
BoxingNews24.com
De La Hoya says Canelo “will never fight” Benavidez because he’s too “talented”
By Dan Ambrose: Promoter Oscar De La Hoya says Canelo Alvarez “will NEVER fight” David Benavidez because he’s too “talented” and “young.”. What’s sad about that is Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) holds the undisputed super middleweight crown, while Benavidez is the WBC interim 168-lb champion and the mandatory for Alvarez’s belt with that sanctioning body.
Watch MMA fighters fall through the cage mid-match (Video)
Watch as two MMA fighters fall through the cage door in the middle of their bout. In mixed-martial arts, there is an expectation that fighters will encounter a certain level of pain. However, normally that comes at the hands of their opponent, not the cage and venue itself. For two...
UFC・
Boxing Scene
Janibek Craves Canelo Alvarez Showdown: "Easy Work, He's Not At His Best Anymore"
Janibek Alimkhanuly ditched his traditional clothing on September 17th, in favor of rocking Gennadiy Golovkin’s gear. On the night, the current unified middleweight champion competed for the first time in his career at the 168-pound limit against Canelo Alvarez. Though Alimkhanuly screamed at the top of his lungs, his...
Boxing Scene
Plant: Dirrell Couldn't Even Hold His Title Long Enough For Us To Have A Unification Match
Caleb Plant always figured that a fight with Anthony Dirrell was inevitable. The matchup first landed in Plant’s radar when their respective title reigns overlapped four roughly seven months. Any hope of securing a title unification bout ended seven months later, when Dirrell turned over his WBC super middleweight crown to David Benavidez in a September 2019 ninth-round stoppage defeat while Plant was still unbeaten and in his first year as the IBF titlist.
worldboxingnews.net
Estrada vs Gonzalez III, Martinez vs Arroyo II on DAZN Dec 3rd
The trilogy clash between Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday December 3, live worldwide on DAZN. Eddie Hearn and Matchroom are delighted to announce that Julio Cesar Martinez will meet McWilliams Arroyo for his...
Boxing Scene
Zurdo on Canelo: We Used to Spar All the Time; Best Should Fight the Best
Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez continues to insist that he has no qualms fighting Mexican countryman Canelo Alvarez. Alvarez, the undisputed 168-pound champion, turned heads recently when he stated he was not interested in fighting fellow Mexicans, because it would be akin to committing an act of cultural treason. But many observers and fighters pointed out that all-Mexican fights have been a vaunted tradition in the sport and responsible for some of the greatest moments inside the ring.
