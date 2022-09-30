ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kmvt

CSI’s Over 60 and Getting Fit Program celebrates Active Aging Week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week is active aging week and CSI’s Over 60 and Getting Fit Program is educating people about the importance of staying active as you age. Tuesday morning they held their active aging summit at the Fine Arts Auditorium, where they heard from...
WENDELL, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls woman receives 88 units of blood after giving birth

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs a blood donation, whether it’s for surgeries, cancer treatments, car accidents, or giving birth, which was the case for Shandra Sterner. Shortly after giving birth to her healthy son, Twin Falls woman Shandra Sterner...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Semi-truck flips in Twin Falls County, sending one to the hospital

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A driver is lucky to be alive after his truck flipped over Tuesday morning in Twin Falls County. A little before 10 a.m., emergency crew responded to the call of a single vehicle incident involving a truck that flipped in the area 3375 North and 3800 East in Twin Falls County, just south of the City of Hansen.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

BASE Jumper Rescued from Snake River Canyon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews responded to the Snake River Canyon Monday morning in Twin Falls to assist a BASE jumper that got hurt on landing. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the Twin Falls Fire Department hiked down into the canyon below the Perrine Bridge to assist the a man who had hurt his leg. Deputies transported medics by boat up the river to help the patient who was then taken back by boat to an ambulance at Centennial Park and transported to the hospital.
TWIN FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman killed, 4 taken to hospital following crash in Jerome

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Sunday at 9:33 a.m., on E 200 N and US93, in Jerome County. A 2015 Volkswagen Beetle was traveling eastbound on E 200 N. A 2009 Toyota Camry was...
JEROME COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Jerome Police needs help in identifying suspect in a recent shooting

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a recent shooting. On September 24th, police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of South Davis Street. The victim went to the hospital before law enforcement’s arrival, and is...
JEROME, ID

