kmvt
CSI’s Over 60 and Getting Fit Program celebrates Active Aging Week
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week is active aging week and CSI’s Over 60 and Getting Fit Program is educating people about the importance of staying active as you age. Tuesday morning they held their active aging summit at the Fine Arts Auditorium, where they heard from...
kmvt
Twin Falls woman receives 88 units of blood after giving birth
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs a blood donation, whether it’s for surgeries, cancer treatments, car accidents, or giving birth, which was the case for Shandra Sterner. Shortly after giving birth to her healthy son, Twin Falls woman Shandra Sterner...
kmvt
Semi-truck flips in Twin Falls County, sending one to the hospital
HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A driver is lucky to be alive after his truck flipped over Tuesday morning in Twin Falls County. A little before 10 a.m., emergency crew responded to the call of a single vehicle incident involving a truck that flipped in the area 3375 North and 3800 East in Twin Falls County, just south of the City of Hansen.
kmvt
Chobani increases wages for Twin Falls plant workers – up 20-30% total in 2022
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Chobani is increasing wages once again, representing their second market based increase this year, bringing the total wage increase up 20-30%. The increase applies to all hourly manufacturing employees at Chobani’s Twin Falls plant. Starting hourly salary for entry level manufacturing employees is...
kmvt
Twin Falls boys and girls take Great Basin golf titles; prep sports scores
Twin Falls hands Canyon Ridge volleyball first loss; Thursday’s prep scores. The Twin Falls volleyball team went to Canyon Ridge and handed the Riverhawks their first loss of the season. Buhl beats Gooding on gridiron for first time since 2009. Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:52 AM MDT. The...
BASE Jumper Rescued from Snake River Canyon
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews responded to the Snake River Canyon Monday morning in Twin Falls to assist a BASE jumper that got hurt on landing. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the Twin Falls Fire Department hiked down into the canyon below the Perrine Bridge to assist the a man who had hurt his leg. Deputies transported medics by boat up the river to help the patient who was then taken back by boat to an ambulance at Centennial Park and transported to the hospital.
eastidahonews.com
Woman killed, 4 taken to hospital following crash in Jerome
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Sunday at 9:33 a.m., on E 200 N and US93, in Jerome County. A 2015 Volkswagen Beetle was traveling eastbound on E 200 N. A 2009 Toyota Camry was...
kmvt
Jerome Police needs help in identifying suspect in a recent shooting
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a recent shooting. On September 24th, police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of South Davis Street. The victim went to the hospital before law enforcement’s arrival, and is...
