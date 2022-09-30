Somers student charged in racist video; more charges pending

SOMERS — State Police have charged a Somers High School student with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening in connection with a racist video that has been circulated through social media, with charges pending for a second student.

School officials and police began investigating the origin of the video on Monday. The 30-second video contains racial slurs and threats of violence, including the word “killing.”

Earlier this week, Acting Superintendent Paul Gagliarducci said a parent shared the video with him and it had “strong racial overtones.”