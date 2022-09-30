ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rachel Nichols Announces New Gig: NBA World Reacts

It's been eight months since Rachel Nichols parted ways with ESPN in the wake of some very heated internal controversy. But it appears that Nichols is going to be back soon, and will make her return in a lucrative new gig. On Friday, Nichols took to Twitter for the first...
NESN

Red Sox President Responds To LeBron James’ Boston Comments

Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy was asked about the comments made on the city of Boston by Los Angeles Lakers star and Red Sox part-owner LeBron James. However, rather than allowing his fandom — being a Massachusetts native — to direct his stance on the matter, Kennedy took a more objective approach when inserting his two cents on the comments.
AdWeek

Longtime NBA Journalist, Broadcaster Rachel Nichols Joins Showtime

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Former ESPN NBA journalist and sportscaster Rachel Nichols is joining the Showtime Sports in a multi-platform role, the network announced Friday. “We...
