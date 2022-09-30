ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ionia County, MI

Reward offered to find stolen walrus skulls

By Michael Oszust
 4 days ago

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A $500 reward is being offered for the return of two stolen walrus skulls, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post , the sheriff’s office said a Lyons resident had the two walrus skulls with tusks taken from his home sometime within the last month.

“The victim was properly licensed to have these items, which are normally very highly regulated with the federal government, but they cannot be possessed or sold without the proper licenses and paperwork (so stealing them is an extra poor choice),” ICSO said in the Facebook post.

The owner is offering a $500 reward for the return of the skulls.

The sheriff’s office said it would like the skulls to be returned to the owner undamaged and intact.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616.527.5737.

