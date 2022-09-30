Football Frenzy: Week 6 brings shutouts, blowouts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With a number of high school football games carrying big conference implications , the Frenzy shined its spotlight on six games this week instead of the usual three:
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central narrowly lost to Grand Rapids South Christian, 27-28.
- Mona Shores topped Zeeland West, 34-6.
- Whitehall bested Oakridge, 42-8.
- Grandville fell to Rockford, 14-37.
- Lowell fell to Forest Hills Central, 7-14.
- Marshall lost to Hastings, 8-60.
Our teams covered 19 games this week, including:
- Unity Christian at Allendale (52-29 final)
- East Kentwood at Caledonia (0-29 final)
- Belding at Comstock Park (44-7 final)
- Holland Christian at Coopersville (27-37 final)
- Byron Center at East Grand Rapids (20-19 final)
- Thornapple Kellogg at Forest Hills Eastern (3-17 final)
- Muskegon at Grand Rapids Union (43-21 final)
- Grand Rapids West Catholic at Hamilton (51-19 final)
- Calvin Christian at Hopkins (0-35 final)
- Schoolcraft at Muskegon Catholic Central (12-16 final)
- Edwardsburg at Paw Paw (58-36 final)
- Battle Creek Central at Portage Central (29-15 final)
- Zeeland East at Reeths-Puffer (18-20 final)
