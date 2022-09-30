ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Football Frenzy: Week 6 brings shutouts, blowouts

By Christa Ferguson, Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With a number of high school football games carrying big conference implications , the Frenzy shined its spotlight on six games this week instead of the usual three:

  • Grand Rapids Catholic Central narrowly lost to Grand Rapids South Christian, 27-28.
  • Mona Shores topped Zeeland West, 34-6.
  • Whitehall bested Oakridge, 42-8.
  • Grandville fell to Rockford, 14-37.
  • Lowell fell to Forest Hills Central, 7-14.
  • Marshall lost to Hastings, 8-60.
See the entire list of Football Frenzy scores here.

Our teams covered 19 games this week, including:

  • Unity Christian at Allendale (52-29 final)
  • East Kentwood at Caledonia (0-29 final)
  • Belding at Comstock Park (44-7 final)
  • Holland Christian at Coopersville (27-37 final)
  • Byron Center at East Grand Rapids (20-19 final)
  • Thornapple Kellogg at Forest Hills Eastern (3-17 final)
  • Muskegon at Grand Rapids Union (43-21 final)
  • Grand Rapids West Catholic at Hamilton (51-19 final)
  • Calvin Christian at Hopkins (0-35 final)
  • Schoolcraft at Muskegon Catholic Central (12-16 final)
  • Edwardsburg at Paw Paw (58-36 final)
  • Battle Creek Central at Portage Central (29-15 final)
  • Zeeland East at Reeths-Puffer (18-20 final)
Comments / 0

Community Policy