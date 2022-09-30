Read full article on original website
WECT
Boil water advisory issued for several roads in Columbus County
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County has issued a boil water/water advisory for several roads within the county as of Monday, October 3. Per the announcement, areas affected include Warren Lane, Cedar Drive, Elm Lane, Forest Drive, Oak Lane, Cornwallis Road, Green Road, Waccamaw Drive, Waccamaw Road, Lake Side Drive, Church Road, Burns Road, John Riegel Road, and from 102 Old Stage Road to 396 Old Stage Road in Riegelwood and Lake Tabor Drive in Tabor City.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hurricane Ian rocks waterfront communities in Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It was a dramatic scene along the waterfront communities in Brunswick County as Hurricane Ian crept toward the Carolinas on Friday. Massive, choppy waves crashed in Ocean Isle Beach before the storm surge breached the dunes and flooded roads. Residents say water rose up as high as their mailboxes.
WECT
Wilmington City Council approves apartment complex rezoning, Thalian Hall repairs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rezoning for a 248-unit apartment complex and repairs for Thalian Hall were approved at the Wilmington City Council meeting on Tuesday, October 4. You can find the full agenda here. Rezoning for the Proximity at Watermark. The rezoning of a 248-unit apartment complex on 40.45 acres...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach in recovery after Ian impacts
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Three days following Hurricane Ian, in Sunset Beach, the most significant cause of damage was storm surge. The town’s public works division is already hard at work, cleaning up and making repairs. “Today the town’s Public Works Department are doing all kinds of random...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick Electric works to restore outages post Ian
Brunswick County, NC (WWAY)– Thousands of people were left without power across the Cape Fear as a result of Hurricane Ian. Outages were scattered across the area. A spokesperson for Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation says they saw the most outages in Ocean Isle Beach. They were able to get...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ian’s impacts already being felt in Southport, with flooded streets, downed trees
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The wind and rain from Hurricane Ian is already having impacts in the Cape Fear. In Southport, the Police Department is reporting flooded streets in many locations, with the worst along Bay at Caswell Ave and W Moore due to tidal flooding. The road is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bridges remain open for now as winds begin to increase
CAPE FEAR (WWAY) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Carolinas, the winds are expected to increase across the Cape Fear. Wind gusts upwards of 45 mph have already been reported. With increasing winds comes the increased chance of bridge closures. For now, we haven’t received any reports...
WECT
UPDATE: One confirmed fatality, two injured after two-vehicle wreck on US-17
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been confirmed killed and two injured after a wreck that occurred around 5:37 p.m. on US-17 North between Brunswick Community College and Randolphville Road. According to State Highway Patrol, the driver of one of the vehicles, a red Grand Cherokee, was killed after...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Bridge remains closed
SUNSET BRIDGE, NC (WWAY) – Sunset Beach Bridge remains closed while safety officials inspect structures, walkways, and roadways, with the anticipation the bridge will open as soon as possible. The town is working with a debris management company to schedule additional pickups for next week, while crews inspect neighborhoods...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NWS confirms tornado touchdown Friday in Holden Beach
HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Ian brought strong winds, storm surge and heavy rain to the Cape Fear on Friday. According to the National Weather Service, the storm also helped to spawn a brief tornado in Holden Beach. A tornado warning was issued at 12:22 pm on Friday...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW sophomore killed after alleged reckless driving leads to vehicle crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A UNCW student was killed in an accident early Saturday morning in a campus parking lot. According to the UNCW Police Department, Howard Lashon Coleman II and Jason Cade Hamblin were passengers in a Jeep Wrangler driven by Nicholas Henry Pohlman. The vehicle was allegedly driving recklessly in the grassy area within the parking lot owned by UNCW at 632 South College Road, UNCW Police say.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s newest beer garden located in refurbished 1950s gas station
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new bar, beer garden and event space has arrived downtown Wilmington. The Eagle’s Dare is holding its official ribbon-cutting celebration from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday. All member of the community are welcome for the event at the bar, located at...
WECT
Wilmington blood drive to be held to assist disaster relief
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents in the Wilmington area will have the chance to support those affected by Hurricane Ian by donating blood on Oct. 19. Co-sponsored by Wilmington Kiwanis, Masonic Lodge 319 and Rotary Clubs of Wilmington, the blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Independence Mall at 3500 Oleander Drive.
WECT
One arrested after domestic-related homicide in Oak Island
Ian weakens, tropical storm warning still active: the latest reports from Southport and Wilmington. Ian weakens, tropical storm warning still active: the latest reports from Southport and Wilmington. North Carolina's price gouging law in effect as Ian slams the southeast coast.
WECT
The easiest, quickest way to get your flu shot
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Flu season is on the horizon and New Hanover County Health and Human Services is hosting a flu shot drive-thru event to prepare. Just as easy as any other drive-thru, those seeking a flu shot will not have to get out of their car. Flu vaccines...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: gorgeous developments at home, tropics continue to stir
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Tuesday. Your First Alert Forecast continues with a gradual brightening and warming trend. Expect high temperatures within a few degrees of 74 Wednesday, 79 Thursday, and 82 Friday. With dry skies and comfortable humidity levels, nights ought to stay crisp through the period.
WECT
Vehicle incident on UNCW grounds leaves one student dead, driver facing charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Police Department has announced that one is facing charges following a fatal vehicle incident that occurred on school grounds over the weekend. Per the release, the incident occurred at around 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 1 at 632 South College Road. Three people were inside...
WECT
Woman hospitalized, suspect dead after domestic incident
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) -A woman remains hospitalized after a domestic incident in Brunswick County. According to the incident report, deputies responded to a home on Saint Joseph Drive in Bolivia shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was found dead before law enforcement arrived....
WECT
Coastal Horizons to dedicate garden in honor of Worth Bolton
CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Horizons has announced that the Worth Bolton Memorial Garden will be dedicated on Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. Per the announcement, the ceremony will take place at Coastal Horizon’s Outdoor Adventure Course at 3807 Juvenile Center Drive, Castle Hayne. A former employee, Bolton...
