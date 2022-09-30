ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Sensational for a few weeks but then disappears': Bakery chain Greggs roast Bruno Fernandes by comparing the Manchester United star to their Festive Bake... as Lisandro Martinez is dubbed 'bite-sized' like their chicken bites

By Thomas Schlachter For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Bruno Fernandes has been compared to a Greggs Festive Bake as the bakery liken professional footballers to items on their menu.

The Manchester United star has not been at his very best over the past 18 months which has led to Greggs giving the midfielder the unwanted comparison.

Like their famous Festive Bake, Greggs said that Bruno is 'sensational for a few weeks but then disappears'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02CjBD_0iGq2o6u00
Bruno Fernandes has been compared to the seasonal Festive Bake by Greggs on Twitter 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PsPG6_0iGq2o6u00
Bruno's performances have started to peter out since his electrifying start to life in Manchester

Bruno had a brilliant start to life in Manchester and was one of the Premier League's best performers during his first season-and-a-half in red.

However, the impressive performances of the Portuguese have started to peter out, with Fernandes returning just one goal and one assist so far this season.

Despite this, the 28-year-old is still more than capable of demonstrating his attacking quality - as seen when he stroked home the winner away at Southampton earlier this season.

Like fans of the seasonal delicacy, the United faithful will be hoping that Bruno 'Festive Bake' Fernandes can start to deliver the goods all year round.

One of Bruno's United teammates has also been on the receiving end of Greggs' savoury comparisons.

Lisandro Martinez was called the Butcher by his adoring Ajax fans, but a move to the Premier League has drawn other meat related comparisons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mwfSJ_0iGq2o6u00
Known for his aggression, Lisandro Martinez was likened to the Spicy BBQ Chicken Bites 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGJ92_0iGq2o6u00
Martinez has quickly become a fan favourite at Old Trafford due to his gutsy defensive displays

Greggs have decided that there is a resemblance between the Argentine defender and their Spicy BBQ Chicken Bites.

'Bite-sized, recent favourite with a tasty kick to it,' is the way that the bakery described their chicken bites in a comparison that seems quite apt based on Martinez's style of play.

Other footballing stars have also been given comparisons with Bukayo Saka being likened to a Sausage, Bean and Cheese Melt because he's 'loved by everyone'.

Erling Haaland also received the honour of being compared to the famous Sausage Roll as he is 'inevitable. Unsurpassed. Makes you feel bad for the rest [and] never misses.'

 'Loved by everyone': Bukayo Saka (R) was compared to a Sausage, Bean and Cheese Melt (L)

The Independent

F1 LIVE: Red Bull wait anxiously with cost cap verdict set to be revealed today

Christian Horner insists he is “absolutely confident” in Red Bull’s submission as the team face a nervious wait to discover if they have broken Formula 1’s cost-cap rules.The FIA is set to reveal on Wednesday which teams have complied with last term’s budget of $145million (£114m).In the build-up to Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix, which was won by Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, the team faced unproven claims that they went beyond that figure – possibly by more than five per cent, which would equate to more than $7.25m (£5.6m). Red Bull deny the accusations.Sanctions available to the FIA for a...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

