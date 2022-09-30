ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Detroit Food Spots To Try Out This Weekend

By Joshua Andrei Bon
Detroit is filled with diversity and a mix of cultures. With this diversity comes a vibrant selection of food hailing from all over the planet and flavors passed down from generations. As Detroiters become acquainted with these unique flavors, more and more shops are opening up, each with its own signature taste . If you’re looking to take your taste buds on an adventure to a new food spot, check out these new places that just opened this year in Detroit.

Baobab Fare

Nadia Nijimbere and Hamissi Mamba, a couple from Burundi, East Africa, traveled to the United States in 2014 with hopes of starting a new life by taking advantage of the flourishing business scene in Detroit. Baobab serves to fill a void in the city’s African cuisine. The couple designed the restaurant to be a safe haven for immigrants and Detroiters alike — a gathering place where all are accepted and embraced. They started with pop-up stores in 2017, and they did a soft opening of Baobab with limited seats, primarily catering to takeouts, in 2021. Until finally, they held a grand opening last April 2022 for their food spot, according to Hour Detroit .

6568 Woodward Avenue, Suite 100, Detroit, Michigan 48202

Hours:

  • Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Tuesdays to Saturdays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bink’s Grill

Bink’s Grill is a family-run food spot by Chef Bink and his two sons, and they’re offering their signature “Southwest Chicken Egg Roll,” a fusion between Soul food and Asia’s famous egg dish. The dish combines chicken, and several other fresh ingredients combined into a roll and is served with a creamy dipping sauce.

18455 Livernois, Detroit, Michigan 48221

Hours:

  • Tuesdays to Sundays 2–10 p.m.

Petty Cash

This new food spot, which launched on July 7, draws inspiration from the culinary traditions of Black Southerners and promises upscale dining on the Avenue of Fashion, paying homage to Black excellence. Petty Cash ’s Chef Dominic McCord delivers with their tender lamb ribs on top of a cilantro-mint yogurt sauce, and their curried carrots cooked to a soft bite in basil oil rested on top of a bed of honey citrus yogurt and pistachio.

20050 Livernois, Detroit, Michigan 48221

Hours:

  • Wednesdays and Thursdays 5–10 p.m.
  • Fridays and Saturdays 5–11 p.m.
  • Sundays 10 a.m.–2p.m. and 5–9 p.m.

Rosa

Rosa, which opened last June 10, is the Rosedale neighborhood’s newest and only Black-owned coffee business, according to Click on Detroit . The coffee shop holds a lot of sentimental value as it’s dedicated to a fascinating woman of the neighborhood. Owners Charity Dean and Heather Zygmontowicz named the food spot is named after Rosa Malone, Dean’s great-grandmother, who was among the first Black families to migrate to the community. Additionally, the coffee they serve is sourced from Fast Haus Coffee Roasting Co., and Black- and female-owned coffee roasters. Try out fall drinks: pumpkin spice latte , pumpkin muffin, iced apple cider, and hot spiced apple cider.

19180 Grand River Ave., Detroit, Michigan 48223

Hours:

  • Tuesdays to Fridays 7 a.m.–5 p.m.
  • Saturdays 8 a.m.–6 p.m.
  • Sundays 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Willow

At Willow , you’ll be served delicious cocktails and spirits which are at the center of the spot’s gastronomic experience. Just started serving this August, the bar serves drinks that draw from the African and West Indian ancestry of its chief mixologist, Andre Sykes. For example, the cocktail Fannie Ward No. 2 uses Jamaican hibiscus sorrel on top of a rum base — an homage to the original Fannie Ward invented by Black bartender Tom Bullock.

1431 Times Square, Detroit, Michigan 48226

Hours:

  • Thursdays 5 p.m.–12 a.m.
  • Fridays 5 p.m.–1 a.m.
  • Saturdays 5 p.m.–1 a.m.

SuperCrisp

SuperCrisp is the newest chicken sandwich food spot you must try. Chef Mike Ransom is bringing his love for Japanese cuisine and fusing it with the American palate through offering their own take on the classic fried chicken, taking inspiration from the karaage of the Land of the Setting Sun. They also offer fish and tofu versions of their signature items while serving American staples like burgers, hotdogs and fries.

4830 Cass Ave. Suite C, Detroit, Michigan 48201

Hours:

  • Open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

