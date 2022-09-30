ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux Reflects on NFL Regular-Season Debut

By Gene Clemons
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14sUfF_0iGq2akk00

New York Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux reflected on his NFL regular-season debut and what's still to come for him and the Giants defense.

New York Giants rookie outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux finally got his first action in the NFL Monday night after being sidelined for the first two games of the season with a knee injury and found it to be a significantly different experience from college.

"I would say that you’re not Superman," Thibodeaux said when asked about what he learned from playing in his first regular-season game. "There are times where you want to be the reason we win, there are times where you want to be the guy, and you’ve got to realize that the game isn’t played like that. There are 11 people for a reason; it’s a team sport for a reason. So just make sure that you contribute as much as you can and to the best of your ability given the circumstances."

Not being Superman is something Thibodeaux admitted to having to come to terms with. At the University of Oregon, the Los Angeles native sought to make every play he could while on the field and, in fact, developed into a playmaker.

While his transition to the NFL has been mostly smooth, Thibodeaux is perhaps getting a better grasp on how sometimes he can influence a play's outcome rather than be directly responsible for it.

"When you say ‘Be the Superman,’ I wouldn’t take it as a mindset because, for me, l still feel like I can make every play on the field," Thibodeaux said. "But it’s more of an understanding of how the game is played. You’re not just going against the other players on the field; you’re going against a coordinator, you’re going against a team, you’re going against people who do this and have been doing this for a living.

"It’s understandable that there are schemes and ways to isolate players or take them out, to do whatever. So, just me understanding that it’s a lot bigger than it was before, and it’s a lot more detailed, and it’s a lot more time taken within the schemes of offenses and things like that."

On Monday, the Giants' defense was unable to get to the quarterback or stop the Cowboys in the run game. Thibodeaux was asked about that showing and was, for the most part, upbeat.

"I feel like it was a pretty good game given the circumstances," he said when asked about his performance on which he was on a pitch count. "So, I don’t think anything’s missing.

"I think that for a rookie, there can’t be rust. It’s just new," said defensive coordinator Wink Martindale of Thibodeaux's showing. "He hasn’t practiced that much since the injury. He’s done a lot of rehab, but he hasn’t done a lot of 11-on-11 work.

"I think it’s going to continue to get better," Martindale added. "I saw it in practice last week, but the week prior when we didn’t play him, that’s when I think he told you guys he was going to play that week, you didn’t see it. I think it’s just going to continue to build as he goes."

Not only will Thibodeaux continue to get better, but the hope is the defense will rebound from something of an off-night against Dallas.

"As far as the team, I feel like we could’ve executed at a higher level in the run defense," Thibodeaux said. "I think that kind of got away from us. Individually, I feel like I could’ve executed more, but health-wise, I feel confident in being able to deliver on the field."

Looking forward, the Giants will host a Chicago Bears team that so far has placed a heavy emphasis on the running game. Thibodeaux said stopping the run would be key.

"I think every game when you look at it, it’s about stopping the run," Thibodeaux said. "Once you can turn it into a drop-back game, you have the advantage. So, given that we gave up a lot of run yards last game, we’re focusing on stopping the run, and we’re going to harp on making sure we have good fits, good technique, and play true to our fundamentals."

Join the Giants Country Community

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
State
New York State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
State
Oregon State
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Hicks addresses boos, losing job to Oswaldo Cabrera in Q & A: ‘I know what kind of season I’ve had’

NEW YORK — Aside from Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks’ baserunning gaffe last Wednesday night in Toronto — a bad read that cost rookie Oswaldo Cabrera a hit — his last two weeks probably have been his best stretch in about four years. His .440 average over his last eight games, his 3-for-3 night in his last game, his throw from left field to second base the night before that ended a Blue Jays’ rally … all impressive stuff.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Giants Announce Three Roster Moves

Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wink Martindale
numberfire.com

Cowboys' Dalton Schultz (knee) active for Week 4 meeting with Washington

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) is available for Week 4's game against the Washington Commanders. Schultz has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Washington on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 5.7 targets against the Commanders. Michael Gallup (knee) is also active. Schultz's...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Nfl Regular Season Debut#New York Giants#The University Of Oregon
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Giants, Saquan Barkley

Commanders QB Carson Wentz knows he needs to do his part to cut back on his sack totals and eludes to getting rid of the ball quicker as a possible solution. “Yeah, for starters, not every play is the same,” Wentz said, via Commanders Wire. “There are different nuances within each play, but the simple answer is just to find ways to get rid of the ball. Find the check down, find the underneath route, maybe cut your losses, take off and run, different things. So, every play was different, but there’s definitely a lot that I could have done better, and I look forward to doing better as we go forward. There’s definitely some chance for that, and I’ll learn from it.”
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Zach Wilson had vulgar inspirational message for Jets teammates before game-winning drive

Zach Wilson brought the fire in his season debut for the New York Jets. The Jets quarterback Wilson led a game-winning drive in Sunday’s Week 4 showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With 3:34 left to go in the fourth quarter and the Jets down 20-17, Wilson rattled off six straight completions before running back Breece Hall punched it in with a go-ahead two-yard touchdown (which ultimately proved to be the game-winner).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
Yardbarker

Dallas and the NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys are now 2-0 in the NFC East after beating the Washington Commanders. Their win over the Giants solidifies them as second in the division behind the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys played well on offense led by Cooper Rush, now 4-0 as a starter and 3-1 on the season. Rush is the first quarterback in franchise history to accomplish the 4-0 record. The Dallas Cowboys are in a good position in their division, and the season is still young but a good start early is always appreciated by fans.
DALLAS, TX
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

 https://www.si.com/nfl/giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy