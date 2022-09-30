ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

stevensonvillager.com

Stevenson Mustang Marching Band Will Appear in Apple TV Series

On a typically warm September morning in Baltimore, people wearing winter coats stood along Redwood Street, downtown. Christmas decorations surrounded the street. Two vintage cars were strategically placed in view of TV cameras. And the Stevenson University Band marched down the middle of it all. The Apple TV Series, “Lady...
BALTIMORE, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
#Volleyball#Morgan State Hall Of Fame
98online.com

Maryland Perspectives: University of Maryland Baltimore Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson

The University of Maryland Baltimore is on the forefront of integrating its police department with social services that help out students on campus and the community that surrounds the campus in Baltimore City. Their police department has won a number of local, state and international awards for community policing for the innovations that they are the first in the country to use. UMB Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson heads up the UMB Outreach and Support team. He explains the new programs and how they are a template for other departments to follow to make a safer community on and off campus.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Signing off: Bob Turk says farewell to viewers after 50 years with WJZ

BALTIMORE -- Fifty years is a long time in any industry. In this one, it's almost unheard of. But, after just that long, Bob Turk's time on TV Hill has come to an end. Many of you have been reaching out to the Sunshine Kid, and he wants you to know, he's very grateful. "It has really touched me. It has been so beautiful," said Turk. "I laugh, I even had tears in my eyes, things were so well-put, so sweet, and the audience has been just so supportive. I just can't thank all of them enough, really."Bob Turk is...
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Towerlight

Dan Cox running mate Gordana Schifanelli, Attorney General nominee Michael Peroutka to come to TU; protest expected to occur in response

On-campus protests are expected to occur on Monday, Oct. 3, as Towson University’s chapter of Turning Point USA will host Maryland’s Republican Lt. Gov. nominee Gordana Schifanelli and Attorney General nominee and former League of the South member Michael Peroutka. TU TPUSA, a conservative activist group, will host...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Crews responded to five crashes Saturday night, Sunday morning

WHITE MARSH, MD—The wet weather is causing headaches for local motorists as the remnants of Hurricane Ian pass through the Baltimore area. The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company reports that units responded to five motor vehicle crashes from Saturday night to Sunday morning. At just after 9:30 a.m. on...
WHITE MARSH, MD
tourcounsel.com

Baltimore and Ohio Railroad Museum (Baltimore, Maryland)

The B&O Railroad Museum is one of Baltimore's most popular attractions, offering insight into America's railroad history. The museum operates out of historic buildings, including the Mount Clare stage, and displays an extensive collection of locomotives and railcars, most of them in working order. The main feature in the Roundhouse,...
BALTIMORE, MD
earnthenecklace.com

Bob Turk Leaving WJZ-TV: Is the Baltimore Meteorologist Retiring?

Bob Turk has been the face of weather in Baltimore for half a century. Many never thought there would come a time when they wouldn’t get their timely weather updates from the veteran meteorologist, but it is here. Bob Turk announced he is leaving WJZ-TV after five decades. The news was met with dejected reactions beyond CBS 13 viewers. Baltimore residents are now wondering if the “Sunshine Kid” is retiring or if he is leaving for a different career opportunity. They especially want to know and hope to see Bob Turk on television again. Here’s what the veteran weather anchor said about his departure from WJZ-TV.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Bowleys Quarters gas station sells winning $100,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off

BOWLEYS QUARTERS, MD—A Baltimore man is laughing all the way to the bank after buying a winning Maryland Lottery scratch-off in Bowleys Quarters. Gordon Tegges is an avid player who enjoys playing both scratch-offs and draw games, having won $500 in the past. His decision to give the $5 Ravens X5 instant ticket a try resulted in a $100,000 score – his biggest win yet!
BOWLEYS QUARTERS, MD
hcpss.org

Meet Our New 2022-2023 Principals

HCPSS welcomed six new principals at the start of the school year. Each one brings a different set of experiences to the job, but they all share a passion for serving their students, staff, and communities. Learn more about each of them below and hear their advice for students on how to be successful this school year.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

