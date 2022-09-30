ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Homecoming royalty candidates named

By By RICHARD ROHLFING Cleveland Public School
Le Sueur County News
Le Sueur County News
 2 days ago

As the start of homecoming week, the coronation will take place on Monday morning (October 3) at 8:10 am in the "big, old gym."

Iron man contests will take place throughout the week.

Varsity volleyball will take on Sibley East at hone on Monday and will have a big game at Alden on Tuesday.

Friday first hour will be games and activities. Also on Friday, a hypnotist will perform in the new gym at 9:15 am. Games will take place in the new gym at noon with a 1:25 pm pep fest and a 2:00 pm parade with its usual start in front of the school and then turn towards downtown at Broadway Street.

After the football game vs USC, the homecoming dance for 7-12 will be held. The theme is neon. Admission is $3, and food items will be available.

Dress-up days for the week are as follows:

Monday

HS: Construction

K-6: PJ

Tuesday

HS: Mathletes vs. Athletes

K-6: Hawaiian

Wednesday

HS: Your type

K-6: Western

Thursday

HS: Class color (12 blaze/camo; 11 black; 10 white; 9 purple; 8 blue; 7 tie dye; staff orange)

K-6: Red carpet

Friday

K-12: Spirit (orange & black)

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Homecoming candidates for Hoisington High School

The 2022 Fall Homecoming candidates at Hoisington High School are Ava Henry, Kortney Lang, Addy Mason, Addy Guthrie, Sydney Strong, Kanye Cross, Karter Wolf, Leyton Haxton, MJ Aylward and Chase Steinert. The crowing ceremony will take place Friday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the football field prior to the...
HOISINGTON, KS
Le Sueur County News

Le Sueur County News

Le Sueur County, MN
121
Followers
254
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Le Sueur County News has been serving Le Sueur County since 1918. Le Sueur News-Herald was found in 1983 and merged with the Le Center Leader in 2018 to provide better coverage to local readers. Publishes Thursday and online at www.LeSueurCountyNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/le_sueur_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy