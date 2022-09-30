Avery Emergency Management foresees lesser impact from Hurricane Ian, still urges precaution

AVERY COUNTY — Hurricane Ian has traveled up the East Coast in a matter of days since it made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The storm is expected to make a second landfall in South Carolina sometime Friday, Sept. 30, and while the storm’s path has deviated from the original projections that had Avery Emergency Management on high-alert earlier in the week, the county is not downgrading any of the precautions it has in place as of Friday morning, Sept. 30.

Director of Avery County Emergency Management Paul Buchanan said that the new predictions for the storm’s path seems to put Avery “out of most of harm’s way.” Currently, Ian is expected to hit the eastern part of the state the hardest. The National Weather Service shows that showers are expected to begin Friday afternoon, with the worst rain and winds hitting Friday night into Saturday afternoon. Showers will likely linger and taper off until sometime Monday, Oct. 3. People are urged to prepare for flooding, power outages and downed power lines.

Regardless, Buchanan stated that the original emergency management plan formulated on Thursday, Sept. 29, when the projections were much more concerning, will stay in place just for extra caution.

“We’re still gonna get a little bit of water, a little bit of wind, but nowhere near what we were anticipating at first,” Buchanan said. “We’re monitoring and being at ready, but we’re not really standing up like we were (Thursday.)”

Even though the weather now seems favorable for our area, each family still needs to be prepared for a 72-hour power outage just in case, he said. People should always have a stock of water and food as a precaution.

“We’re always gonna get storms up here, so you should always keep some stock on hand,” he said.

Buchanan expressed that the lower end of the county, particularly the campgrounds, could be an area of concern because of how susceptible those areas are to flooding, even without the threat of a hurricane or tropical storm.

“With emergency services, we’re always prepared, even when we’re not expecting anything, to do flood mitigation,” Buchanan said.

When preparing for severe weather, it’s important to remember the following:

Use judgment when traveling. If travel is necessary, do not drive across roads that are covered in water – it can be hard to tell how deep the water is and can be very dangerous.Stock up on food, water, medications and medical supplies such as oxygen.Keep cell phones charged in case the power goes out. Additionally, items such as flashlights, extra batteries and blankets may be helpful to have on hand in case the power is out for an extended period of time.

Like in normal situations, anyone who is in danger, hurt or in need of EMS should call 911. To report downed lines, call the appropriate utilities provider, either Mountain Electric Cooperative at (828) 733-0159, Duke Energy Progress at (800) 419-6356, or Blue Ridge Energy at (800) 448-2383.