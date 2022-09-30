Read full article on original website
Gisele Bündchen spotted in Miami as Buccaneers’ Tom Brady prepped for Chiefs in Tampa Bay
The last month has been teeming with reports of trouble in paradise for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. And recent reports indicate that the issues continue. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Brady hosted the Kansas City Chiefs. According to...
NFL rumors: Will Eagles have all 3 of their top cornerbacks for Sunday’s game at Cardinals?
The Eagles will reportedly have one of their cornerbacks available when they travel out west to face the Arizona Cardinals. However, the status of another important defensive back is still uncertain. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, cornerback Darius Slay should be ready to play Sunday. Slay suffered and...
Ex-NFL MVP: Giants will be a ‘tough out’ moving forward
Look out for the New York Giants. The Giants improved to 3-1 following Sunday’s 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. This is the best start for a Giants team since 2011. That team won the Super Bowl. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
ManningCast breaks down tackle on Monday Night Football streaker at Rams-49ers
One of the best plays in the San Francisco 49ers’ 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams happened on the sideline. When a fan broke onto the field during Monday night’s game, Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner took matters into his own hands. With the help of Takkarist McKinley, the intruder was taken care of, and easily tackled to the ground.
Ex-Eagles star: I’m ‘excited’ about 4-0 start but team is ‘a about a year or two away’
The Philadelphia Eagles have given their fans a lot to be happy about. For starters, they improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, the year they made it to Super Bowl XXXIX but lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Reunion? Why Odell Beckham visited Giants’ facility after Kenny Golladay’s knee injury, source says
Odell Beckham visited the Giants’ training facility in East Rutherford on Monday. But that doesn’t mean he’s going to rejoin them, in the wake of Kenny Golladay’s knee injury. Yes, Beckham was indeed at the facility Monday, as CBS Sports reported. (And defended. And defended again.)
Eagles are 4-0 but 4 teams have a legitimate shot at giving them their 1st loss
PHILADELPHIA – In 2004, the Eagles were 4-0, having just defeated the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, with Donovan McNabb at quarterback and defensive players such as defensive end Hugh Douglas putting pressure on quarterbacks. The Eagles have not started 4-0 since that season. However, 18 seasons later, the...
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen hire divorce lawyers, report says
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers, reports indicate. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post reported Tuesday that multiple sources have said both Brady and Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers. A source told the...
Fan who died at Jets-Steelers game is identified, report says
The fan who died while attending Sunday’s New York Jets-Pittsburgh Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium has been identified. The New York Post reports it was 27-year-old Dalton Keane from Monaca, Pa., which is about 25 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. A close relative of Keane’s said he did not know...
Will James Bradberry be the Eagles’ ‘Bald Batman’? He looked the part against Jaguars | Bowen
There were several plays you could cite as definitive, as the Eagles slugged their way back from a 14-0 deficit to beat the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars, 29-21, Sunday. That Jalen Hurts second-quarter, fourth-down touchdown run, in which the quarterback muscled through Jacksonville linebacker Devin Lloyd at the goal line? Sure. Extremely clutch, Hurts getting his team on the board through sheer will, after that awful start.
Giants’ Tyrod Taylor’s 4th concussion in 5 years should convince him to make a helmet change
My last conversation with Tyrod Taylor is haunting me. I only met the 33-year-old quarterback a few weeks ago, but it did not take long to figure out why the Hampton, Va. native has been in the NFL for 12 seasons, the majority of which have been spent as a backup.
Steelers Hall of Famer agrees with benching Mitch Trubisky for N.J.’s Kenny Pickett
Rookie Kenny Pickett is the Pittsburgh Steelers new starting quarterback. He will make his first NFL start on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Former Steelers head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Cowher thinks turning to Pickett is the right move. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Will Jets keep their surprising start going? These games are winnable in key stretch before bye
The first four games of the season featured plenty of jolts for the Jets, who endured key injuries, some ugly on-field performances, and plenty of off-field drama. But it NFL is a results-based business. It does not matter how the Jets got to 2-2, they are there now and they deserve credit for exceeding the expectations of just about everyone through the first four games of the season.
Jets vs. Dolphins tickets: How to get tickets to Jets Week 5 game at MetLife Stadium | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The New York Jets, led by quarterback Zach Wilson, meet the Miami Dolphins, led by Tyreek Hill, in an NFL Week 5 AFC East game on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 (10/9/2022) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to...
Raiders sign ex-Giants linebacker, reports say
Blake Martinez has a new job. Pro Football Talk reports the former New York Giants linebacker is being signed to the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad. Martinez played the past two seasons with the Giants under current Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Martinez’s 2021 season was limited to only three games because of a knee injury. He could play Monday against the Chiefs.
Jets takeaways from wild win over Steelers: Robert Saleh’s clock management, Alijah-Vera Tucker, more
PITTSBURGH – More than 60,000 Steelers fans stood on their feet before the start of the fourth quarter on Sunday, weaving their yellow “Terrible Towels” and roaring as Styx’s classic “Renegade” reverberated through Acrisure Stadium. This did not feel like a game the Jets...
Eagles could get Cooper Rush, not Dak Prescott, on Sunday Night Football
Another day, another reason to think the Philadelphia Eagles could face Cooper Rush in Week 6 when the Dallas Cowboys visit Lincoln Financial Field for Sunday Night Football. Rush, the former New York Giants practice squad QB, is set to make his fourth straight start Sunday for the Cowboys while Dak Prescott recovers from surgery to repair a broken right thumb.
‘72 Dolphins hold Jets’ Joe Namath to 152 yards passing in a 27-17 victory
Dolphins 27, Jets 17 (Oct. 8, 1972) Even though the ‘72 season was only three weeks old, the Dolphins were the only undefeated team left in the NFL as they traveled to Shea Stadium to put their 3-0 record on the line.
Eagles injury update: 2 starters questionable to return in Sunday’s game vs. Jaguars
PHILADELPHIA – Two of the Eagles who were playing very well to start the season have been sidelined in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars because of injuries. Cornerback Darius Slay is questionable to return with a forearm injury, and left tackle Jordan Mailata is questionable with a shoulder injury. Both injuries happened in the first quarter.
Mets Postseason TV schedule: FREE live streams, format, bracket, times, TV channels, dates for New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres in NL Wild Card
The New York Mets are in the playoffs. This Friday, the Mets, led by Pete Alonso, Max Scherzer and manager Buck Showalter face the San Diego Padres, led by Juan Soto and Manny Machado, in the 2022 National League Wild Card round of the 2022 MLB Postseason. BUY METS PLAYOFFS...
