ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Football Games#Caesars Rewards#Promos#Njbonusfull#Catena Media
NJ.com

Fan who died at Jets-Steelers game is identified, report says

The fan who died while attending Sunday’s New York Jets-Pittsburgh Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium has been identified. The New York Post reports it was 27-year-old Dalton Keane from Monaca, Pa., which is about 25 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. A close relative of Keane’s said he did not know...
MONACA, PA
NJ.com

Will James Bradberry be the Eagles’ ‘Bald Batman’? He looked the part against Jaguars | Bowen

There were several plays you could cite as definitive, as the Eagles slugged their way back from a 14-0 deficit to beat the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars, 29-21, Sunday. That Jalen Hurts second-quarter, fourth-down touchdown run, in which the quarterback muscled through Jacksonville linebacker Devin Lloyd at the goal line? Sure. Extremely clutch, Hurts getting his team on the board through sheer will, after that awful start.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Will Jets keep their surprising start going? These games are winnable in key stretch before bye

The first four games of the season featured plenty of jolts for the Jets, who endured key injuries, some ugly on-field performances, and plenty of off-field drama. But it NFL is a results-based business. It does not matter how the Jets got to 2-2, they are there now and they deserve credit for exceeding the expectations of just about everyone through the first four games of the season.
NFL
NJ.com

Raiders sign ex-Giants linebacker, reports say

Blake Martinez has a new job. Pro Football Talk reports the former New York Giants linebacker is being signed to the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad. Martinez played the past two seasons with the Giants under current Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Martinez’s 2021 season was limited to only three games because of a knee injury. He could play Monday against the Chiefs.
NFL
NJ.com

Eagles could get Cooper Rush, not Dak Prescott, on Sunday Night Football

Another day, another reason to think the Philadelphia Eagles could face Cooper Rush in Week 6 when the Dallas Cowboys visit Lincoln Financial Field for Sunday Night Football. Rush, the former New York Giants practice squad QB, is set to make his fourth straight start Sunday for the Cowboys while Dak Prescott recovers from surgery to repair a broken right thumb.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
223K+
Followers
125K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy