Read full article on original website
Related
Sunday Morning Photograph October 2 2022: Dover in England.
Dover is a town in Kent, which is located in the southeastern part of England across the Strait of Dover from Cap Gris Nez in France at the narrowest part of the English Channel — and many attractions which can be visited include the Dover Castle, the South Foreland Lighthouse, and the Dover Museum…
Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham
This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
Geologist, 26, plunged 200ft to his death in Snowdonia after a falling rock cut his safety rope, inquest hears
A young mountain climber was killed in a freak accident when a falling rock cut his safety rope, an inquest heard. Geologist Kieran James Strudwick plunged nearly 200ft while on a climbing break in Snowdonia. The 26-year-old was climbing with his friend, Tom Haynes, on the Dolmen Ridge of Glyder...
travelnoire.com
British Woman Dies On Beach In Portugal After Feeling Unwell After Swimming
An unnamed British woman died on a beach in Portugal after allegedly going for a swim and feeling unwell. The tourist died on September 21 after going into the sea in Albufeira, Portugal in an Algarve resort town. The National Maritime Authority (AMN) released a statement confirming the death of the 45-year-old tourist.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man visiting dying wife in hospital hit with parking fine despite having valid pass
A husband got hit with a parking fine after travelling to see his dying wife, despite already having a permit. Brian Foote's world was turned upside down when his wife, Nahruma Ahmed, 46, was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2021. Brian thought that parking would be the last of his issues...
BBC
Thousands of children trapped in temporary homes in London
More than 75,000 children are stuck in temporary accommodation due to insufficient housebuilding and low benefits, studies have concluded. Reports from University College London and the Centre for London thinktank found the cost of living crisis could increase homelessness in the capital. The reports found 56,500 households, including 75,580 children,...
BBC
Dog rescued from 50m deep mining hole near St Ives
A pet dog has been successfully rescued 26 hours after falling down a 50m (164ft) mining hole. Suka the terrier went missing on Sunday afternoon during a walk at Cripplesease near St Ives. Volunteer mine explorers and recovery experts the Carbis Bay Crew brought her up unharmed on Monday afternoon.
Metal detectorist celebrates as 600-year-old gold coin from reign of King Manuel I of Portugal that he unearthed in Wiltshire field sells for £20,000
A metal detectorist has sold a huge 600-year-old Portuguese gold coin he unearthed in a Wiltshire field for almost £20,000. Mick Edwards, 62, was detecting while on a trip with his wife to the village of Etchilhampton to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary. The unique find sold for a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Grantham's Ross Edgley ends non-stop Loch Ness swim
An adventurer has finished one of the "biggest challenges of his career" after swimming continuously for more than two days and nights in Loch Ness. Ross Edgley, 36, from Grantham, Lincolnshire, spent 52 hours and 39 minutes in the water and covered a distance of about 49 miles (79km). He...
Only a ride away: 10 of Britain’s best hotels near railway stations
Take the overnight train from Paddington to arrive at Carbis Bay station in time for breakfast and a stroll along the sands, before checking into the Gannet – a chic inn with a cosy fire-lit bar, and sleek, cream-walled rooms (book a “Spot the Gannet” room for gorgeous sea views). Families are welcome, with cots and roll-away beds available. St Ives is a spectacular 30-minute walk along the coast and the C Spa at the neighbouring Carbis Bay Hotel offers an array of treatments.
'It looks like a prison': Grand Designs viewers blast £1.5 million home which was granted planning permission for 'outstanding architectural quality' - and say it looks more like an Amazon warehouse
Grand Designs viewers have blasted the design of a £1.5 million house which they think resembles a US high-security prison. Married couple Sarah and Mike set out to build a farming longhouse in the Derbyshire Dales where they could live alongside each of their parents, which they hoped would cost £900,000 to construct but actually coming in at £1.2 million.
BBC
In pictures: Birmingham's post-war, Brutalist architecture
Birmingham's post-war, Brutalist architecture, including shopping centres, road intersections and pieces of public art, are being celebrated in a new book. Published by the Modernist Society, Birmingham: The Brutiful Years contains 22 examples from the period, highlighting architects who helped reshape the city. A group of local residents known as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Loch Tay Iron Age roundhouse to be rebuilt after fire
A replica Iron Age roundhouse destroyed by fire could be rebuilt by spring next year, after a redevelopment project was given the go-ahead. The crannog - a wooden construction which stood on stilts in Loch Tay - burned down in just six minutes in June 2021. Now plans to redevelop...
U.K.・
BBC
Newcastle back lane bollards that prevent fly-tipping to stay
Measures to block fly-tippers and tackle the problem of rubbish in Newcastle's West End are to be made permanent following a year-long trial. Bollards were installed in four back lanes in Wingrove and Arthur's Hill following complaints from residents. These included overflowing communal bins and vans dumping piles of trade...
BBC
Suffolk hit by third case of bird flu in a week
A third case of bird flu has been identified in west Suffolk in a week. Suffolk Trading Standards said the latest case was found in Fakenham Magna, near Honington, on Thursday. It said it was a back yard flock of 159 chickens, geese, guineafowl and ducks, near a commercial premises...
BBC
Cornish brewer Skinner's goes into administration
Cornish brewer Skinner's has announced it is going into administration after 25 years of beer-making. The Truro-based firm, founded in 1997, posted on Twitter that it was "deeply saddened" by the move. "Our strong hope is that a buyer can be found," said Steve Skinner, founder of the brewery which...
The wearing of kilts and tartan was once banned in Scotland
The Dress Act of 1746 made wearing the Highland dress including the kilt illegal in Scotland. The Dress Act came to the fore because of the Jacobite uprising that occurred between 1689 and 1746.
BBC
Ceremony for Flag Fen Iron Age roundhouse
A "fantastic bunch of volunteers" have built a replica Iron Age roundhouse on a large Bronze Age causeway dating back 3,500 years. The building at Flag Fen, near Peterborough, took six months to complete, using locally-sourced oak, ash and hazel. General manager Jacqui Mooney said it had been "a real...
U.K.・
Two North Wales Brothers Continue Making Pizza Magic at Family Business, Mystic Restaurant
Brothers Denis and James Marques have stepped up their roles at Mystic Restaurant, a North Wales popular spot for pizza. Their expansion into the food-service industry comes as their father — the business’ founder — scales back his duties in preparation of retirement. Riley Roach covered this familial peaceful transition of power in The Knight Crier.
BBC
Sudbury rangers find 18 dead swans in River Stour
Eighteen swans, a heron and two black-headed gulls have been found dead in a Suffolk river. Sudbury Common Lands Charity said the birds were recovered from the Brundon Lane area of the River Stour this week. It said it suspected bird flu and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural...
Comments / 0