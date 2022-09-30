Jae Crowder Rumors: Team Drops Out, Potential Suns Trade Target Named
We finally have some updates on the Phoenix Suns/Jae Crowder situation.
The Phoenix Suns and power forward Jae Crowder are still working to find a trade partner, as his absence from training camp was mutually agreed upon last Sunday.
The timetable for which the power forward may be traded is still unclear, although the sooner the better for both parties.
As of now, five potential teams have been thrown in the mix for Crowder's services: Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.
However, Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro says you can likely count Dallas out of the running.
Crowder spent three years in Dallas at the beginning of his career.
Gambo also circled a specific name the Suns could be interested in getting back via trade: Cavaliers F Cedi Osman.
On his podcast The Lowe Post, ESPN's Zach Lowe went through various trade scenarios for Crowder. This is what he had concerning Cleveland/Osman:
"I tried to find a Cleveland one because I do feel like Cleveland needs another guy … Do they have the big wing everybody needs deep in the playoffs? Is Isaac Okoro gonna make enough shots? I just couldn't find one unless you're trading out Cedi Osman and I don't know if that's a straight-up trade. Is somebody throwing in seconds?" said Lowe.
Osman has spent all five years of his career with Cleveland. The 27-year-old has a career average of ten points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per night.
