ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath Township, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scriptype.com

Use of FARP Act Funds

The writer, Kahil Gibran stated, “Progress lies not in enhancing what is, but in advancing toward what will be.” As a forty-five year resident of Hinckly, I am ready to advance toward what will be. Progress is necessary and sustainable while still  keeping Hinckly rural.  . More...
HINCKLEY TOWNSHIP, OH
scriptype.com

Innovative book clubs mix reading with local treats

The Highland branch of the Medina County Library has launched two new book clubs designed for readers who enjoy sharing ideas over an ice-cold beer or a piping hot cup of Joe. The first club, Pints and Pages, is up and running and takes place the last Thursday of each month at Hoppy Dude Brews, starting at 6:30 p.m. Starting in October, a second club will be added – Donuts with Dewey – which will held at 9 a.m. the last Wednesday of each month at Hinckley Donuts.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
City
Bath Township, OH
Local
Ohio Business
scriptype.com

Bath Gamma Garden Club

Garden art is the focus of Bath Gamma Garden Club’s October meeting. Noelle Akin from Petitti Garden Centers will speak at BGGC’s meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. at the Hale Farm Carriage Pavilion. Her topic will be garden art and upcycling projects. BGGC will participate in Bath’s “Fall into Nature” on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Bath Nature Preserve, 4160 Ira Rd., from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Club members will help children with crafts, including making scarecrows. For more information about BGGC, visit gardenclubbathohio.org. ∞
BATH TOWNSHIP, OH
Lima News

Fall colors: When will Ohio see its peak?

As temperatures cool Ohioans are preparing for vibrant reds, oranges and yellows to reappear outside their windows. Some parts of the state are already beginning to see leaves change and fall colors emerge. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will provide weekly updates with the fall color report to let residents know when the colors will peak. Check https://ohiodnr.gov/go-and-do/see-the-sights/fall-color for more details.
OHIO STATE
scriptype.com

The Hinckley Arts & Crafts Club

The Hinckley Arts & Crafts Club will meet next on Tuesday, Oct 4, at 11 a.m., at the Hinckley Town Hall. The club’s annual arts and crafts show and sale will take place on Saturday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 12, from 9-3 p.m. at the old Hinckley fire station, 1410 Ridge Rd. Call 330-278-3633 for more information. ∞
HINCKLEY TOWNSHIP, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose

Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#Business Success#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Shingo Institute#Utah State University#The Shingo Research Awa
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio natives survey losses following Hurricane Ian

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The road to recovery is just beginning for Hurricane Ian victims, who are finally starting to see how bad the damage really is. Central Ohio natives currently living in southwest Florida rode out the storm in their homes, with one saying it was the most terrifying experience of her life. The […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon

Comments / 0

Community Policy