Warren, OH

WFMJ.com

Canfield Police warn of Amazon phone scam

The Canfield Police Department wants residents to be aware of a possible scam in the area. Police say they have received some calls about scam phone calls involving Amazon. A post on the police department’s Facebook page includes the following information about the nature of the calls:. "Hi This...
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Brazen Kohl's shoplifter eludes efforts to stop his escape

Mahoning Valley retailers aren’t immune from the seeming rise in brazen shoplifting incidents seen in recent years. According to a Boardman Police report, on Wednesday evening employees of the Kohl’s department store chased a suspected shoplifter who allegedly grabbed an armload of Adidas merchandise and ran out the front door.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Over 30 vehicles broken into in Columbiana Friday night

Vehicle break ins are on the rise throughout the Mahoning Valley with Columbiana receiving at least 30 vehicle break ins in just one night. Columbiana Police dispatch told 21 News that police are investigating break ins of over 30 vehicles Friday night, most of which were unlocked. Columbiana is the...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WFMJ.com

Poland landlord accused of fondling tenant

A man who leases commercial property in Poland was arrested over the weekend for allegedly fondling one of his tenants. Joseph L. Zdrilich, 78, of Youngstown Pittsburgh Road, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Saturday on a warrant charging him with sexual imposition. A woman told Poland Village Police...
POLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Victim identified in fatal shooting on Youngstown's north side Thursday

The victim of a fatal shooting on Youngstown's north side Thursday night has been identified. The Mahoning County Coroner's Office confirmed that 21-year-old Jacob Moore was shot on New York Avenue near Logan Avenue and was pronounced dead at Saint Elizabeth's Hospital. Police were dispatched to New York Avenue in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Prison time given to former Jamestown Fire Chief convicted of shooting man

The former chief of the Jamestown, Pennsylvania Volunteer Fire Department has been sentenced for shooting a Greenville man. David Earl Jones appeared before Mercer County Common Pleas Court Judge D. Nel McEwen on Friday and was handed a sentence of four to 12 years in the state correctional system, according to District Attorney Peter Acker.
JAMESTOWN, PA
WFMJ.com

Head-on ambulance crash cuts power near Greenville

A head-on crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle cut power to more than 100 homes in Mercer County early Friday. The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m., shearing a utility pole and bringing down wires along Hamburg Road, just north of West Methodist Road in Hempfield Township. Fire police...
GREENVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

Ukrainian troops claim gains in Russia annexed region. Ukrainian troops have continued to push on with their offensive that has embarrassed Moscow, with Kyiv officials and foreign observers hinting at new gains in the southern strategic region of Kherson. According to the department's Facebook page, firefighters had a busy day...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Some donors dive in at the inaugural dive at the Hubbard Pool, OH

In Hubbard businesses donated thousands to pay for new diving blocks for its community pool. After losing revenue during Ohio's COVID shutdown in 2020, the pool director Andrienne Poullas launched a fundraising campaign to. replace 22 year old diving blocks that could not be repaired. Business owners who donated $3.000...
HUBBARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown City Schools receive $10,000 grant for portable farms

Youngstown City School Districts' food service department received a $10,000 grant to buy two portable farms. The grant, provided by the William Swanston Charitable Fund, will allow the district to produce more lettuce by purchasing two additional Fork Farms Flex Farms. Each unit costs $4,000, takes up less than 10...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

