WFMJ.com
Canfield Police warn of Amazon phone scam
The Canfield Police Department wants residents to be aware of a possible scam in the area. Police say they have received some calls about scam phone calls involving Amazon. A post on the police department’s Facebook page includes the following information about the nature of the calls:. "Hi This...
WFMJ.com
Brazen Kohl's shoplifter eludes efforts to stop his escape
Mahoning Valley retailers aren’t immune from the seeming rise in brazen shoplifting incidents seen in recent years. According to a Boardman Police report, on Wednesday evening employees of the Kohl’s department store chased a suspected shoplifter who allegedly grabbed an armload of Adidas merchandise and ran out the front door.
WFMJ.com
Over 30 vehicles broken into in Columbiana Friday night
Vehicle break ins are on the rise throughout the Mahoning Valley with Columbiana receiving at least 30 vehicle break ins in just one night. Columbiana Police dispatch told 21 News that police are investigating break ins of over 30 vehicles Friday night, most of which were unlocked. Columbiana is the...
WFMJ.com
Warren man jailed: Accused of throwing boiling water on man in wheelchair
A Warren man is accused of throwing boiling water on a Youngstown man in a wheelchair, as well as threatening to shoot him. According to a police report, the suspect, who police say was an acquaintance of the victim walked up to him in a parking lot on West Market Street with a cup of boiling water.
WFMJ.com
Suspect in custody after chase leading police near Schwebel's on Youngstown's South Side
There is a heavy police presence near the Schwebel's building on East Midlothian Avenue on Youngstown's south side. Police tell 21 News the presence is due to a police chase that ended in a crash near the Schwebel's parking lot. Police say the chase originated at the intersection of Zedaker...
WFMJ.com
Drugs, weapons, high capacity magazines, missing girl found in Lawrence County raid
Authorities say the search of a Lawrence County home turned up four guns, ammunition, several high-capacity magazines, drugs, and a juvenile female who was reported missing from the East Coast more than one year ago. On Thursday, the Lawrence County District Attorney's High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force along with...
WFMJ.com
Poland landlord accused of fondling tenant
A man who leases commercial property in Poland was arrested over the weekend for allegedly fondling one of his tenants. Joseph L. Zdrilich, 78, of Youngstown Pittsburgh Road, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Saturday on a warrant charging him with sexual imposition. A woman told Poland Village Police...
WFMJ.com
Victim identified in fatal shooting on Youngstown's north side Thursday
The victim of a fatal shooting on Youngstown's north side Thursday night has been identified. The Mahoning County Coroner's Office confirmed that 21-year-old Jacob Moore was shot on New York Avenue near Logan Avenue and was pronounced dead at Saint Elizabeth's Hospital. Police were dispatched to New York Avenue in...
WFMJ.com
Beaver Township woman accused of throwing hot beverage at husband, endangering children
A Beaver Township woman has been arrested after police say she assaulted her husband by throwing a thermos filled with a hot beverage at him. Beaver Police were contacted by Mercy Health Police's Boardman Campus in reference to a male victim of domestic violence. Upon arrival, police observed the male...
WFMJ.com
Prison time given to former Jamestown Fire Chief convicted of shooting man
The former chief of the Jamestown, Pennsylvania Volunteer Fire Department has been sentenced for shooting a Greenville man. David Earl Jones appeared before Mercer County Common Pleas Court Judge D. Nel McEwen on Friday and was handed a sentence of four to 12 years in the state correctional system, according to District Attorney Peter Acker.
WFMJ.com
SLIDESHOW: Calcutta Fire Department continues rescue operation in Fort Myers
The Calcutta Fire Department has wrapped up day three of its Operation Hurricane Ian Fort Myers Beach Search & Rescue. According to the department's Facebook page, firefighters had a busy day working all through the day and night to continue rescuing victims of Hurricane Ian. Additionally, Lee County Sheriff, Carmine...
WFMJ.com
Head-on ambulance crash cuts power near Greenville
A head-on crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle cut power to more than 100 homes in Mercer County early Friday. The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m., shearing a utility pole and bringing down wires along Hamburg Road, just north of West Methodist Road in Hempfield Township. Fire police...
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
Ukrainian troops claim gains in Russia annexed region. Ukrainian troops have continued to push on with their offensive that has embarrassed Moscow, with Kyiv officials and foreign observers hinting at new gains in the southern strategic region of Kherson. According to the department's Facebook page, firefighters had a busy day...
WFMJ.com
Local firefighters help with search, rescue after hurricane Ian
Calcutta Volunteer Fire help with search, rescue and recovery tasks in Ft. Myers after Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in its wake. Fire departments rush into danger on a daily basis, to help save property, people and pets. The Calcutta Volunteer Fire Department is doing that right now,...
WFMJ.com
Multiple vaccine clinics to be held in Trumbull County during week of October 3
Trumbull County Combined Health District (TCCHD) will be hosting multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics during the week of October 3. All vaccines as well as boosters will be offered at these clinics. The clinics will be held on the following dates and times at the following locations:. - Monday, October 3:...
WFMJ.com
Donors take inaugural dive off of newly-purchased diving blocks at Hubbard Pool
Hubbard Pool recently installed brand-new diving blocks in the facility courtesy of donations from the local community. Those donors were the first to take a dive off the new boards on Sunday. In February of 2021, Hubbard Pool lost revenue to nationwide lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That's why...
WFMJ.com
At least one person killed as car crashes into tree on Youngstown's East Side
At least one person has been killed in a crash in Youngstown early Saturday morning. The crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. when a car ran into a tree along Lansdowne Boulevard, north of Oak Street. First officers on the scene found a woman outside of the car. A rescue...
WFMJ.com
Some donors dive in at the inaugural dive at the Hubbard Pool, OH
In Hubbard businesses donated thousands to pay for new diving blocks for its community pool. After losing revenue during Ohio's COVID shutdown in 2020, the pool director Andrienne Poullas launched a fundraising campaign to. replace 22 year old diving blocks that could not be repaired. Business owners who donated $3.000...
WFMJ.com
Eastern Gateway files lawsuit against DOE for 'endangering' education of 30,000 students, financial harm to school
Eastern Gateway Community College has filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Education and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in US District Court for the Southern District of Ohio. In the lawsuit filed in early September claims that the Department of Education did "irreparable harm" to the school, and...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown City Schools receive $10,000 grant for portable farms
Youngstown City School Districts' food service department received a $10,000 grant to buy two portable farms. The grant, provided by the William Swanston Charitable Fund, will allow the district to produce more lettuce by purchasing two additional Fork Farms Flex Farms. Each unit costs $4,000, takes up less than 10...
