Commercial Dispatch
Supreme Court takes up key voting rights case from Alabama
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is taking up an Alabama redistricting case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting power across the United States. The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in the latest high-court showdown over the federal Voting Rights Act, lawsuits seeking to force Alabama to create a second Black majority congressional district. About 27 percent of Alabamians are Black, but they form a majority in just one of the state’s seven congressional districts.
Commercial Dispatch
Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is beginning its new term, welcoming the public back to the courtroom and hearing arguments for the first time since issuing a landmark ruling stripping away women’s constitutional protections for abortion. Monday’s session also is the first time new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson,...
HuffPost
Dem Strategist Rips Republicans With Reason For Their ‘Very Low-Quality Candidates’
"I'm not really supposed to say that but it's an obvious fact," said longtime Democratic operative James Carville.
Commercial Dispatch
Jurors to begin hearing Jan. 6 Oath Keepers sedition case
WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors will lay out their case against the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates charged in the most serious case to reach trial yet in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. Opening statements are expected Monday in Washington’s federal court in...
Commercial Dispatch
Hyde-Smith tours MSU agri facilities
STARKVILLE — With curious cows looking on from their enclosures, U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Mississippi) began her tour of the research facilities at the Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine. In Washington, D.C., Hyde-Smith sits on the Senate Committee on Agriculture and serves as a ranking member of...
Florida Gov. DeSantis Calls Hurricane Ian “Equity Relief” Comments Ridiculous Identity Politics
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis chastised Vice President Kamala Harris for trying to politicize Hurricane Ian. In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday, the governor blasted Harris’ comments about equity and storm relief as “ridiculous.” As The Free Press reported earlier this
Commercial Dispatch
Supervisors renege on $1M in wastewater commitment
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY – Supervisors on Monday reneged on part of their funding commitment to the East Oktibbeha Wastewater District, potentially jeopardizing a multi-million dollar sewer infrastructure expansion project. Whether and how to fix the Oktibbeha County Lake dam took center stage in the discussion, which at different points devolved...
