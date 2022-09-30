Read full article on original website
Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her Neighborhood
President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their Country
The Most Dangerous Cities in America
Celebrate National Taco Day with grasshopper tacos from Casa Oaxaca
Cooper Rush Secures Dallas a Third Straight Win
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Driven into Home in Rockville Tuesday Morning; Driver Pronounced Dead at the Scene
Montgomery County Police have announced that one person is dead after a single vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Upton St. in Rockville. According to MCPD, at approximately 6:33am, “officers from the 1st District, Rockville City Police Department and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a suspicious situation. A Ford Mustang GT was located on the lawn of a home in the 100 block of Upton St. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the vehicle struck a home in the 100 block of Upton St. A man, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox5dc.com
Person struck, killed by vehicle in northwest DC; road closures as police investigate
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a female is dead after being struck by a vehicle in northwest D.C. Wednesday morning. Police responded around 5:30 a.m. near 10th and Massachusetts Avenue. The victim was initially transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Officials say she died a short time later. Investigators...
fox5dc.com
Video: Bystanders tackle, disarm gunman police say shot man in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Bystanders kicked, tackled and disarmed a gunman police say shot a man in Montgomery County over the weekend in a frantic and tense struggle that was caught on video. Authorities say they were called to the 1700 block of Mt. Pisgah Lane in Silver Spring Saturday...
Bomb threat prompts Howard County Police to search River Hill High School
BALTIMORE -- Howard County police have been searching River Hill High School for evidence that one of the students has a weapon, according to school officials.Howard County officers first received a report that a student had entered the school with a gun and a bomb around 2 p.m., school officials said.Detectives are trying to determine who called to alert officers to the threat, according to school officials.No one has found evidence of actual danger during the investigation. Some students have been leaving the school following the threat, school officials said.
Dognappers Wanted In Maryland For Armed Anne Arundel Apartment Robbery: Police
A group of dognappers is at large in Maryland after stealing three animals during a sale gone wrong, police in Anne Arundel say. At approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, officers from the Anne Arundel Police Department responded to a reported robbery that had just taken place in the 200 block of Etter Drive in Laurel.
arlnow.com
Cars keep crashing and flipping in the “usual spot” on the GW Parkway in Arlington
It’s almost as automatic as Steph Curry draining free throws at this point. Whenever there’s a soaking rainfall, it seems that some drivers cannot help but slide off the road at a certain bend in the northbound GW Parkway near Key Bridge, sometimes flipping their cars in the process.
fox5dc.com
Police search for attempted child abduction suspects in Wheaton
WHEATON, Md. - Montgomery County police are searching for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a young girl. Police said the attempted abduction happened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Place in Wheaton. A man got out of a black four-door sedan with tinted windows...
foxbaltimore.com
Olszewski says Baltimore County is safe despite three violent incidents in three days
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Cases of violence have stretched across the Baltimore Beltway in recent days – from Catonsville, to Owings Mills, to Perry Hall. On Saturday night, two teenagers were shot and critically hurt in Catonsville. Early Sunday morning, a man was shot multiple times in...
fox5dc.com
3 dogs stolen at gunpoint in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two adult dogs and one puppy were stolen at gunpoint in Laurel, according to Anne Arundel County Police. The robbery occurred in the 200 block of Ertter Drive around 9 p.m. The victims say they were selling their dog to the three suspects in Jill Lane and Ertter Drive parking lot.
fox5dc.com
Tow truck driver shot at in Annapolis during call to unlock vehicle for suspected shooter: police
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Authorities say shots were fired at a tow truck driver over the weekend in Annapolis during a call to unlock a vehicle for the suspected shooter. The shooting was reported Saturday around 3:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Royal Street. The driver told police they were...
Bay Net
Off-Duty DC Officer Hit By Vehicle In Parking Lot In P.G. County
LANHAM, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating the circumstances of a pedestrian collision in Lanham on Friday. The victim remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition. On September 30, 2022, at approximately 10:40 am, Prince George’s County Police patrol officers were flagged down and...
fox5dc.com
Lockdown lifted after bomb threat at River Hill High School
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. - Students at River Hill High School went into lockdown Tuesday afternoon after receiving a frightening threat just before dismissal. Howard County police said the Clarksville-based high school received a phone call reporting a student with a gun and a bomb on school grounds. While students went...
fox5dc.com
3 teens arrested after violent carjacking in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Montgomery County police have arrested three 14-year-old boys from D.C. who are accused of attempting to carjack a woman in Rockville on Monday. Police said the victim had just parked her 2019 Toyota RAV4 in a parking garage in Rockville Town Square on the 20 block of Maryland Avenue.
fox5dc.com
Arundel Mills Mall gunman who fired weapon in food court still sought by police
HANOVER, Md. - Arundel Mills Mall resumed normal operations after a gun scare over the weekend – a situation that the Anne Arundel County's top executive feels might be seen more often following a recent Supreme Court ruling. The situation was reported inside the mall Saturday when officials say...
fox5dc.com
Photo of man police say discharged gun in Arundel Mills Mall food court released: officials
HANOVER, Md. - Authorities have released a photo of the man they say discharged a gun over the weekend inside the Arundel Mills Mall food court in Anne Arundel County. The situation was reported inside the mall Saturday. According to police, a preliminary review of video revealed that a man accidentally shot a gun inside the mall's food court. The mall resumed normal operations Sunday.
'It had to be a setup': Citizens react to the ATM theft near North Milton
Last year's ATM thefts and attempted thefts in the city came out to more than 60. This year, between the beginning of June and the end of September, there were around 20.
fox5dc.com
Good Samaritans help man who was shot in Silver Spring
New video shows a few good Samaritans jumping in to help a man struggling with someone who just shot him multiple times. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports from MedStar Washington Hospital where the victim is still in critical condition.
fox5dc.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash; Fairfax County Police searching for suspect
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run. The incident occurred in the 4200 block of Annandale Road around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday. Officers responded for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was...
fox5dc.com
Scammers steals $5K from elderly woman in Laurel: police
LAUREL, Md. - Police are searching for two women they say scammed an elderly victim out of thousands of dollars in Laurel over the summer. According to authorities, the elderly woman told officers she was approached by the two women as she left a shopping center in the 1000 block of Fairlawn Avenue on June 22 around 5:30 p.m.
fox5dc.com
Armed man in custody following barricade inside Silver Spring apartment; shelter in place lifted
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A man is in custody after police say he barricaded himself inside a Silver Spring apartment early Tuesday morning after they were called to the area for reports of shots fired. Police responded to a high-rise apartment building in the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard around...
