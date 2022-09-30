ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

mocoshow.com

Vehicle Driven into Home in Rockville Tuesday Morning; Driver Pronounced Dead at the Scene

Montgomery County Police have announced that one person is dead after a single vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Upton St. in Rockville. According to MCPD, at approximately 6:33am, “officers from the 1st District, Rockville City Police Department and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a suspicious situation. A Ford Mustang GT was located on the lawn of a home in the 100 block of Upton St. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the vehicle struck a home in the 100 block of Upton St. A man, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bomb threat prompts Howard County Police to search River Hill High School

BALTIMORE -- Howard County police have been searching River Hill High School for evidence that one of the students has a weapon, according to school officials.Howard County officers first received a report that a student had entered the school with a gun and a bomb around 2 p.m., school officials said.Detectives are trying to determine who called to alert officers to the threat, according to school officials.No one has found evidence of actual danger during the investigation. Some students have been leaving the school following the threat, school officials said.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Police search for attempted child abduction suspects in Wheaton

WHEATON, Md. - Montgomery County police are searching for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a young girl. Police said the attempted abduction happened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Place in Wheaton. A man got out of a black four-door sedan with tinted windows...
WHEATON, MD
fox5dc.com

3 dogs stolen at gunpoint in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two adult dogs and one puppy were stolen at gunpoint in Laurel, according to Anne Arundel County Police. The robbery occurred in the 200 block of Ertter Drive around 9 p.m. The victims say they were selling their dog to the three suspects in Jill Lane and Ertter Drive parking lot.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Off-Duty DC Officer Hit By Vehicle In Parking Lot In P.G. County

LANHAM, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating the circumstances of a pedestrian collision in Lanham on Friday. The victim remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition. On September 30, 2022, at approximately 10:40 am, Prince George’s County Police patrol officers were flagged down and...
LANHAM, MD
fox5dc.com

Lockdown lifted after bomb threat at River Hill High School

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. - Students at River Hill High School went into lockdown Tuesday afternoon after receiving a frightening threat just before dismissal. Howard County police said the Clarksville-based high school received a phone call reporting a student with a gun and a bomb on school grounds. While students went...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

3 teens arrested after violent carjacking in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Montgomery County police have arrested three 14-year-old boys from D.C. who are accused of attempting to carjack a woman in Rockville on Monday. Police said the victim had just parked her 2019 Toyota RAV4 in a parking garage in Rockville Town Square on the 20 block of Maryland Avenue.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Photo of man police say discharged gun in Arundel Mills Mall food court released: officials

HANOVER, Md. - Authorities have released a photo of the man they say discharged a gun over the weekend inside the Arundel Mills Mall food court in Anne Arundel County. The situation was reported inside the mall Saturday. According to police, a preliminary review of video revealed that a man accidentally shot a gun inside the mall's food court. The mall resumed normal operations Sunday.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Scammers steals $5K from elderly woman in Laurel: police

LAUREL, Md. - Police are searching for two women they say scammed an elderly victim out of thousands of dollars in Laurel over the summer. According to authorities, the elderly woman told officers she was approached by the two women as she left a shopping center in the 1000 block of Fairlawn Avenue on June 22 around 5:30 p.m.
LAUREL, MD

