COVID-19 numbers are spiking in Mass. wastewater. Is it time for surge policies?
Wastewater surveillance can be an early warning sign of COVID-19’s community spread. Levels of COVID-19 in eastern Massachusetts wastewater have shot up in recent days, potentially indicating an upswing in cases. Wastewater surveillance can be an early warning sign of COVID-19’s spread, sometimes detecting shedded virus even before infected...
WCVB
Boston health officials host COVID-19 vaccination clinic with $75 incentive
BOSTON — The Boston Public Health Commission hosted a COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic Saturday with an incentive: a $75 gift card for anyone under 18 who gets vaccinated or boosted and one caregiver that gets vaccinated or boosted with them. "It is what brought me out," one mother,...
WCVB
Mass. pediatricians seeing increase in sick children, and it's not just COVID-19
BOSTON — Massachusetts pediatricians are seeing more kids with a cough, and it's not just from COVID-19. The latest Massachusetts health data shows COVID infections are increasing, especially for those 10 to 19 years of age, but Dr. Vandana Madhavan, the clinical director of pediatric infectious disease at Mass General Hospital for Children, says other viruses are also circulating right now.
NECN
Boston Area Hospitals at High Risk of Flooding During a Storm, Study Finds
Boston is one of the city's at highest risk of flooding at its hospitals in the event of a major storm, based on sea level rise predictions in the next century, according to a new study from Harvard. According to the study, which focused on the Atlantic and Gulf coasts,...
whdh.com
Electronic fare gates installed in North Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - New electronic fare gates are up and running in North Station. The T said the new gates are to ensure everyone pays their fare. Commuters will need a ticket to enter and exit the platform area. The T said the gates will also be installed at South Station and Back Bay Station soon.
WCVB
Relatively unheard of condition POTS affecting millions of COVID-19 long-haulers
MEDFORD, Mass. — As health officials keep an eye on what could be an uptick in COVID-19 cases this fall and into the winter, there are a group of local volunteers that are raising much-needed attention and money for a mostly unheard of medical issue that is now also affecting those with long COVID-19. On Saturday, there will be the annual POTS Walk and 5K Run in Medford.
Study puts Boston Hospitals at high risk from hurricanes
NORWOOD, Mass. — Two years ago, a storm dropped four to six inches of rain in Norwood all at once. That triggered a flash flood that so damaged Norwood Hospital it was forced to close. So how would area hospitals fare if an actual hurricane hit the region?. A...
Daily Free Press
COVID-19 updated boosters garner underwhelming opinion among Bostonians
The Food and Drug Administration approved updated Pfizer and Moderna boosters that are adapted to the Omicron variant last month, but less than half of people who are eligible for the booster have received it. “The Boston Public Health Commission strongly encourages residents to protect themselves now by staying up...
whdh.com
6-alarm fire in Dorchester displaces 15 people, damages childhood home of Mark Wahlberg
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Over a dozen people were forced out of their homes Sunday morning when a large fire tore through multiple houses in Dorchester. Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said the heavy fire was reported at a multi-family triple decker home around 10 a.m. Heavy winds spread the fire to three buildings in the area of Peverell Street and Cushion Avenue.
whdh.com
Participants lace up for first in-person Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund walk in 2 years
WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund walk took off for the first in-person walk from Hopkinton to Copley Square in two years. Participants began the walk in Hopkinton to walk the full 26.2 miles along the Boston Marathon route to Copley Square for the event that has raised millions of dollars for cancer research since 1989. Participants also had the option to walk a half marathon route that took off from Wellesley or run in a 5K from the Yawkey Center for Cancer Care at Dana-Farber.
Hospitals have specialists on call for lots of diseases — but not addiction. Why not?
U.S. overdose deaths have exceeded 100,000 a year, yet few hospitals are equipped to treat patients with addiction. A new kind of treatment team connect patients with help before they're discharged.
whdh.com
North End dining shuttered for the season
BOSTON (WHDH) - The North End’s dining season officially came to and end Oct. 1. Beginning Saturday, Hanover Street reopened to two-way traffic. It had previously been made a one-way street to allow for outdoor dining. The rest of Boston’s outdoor dining season extends until December. City officials...
Fire spreads to multiple Dorchester homes
DORCHESTER – A wind-whipped fire at a 3-family Dorchester home spread to multiple surrounding buildings on Sunday.Flames broke out around 10 a.m. in the area of Peverell Street and Cushion Ave. and spread to three buildings in the area.A large Boston Fire Department response knocked down the flames.Firefighters said the flames "traveled to multiple streets." The fire in the original building on Cushion Ave. was on the third floor and in the roof. Two people suffered injuries that were described as minor.No further information is currently available.
How much do you need to make to afford a starter home here?
With higher mortgage rates recently, the income it takes to purchase a starter home in the U.S. has risen by 86%, Realtor.com reports. The average cost of a starter home is up 48% nationwide, and the estimated gross income required to purchase one has jumped 86%, according to a report Realtor.com released Wednesday.
WCVB
Wind spreads fire among four triple-deckers, including former Wahlberg home
BOSTON — Winds pushed flames through several neighboring triple-deckers, including one where the Wahlberg family used to live, in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, the situation began at approximately 10 a.m. He said heavy wind conditions pushed the fire to three...
iheart.com
Andover Man Jumps In Charles River After His Phone Fall In, Finds 10 More
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — When people hear the tragic sound of their phone hitting the Charles River it typically follows with anger and then acceptance that they will never see it again... until one man decided to go Apple bobbing. WBZ's Matt Shearer spoke with the man who...
WCVB
Test your Boston history knowledge! In the early 1900s, what neighborhood did many African Americans settle in?
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Happy “History Quiz Friday!” For this quiz, we focus on charming and historic streets and neighborhoods. Which street with brick sidewalks and gas lamps hosts one of Boston’s most historic meeting houses? Can you name the street wherethree U.S. presidents once lived? We provide the hints, you provide the guesses!
Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house
With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
nbcboston.com
Hundreds of Workers Strike Outside of Sysco's Boston HQ After Negotiations Fail
Over 100 employees rallied outside of Sysco Boston headquarters in Plympton, Massachusetts, Saturday morning as they officially went on strike amid ongoing contract disputes with the company, which is the largest food distributor in New England. Workers arrived at the food distribution company's building at midnight holding signs, jeering at...
whdh.com
Stepping Out to Fight Cancer: Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk returns to streets
BOSTON (WHDH) - Raising money for cancer research and care, thousands of people were on-hand for the in-person return of the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk on Sunday. The sound of steel drums greeted cancer survivors, their families, friends, colleagues and more as supporters came out to raise money for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, walking the route of the 26.2 mile-long Boston Marathon.
