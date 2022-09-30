Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier is in line for a starter's workload following Cordarrelle Patterson's palcement on injured reserve. Patterson had apparently been dealign with a pretty painful knee injury throughout the last week, and despite playing on Sunday, he is now headed to the shelf for a minimum of four weeks. Now, it'll be rookies Allgeier and Caleb Huntley as the next men up for the Falcons. Veteran Damien Williams is eligible to come off injured reserve in Week 6, but for now, the youngsters will get a chance to shine as the top options in Arthur Smith's backfield.

