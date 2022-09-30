ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WGAL

Fun fall activities in south-central Pennsylvania

Are you looking for something fun to do this fall?. WGAL has put together a list of some Susquehanna Valley attractions, from hay rides and pumpkin patches to corn mazes and haunted houses. Now is the time to get the most fun out of the autumn season. Corn mazes, pumpkin...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Avian Influenza Found in York County, Pennsylvania

A turkey flock in York County, Pennsylvania, has tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. USDA confirmed the flock’s infection Sept. 29 and posted it Oct. 3. The 25,200-bird site is in eastern York County. The 10-kilometer control area covers parts of state Route 74 and extends to a sliver of Lancaster County at Turkey Hill.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

What is that pink glow in Carlisle?

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lots of residents in the Carlisle area have been seeing a strange pink glow at nighttime. So what’s going on?. Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation plant located in Cumberland County, removed the covers over their hot pink LED lights (which are used to cultivate medical cannabis) in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
CARLISLE, PA
PhillyBite

Best Bike Shops in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several great bike shops throughout the state of Pennsylvania. For instance, Bicycle Shop in State College has been providing excellent service and quality parts for over the years. Its staff is highly trained and committed to providing honest and efficient service. Our staff picks for the "Best Bike Shops in PA are listed below."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

We need new voices in York County | PennLive letters

York County has had one voice representing its members for a very long time. That voice has been representing some of its constituents but not all constituents and it is time for change. Since 2016, that one voice now represents even less members of York County. That voice echoes what is going on nationally and does not support the needs of the constituents in Pennsylvania and in York County. We are who they are supposed to represent in Harrisburg and in Washington, DC.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Antique Automobile Club of America to meet in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Car enthusiasts are preparing for the Antique Automobile Club of America’s (AACA) Eastern Division national fall meet in Derry Township, which begins on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. The event, which is one of the largest antique automobile shows and flea markets in the United...
HERSHEY, PA
FOX43.com

When and where to spot the best fall foliage in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As the weather cools down, the leaf colors heat up. This week, Pennsylvania's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources released its first 2022 fall foliage report. You can see most of our is shown here in light green. That means fall foliage in those counties is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Mehmet Oz, Josh Shapiro appear at Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner

HERSHEY, Pa. — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro appeared Monday at the 38th annual Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner in Hershey. Oz and Shapiro had separate 30-minute conversations. Those conversations came after a discussion featuring former Democratic National Committeewoman Donna Brazile and former Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lebtown.com

Fall happenings in Lebanon County

As the days are getting shorter, the air is getting crisper, and the leaves are getting redder, it can feel like everything is winding down. But like the F. Scott Fitzgerald quote affirms, (social) life is just getting started. Scroll on for some things happening in our county this season.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania’s ‘Absolutely Best’ Nachos Are At This Place

Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Pennsylvania we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania election 2022: Where the candidates for governor Mastriano, Shapiro stand on energy and the environment

Democrat Josh Shapiro wants to further regulate the fracking industry, while Republican Doug Mastriano wants to expand drilling into state parks and forests. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. In Pennsylvania, it’s usually...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
