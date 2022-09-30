Read full article on original website
Related
2,164.5-pound giant pumpkin sets record for Pennsylvania weigh-off
A new event record, three pumpkins over 2,000 pounds each and 17 pumpkins over 1,000 pounds each highlights the 27th Great Pumpkin Weigh-off of the Pennsylvania Giant Pumpkin Growers Association Saturday at Renshaw Farms, Freeport. A record was set for the event by a 2,164.5-pound pumpkin grown by Dave and...
WGAL
Fun fall activities in south-central Pennsylvania
Are you looking for something fun to do this fall?. WGAL has put together a list of some Susquehanna Valley attractions, from hay rides and pumpkin patches to corn mazes and haunted houses. Now is the time to get the most fun out of the autumn season. Corn mazes, pumpkin...
Central Pa. winery finds new life, ideas as a third generation rises to the challenge
Jonas Nissley said he spent plenty of time as a child working at his family winery in Bainbridge, Lancaster County, but it wasn’t with the dream that someday he’d be running the place. “Growing up here, I definitely was active, although when you’re a kid you’re not always...
World’s largest bobblehead unveiled at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you want to see the world’s largest bobblehead, you won’t have to travel far. Ollie, who towers over 16 feet tall, was just unveiled outside a Pennsylvania bargain store, breaking a Guinness World Record. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet broke the world record last...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster Farming
Avian Influenza Found in York County, Pennsylvania
A turkey flock in York County, Pennsylvania, has tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. USDA confirmed the flock’s infection Sept. 29 and posted it Oct. 3. The 25,200-bird site is in eastern York County. The 10-kilometer control area covers parts of state Route 74 and extends to a sliver of Lancaster County at Turkey Hill.
Enrollment rises; haunted restaurants; justice remembered: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 64; Low: 48. Mostly cloudy with showers. Education: It’s good news for the state system’s higher education schools, as preliminary data show the overall number of first-year students rising for the first time since 2009. Allegations: Mehmet Oz’s campaign blamed opponent John Fetterman late Tuesday for promoting...
abc27.com
What is that pink glow in Carlisle?
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lots of residents in the Carlisle area have been seeing a strange pink glow at nighttime. So what’s going on?. Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation plant located in Cumberland County, removed the covers over their hot pink LED lights (which are used to cultivate medical cannabis) in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
PhillyBite
Best Bike Shops in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several great bike shops throughout the state of Pennsylvania. For instance, Bicycle Shop in State College has been providing excellent service and quality parts for over the years. Its staff is highly trained and committed to providing honest and efficient service. Our staff picks for the "Best Bike Shops in PA are listed below."
IN THIS ARTICLE
We need new voices in York County | PennLive letters
York County has had one voice representing its members for a very long time. That voice has been representing some of its constituents but not all constituents and it is time for change. Since 2016, that one voice now represents even less members of York County. That voice echoes what is going on nationally and does not support the needs of the constituents in Pennsylvania and in York County. We are who they are supposed to represent in Harrisburg and in Washington, DC.
Pa. city free to remove Christopher Columbus statue from park, rules judge | Today in Pa.
Editor’s note: October marks the start of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
abc27.com
Antique Automobile Club of America to meet in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Car enthusiasts are preparing for the Antique Automobile Club of America’s (AACA) Eastern Division national fall meet in Derry Township, which begins on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. The event, which is one of the largest antique automobile shows and flea markets in the United...
FOX43.com
When and where to spot the best fall foliage in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As the weather cools down, the leaf colors heat up. This week, Pennsylvania's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources released its first 2022 fall foliage report. You can see most of our is shown here in light green. That means fall foliage in those counties is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGAL
Mehmet Oz, Josh Shapiro appear at Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner
HERSHEY, Pa. — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro appeared Monday at the 38th annual Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner in Hershey. Oz and Shapiro had separate 30-minute conversations. Those conversations came after a discussion featuring former Democratic National Committeewoman Donna Brazile and former Republican...
lebtown.com
Fall happenings in Lebanon County
As the days are getting shorter, the air is getting crisper, and the leaves are getting redder, it can feel like everything is winding down. But like the F. Scott Fitzgerald quote affirms, (social) life is just getting started. Scroll on for some things happening in our county this season.
Pennsylvania liquor stores hosting big 50% clearance sale
It’s not every day the price of your favorite vodka, whiskey or wine is marked 50% off regular prices. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is hosting a major clearance sale online and at stores across the state. It started Oct. 3, just in time to stock up for the holidays.
Pennsylvania Dutch Foods: Classic, Popular Dishes Within The Regional Cuisine
Pennsylvania Dutch Foods are often described as a regional fare where the dishes are praised for their use of local, seasonal produce, often with a combination of sweet and sour. Most of all, the meals are known for bringing comfort. Good for the soul, kind of foods.
Return of free breakfast to school a welcome treat for students
If you ask Leovia Oddoie what her favorite things are, school breakfast makes her top 10. “Everything is good,” said the New Cumberland fifth-grader who attends Hillside Elementary School. “You want to eat everything.”. What probably makes it even better for her and many students is that it...
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania’s ‘Absolutely Best’ Nachos Are At This Place
Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Pennsylvania we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
Pennsylvania election 2022: Where the candidates for governor Mastriano, Shapiro stand on energy and the environment
Democrat Josh Shapiro wants to further regulate the fracking industry, while Republican Doug Mastriano wants to expand drilling into state parks and forests. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. In Pennsylvania, it’s usually...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
186K+
Followers
77K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0