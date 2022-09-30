The Metal Construction Association (MCA) has launched the 2022-23 Metal Architecture Academy. Part of Architectural Record’s Continuing Education Center, the new academy is comprised of eight courses, including an on-demand webinar, a multi-media course and six written courses. A total of eight continuing education credits are available in a variety of categories including AIA/HSW, GBCI, IIBEC and others. Those who complete all eight courses are eligible to earn a badge.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO