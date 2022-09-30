Read full article on original website
Related
retrofitmagazine.com
Danfoss Hires Head of Americas Drives Business
Danfoss is pleased to announce that Sheila Lenss has joined as vice president, head of its Americas Drives business. Lenss, who began her new role on Sept. 12, replaces Ian Barrie, who is retiring after 28 years at Danfoss. She brings more than 20 years of executive business leadership to the role.
retrofitmagazine.com
General Glass International Launches New Website
General Glass International (GGI) has launched a new website that emphasizes and demonstrates the value glass products bring to architects and designers, as well as the end-user. Designed by the branding team at Gensler San Francisco, the new website will have a strong emphasis on education and inspiration with information...
retrofitmagazine.com
YCD Multimedia Offers New Services for Digital Signage Applications
YCD Multimedia, a provider of digital signage platforms, has launched six new service offerings to make clients’ lives a lot simpler. The expanded services offer extensive capabilities for monitoring, managing, hosting, automating, and creating content for digital signage applications in a wide range of verticals. These services can be bundled with other YCD products or can be an a la carte element utilized in digital signage.
retrofitmagazine.com
Power of Networking Panel Discussion to Be Held at METALCON
The metal construction industry’s only global event dedicated exclusively to the application of metal in design and construction offers a host of networking opportunities in Indiana. Based on their new book, “The Power of Networking: Company Industry, Community,” Heidi Ellsworth and Karen Edwards of RoofersCoffeeShop will host a panel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
retrofitmagazine.com
Eight Continuing-education Courses Available in Metal Architecture Academy
The Metal Construction Association (MCA) has launched the 2022-23 Metal Architecture Academy. Part of Architectural Record’s Continuing Education Center, the new academy is comprised of eight courses, including an on-demand webinar, a multi-media course and six written courses. A total of eight continuing education credits are available in a variety of categories including AIA/HSW, GBCI, IIBEC and others. Those who complete all eight courses are eligible to earn a badge.
retrofitmagazine.com
FGIA Hybrid Fall Conference Holds Vacuum Insulating Glass Panel Discussion
Participants at the Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance (FGIA) Hybrid Fall Conference gathered for a panel discussion about vacuum insulating glass (VIG) and the current state of use in the field, as well as the challenges and opportunities VIG manufacturers can expect. The panel covered the history and properties of VIG, VIG technology and performance, and markets served.
retrofitmagazine.com
Cut-resistant Apparel Discussed at 2022 FGIA Hybrid Fall Conference
The Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance (FGIA) hosted a safety speaker with expertise in the manufacturing of cut-resistant apparel during the 2022 FGIA Hybrid Fall Conference. Bill Specht, president and CEO of Ark Safety, discussed the hazards of glass plant and manufacturing work and the technology involved in creating solutions like cut-resistant garments plus hand and arm protection during this session sponsored by the FGIA Fenestration Safety Committee.
Comments / 0