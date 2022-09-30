ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

NJ.com

Cedar Grove over Irvington - Boys soccer recap

Dillon Ferber finished with one goal and two assists as Cedar Grove earned a 4-2 victory over Irvington in Cedar Grove. Cedar Grove (3-7) scored two goals in the second half after being tied 2-2 after 40 minutes. Hudson Iurato and Michael McAuliffe added goals in the contest. Irvington falls...
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
NJ.com

Bernards over Delaware Valley- Boys soccer recap

James Kolvites scored the game-deciding goal in the first half to lift Bernards to a 1-0 win over Delaware Valley in Bernardsville. Bernards improved to 9-1 with the win, while Delaware Valley fell to 5-7. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 10 Cranford tops New Providence - Girls soccer recap

Olivia Russomanno scored four goals to lead Cranford, No. 10 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past New Providence 6-0 in Cranford. Cranford (7-2-2) led 5-0 at the half and outshot New Providence (1-8-1) 11-4 in the game. Shea Matheson added a goal and two assists with Aileen McGovern tallying a...
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

West Morris over Kearny - Girls soccer recap

Libby Masterson scored a goal as West Morris defeated Kearny 2-1 in Chester. Alexa Murawski also had a goal with Madison Lamb and Lily Gjelsvik posting an assist each. Hayden Scotti had eight saves. West Morris (4-3-1) outshot Kearny 14-10 in the game. Emily Horvaht scored the only goal for...
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Linden over North Brunswick - Boys soccer update

Yousif Elweshahy scored on an assist from Steban Lasso as Linden scored a 1-0 win over North Brunswick in North Brunswick. Elweshahy now has four goals. It was the third 1-0 win over the year for Linden, which improved to 9-2-1. Alex Nycz made nine saves to earn the shutout.
LINDEN, NJ
NJ.com

J.P. Stevens over Woodbridge- Boys soccer recap

Aleksey Sergeev netted two goals to lift J.P. Stevens to a 4-1 win over Woodbridge in Edison. Zachary Mokraurer dished out two assists for J.P. Stevens (5-4-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Siddharth Sanglikar and Kaston Chen each added a goal, while Ajit Mallavarapu made five saves in the win.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes defeats Madison - Boys soccer recap

Oliver Bush had a goal and an assist for Mountain Lakes in its 2-1 victory over Madison in Madison to remain unbeaten. Mountain Lakes (6-0-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before the two teams traded second-half goals. Nick Fidacaro also scored a goal while Ian Falconer made four saves.
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 6 West Orange tops Columbia - Boys soccer recap

Mason Bashkoff tallied two goals and an assist to lead West Orange, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated Columbia 3-0 in West Orange. West Orange (7-2) held a 1-0 lead at the half and outshot Columbia 10-6 in the game. Marcus Jackson also had a goal...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Monroe defeats J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap

Jennifer Ward had a goal and two assists as Monroe defeated J.P. Stevens 6-1 in Monroe Township. Monroe (9-2) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before pulling away with four goals in the second half. Karly Winfough also tallied a goal and an assist. Anvitha Rajesekhar recorded a goal for...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Newton over Hackettstown in 2 OT - Boys soccer recap

Matt Cronin scored on a feed from Alex Barradas in the second overtime to give Newton a 3-2 win over Hackkettstown in Hackkettstown. Cronin is tied for the team lead with five goals. “It was a great soccer game and a big win for us, especially since they beat us...
NEWTON, NJ
NJ.com

Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion

The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

