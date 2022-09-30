Read full article on original website
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Wednesday, Oct. 5
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Wednesday, Oct. 5
Cedar Grove over Irvington - Boys soccer recap
Dillon Ferber finished with one goal and two assists as Cedar Grove earned a 4-2 victory over Irvington in Cedar Grove. Cedar Grove (3-7) scored two goals in the second half after being tied 2-2 after 40 minutes. Hudson Iurato and Michael McAuliffe added goals in the contest. Irvington falls...
Bernards over Delaware Valley- Boys soccer recap
James Kolvites scored the game-deciding goal in the first half to lift Bernards to a 1-0 win over Delaware Valley in Bernardsville. Bernards improved to 9-1 with the win, while Delaware Valley fell to 5-7.
No. 10 Cranford tops New Providence - Girls soccer recap
Olivia Russomanno scored four goals to lead Cranford, No. 10 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past New Providence 6-0 in Cranford. Cranford (7-2-2) led 5-0 at the half and outshot New Providence (1-8-1) 11-4 in the game. Shea Matheson added a goal and two assists with Aileen McGovern tallying a...
Girls Tennis: 2022 NJSIAA state singles and doubles tournaments seeds
The top 24 seeds for the NJSIAA boys tennis state singles tournament and the top 14 duos for the state doubles tournament were released on Tuesday following the discussion at the NJSIAA headquarters in Robbinsville during the seeding meeting. The draws will be posted shortly following spelling reviews and will...
Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament field hockey roundup for 4 second round games
Lauren Masters scored two goals as fifth-seeded North Hunterdon, No. 19 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 6-0 victory over 12th-seeded Sparta in Annandale. North Hunterdon (8-3) took control in the second quarter with three goals. Maggy Sampson and Kealey Hoffman were two of five different players to find the back of the goal.
West Essex defeats Mount St. Dominic - Girls soccer recap
Skye Grimes scored a goal for West Essex as it defeated Mount St. Dominic 3-1 in North Caldwell. Ava Brignola and Brooke Balzano also had goals with Alex Sek, Logan Goldstein and Jayla Walton tallying assists. Ella Clausi had five saves. West Essex (3-6) led 2-1 at the half. Gianna...
West Morris over Kearny - Girls soccer recap
Libby Masterson scored a goal as West Morris defeated Kearny 2-1 in Chester. Alexa Murawski also had a goal with Madison Lamb and Lily Gjelsvik posting an assist each. Hayden Scotti had eight saves. West Morris (4-3-1) outshot Kearny 14-10 in the game. Emily Horvaht scored the only goal for...
Linden over North Brunswick - Boys soccer update
Yousif Elweshahy scored on an assist from Steban Lasso as Linden scored a 1-0 win over North Brunswick in North Brunswick. Elweshahy now has four goals. It was the third 1-0 win over the year for Linden, which improved to 9-2-1. Alex Nycz made nine saves to earn the shutout.
J.P. Stevens over Woodbridge- Boys soccer recap
Aleksey Sergeev netted two goals to lift J.P. Stevens to a 4-1 win over Woodbridge in Edison. Zachary Mokraurer dished out two assists for J.P. Stevens (5-4-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Siddharth Sanglikar and Kaston Chen each added a goal, while Ajit Mallavarapu made five saves in the win.
Mountain Lakes defeats Madison - Boys soccer recap
Oliver Bush had a goal and an assist for Mountain Lakes in its 2-1 victory over Madison in Madison to remain unbeaten. Mountain Lakes (6-0-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before the two teams traded second-half goals. Nick Fidacaro also scored a goal while Ian Falconer made four saves.
No. 6 West Orange tops Columbia - Boys soccer recap
Mason Bashkoff tallied two goals and an assist to lead West Orange, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated Columbia 3-0 in West Orange. West Orange (7-2) held a 1-0 lead at the half and outshot Columbia 10-6 in the game. Marcus Jackson also had a goal...
Monroe defeats J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap
Jennifer Ward had a goal and two assists as Monroe defeated J.P. Stevens 6-1 in Monroe Township. Monroe (9-2) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before pulling away with four goals in the second half. Karly Winfough also tallied a goal and an assist. Anvitha Rajesekhar recorded a goal for...
Newton over Hackettstown in 2 OT - Boys soccer recap
Matt Cronin scored on a feed from Alex Barradas in the second overtime to give Newton a 3-2 win over Hackkettstown in Hackkettstown. Cronin is tied for the team lead with five goals. “It was a great soccer game and a big win for us, especially since they beat us...
Trenton Times field hockey notebook: After great start, Hun faces its toughest test
Hun was knocked from the unbeaten ranks this past week in a 1-0 loss at Pennington in less than ideal conditions. It was a tough loss for the Raiders, who have not been an explosive offensive team but have been able to put multiple goals on the board, scoring four or more on three separate occasions.
Girls Tennis: Better late than never, Chatham wins 9th Morris County title in a row
Chatham won its ninth-straight Morris County Tournament on Tuesday at the Centercourt Athletic Club. The tournament in its entirety was supposed to be held at the County College of Morris in Randolph on Saturday and Sunday, but the schedule was altered and they played Friday and Sunday.
Field Hockey: Season leaders in team stats for Oct. 4
Field Hockey: Season leaders in team stats for Oct. 4

NOTE: All stats are from games played and reported through Oct. 3.
