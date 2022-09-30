Read full article on original website
WSFA
Man charged in Montgomery woman’s Sept. 26 homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a Sept. 26 homicide. Police took Denikko White, 22, of Montgomery, into custody Monday and charged him with capital murder for the death of Britney Bohannon, 30, also of Montgomery. Police and fire medics responded...
WSFA
Man charged with murder in August shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has charged a man in connection to a fatal August shooting. Zernell Mills, 21, of Montgomery, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Natalio Garcia, of Montgomery. According to police, Garcia died after a shooting in the 300 block...
WSFA
Elmore County deputies find child, 2, wandering alone
ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - A 2-year-old child found wandering around a subdivision in Elmore has been returned home, according to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin. Franklin said the child had been walking alone for nearly two hours when found on Fitzpatrick Road. Deputies then went door-to-door to find the child’s guardians.
WSFA
Man dies after being stabbed at William Donaldson Correctional Facility
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A death investigation is underway at William Donaldson Correctional Facility after an inmate was stabbed during an assault. In a statement provided by the ADOC, on October 1, 2022, Denarieya Letrex Smith, a 30-year-old inmate serving a life sentence at Donaldson Correctional Facility for attempted murder out of Covington County, was involved in an inmate-on-inmate assault involving a weapon.
WSFA
Dothan Police ask for public assistance in locating diamond thief
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, October 3,2022, a man stole several pieces of diamond jewelry. The suspect entered a jewelry store in Wiregrass Commons Mall at around 2:15 p.m. He asked to look at several pieces from the display case. As the clerk was showing him the jewelry, he...
WSFA
Police: Argument over place to sit at barbecue ends in murder
Law enforcement in Henry County say a fight over a chair at an afternoon barbecue has ended in murder. It happened in the 3700 block of Henry County 57. That’s in the Shorterville community. Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship says 26-year-old Danny Cullins and 22-year-old Ryan Tolbert argued over...
WSFA
Montgomery house fire under investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue is investigating a house fire that happened Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters said they responded to the blaze in the 500 block of South Hull Street just after 2 p.m. Several firefighters were on the scene working to put the fire out. Once the blaze was...
WSFA
1 dead in overnight double shooting, Montgomery police say
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight double shooting in Montgomery has left one person dead. According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, authorities responded to the 1700 block of Pine Street around 2:15 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of two subjects shot. There, officers found 23-year-old Reginald Williams and another adult male with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Woods was later pronounced dead.
WSFA
Multi-vehicle crash closes part of U.S. 31 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County has closed part of U.S. 31. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened near McClean Road at 5:29 a.m. Google maps show this area is located south of the I-65 Hope Hull exit. ALEA said all...
WSFA
Troy Police Department mourns loss of retired K-9 officer
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired K-9 officer. The passing of the Shepperd was said to be a hard loss for the department, according to Lieutenant Bryan Weed. Recently retired K-9 bomb officer Ista died from what Weed said was a...
WSFA
Macon County leaders voice concerns over Victoryland ruling
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Friday Alabama’s high court ruled electronic bingo machines at Whitehall Gaming in Lowndes County and Victoryland Casino in Macon County are illegal. The decision could lead to the closure of both facilities, but in Macon County, where the casino benefits the local government and...
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
WSFA
Wildfires big concern for Alabama firefighters
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have not seen any substantial rain in weeks. That’s creating concern over wildfires. The Alabama Forestry Commission says dozens of fires have burned hundreds of acres over the last week. A control burned left unattended is what caused a fire in Lee County Saturday,...
WSFA
What to expect at this year’s Alabama National Fair
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This year’s Alabama National Fair has some new things in store for fairgoers. The fair opens on Friday, WSFA 12 News Day, and runs through Oct. 16. The executive director of the Alabama National Fair, Randy Stephenson, says there will be several new rides this year.
WSFA
‘10 Best Days of Fall’: Alabama National Fair to start Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair is set to return to the capital city Friday. Widely known as the “10 Best Days of Fall,” it will begin with WSFA 12 News Day at the Fair and will run through Oct. 16. For safety reasons, fair organizers have implemented a policy that requires everyone 17 or younger to be accompanied by a parent or guardian when they come out to the fairgrounds at Garrett Coliseum.
WSFA
Valiant Cross Academy gifted River City Church building
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Methodist church along Dexter Avenue has been a house of worship for generations, but now it is the new permanent home of Valiant Cross Academy. The building will serve middle school students. “I have to pinch myself to realize that this is actually Valiant Cross’...
WSFA
Verizon customers report service issues in Montgomery area
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several Verizon customers in the Montgomery have reported connectivity issues over the weekend. Some customers told WSFA 12 News they’ve had issues with incoming and outgoing calls. Users also said some messages took a while to send. “Every time I call someone, they say I...
WSFA
Drought development now likely
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’ve talked about the unusually dry weather across Alabama quite a bit of late. Now it’s looking like drought conditions will settle in for parts of the state as October continues on. The Climate Prediction Center has highlighted a chunk of Alabama in their...
WSFA
Trenholm State holds open house to address labor shortage
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Trenholm State Community College held its open house Tuesday to help address the ongoing labor shortage. Programs include electrical technology, welding, graphic design, culinary arts, and automotive service. Despite Alabama dropping its unemployment rate by over 10%, industries are still struggling to fill open positions. “We...
WSFA
Memorial held for B.A.S.S. founder Ray Scott
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A memorial for Ray Scott was held at Frazer Church in Montgomery Tuesday. Scott was known as the “godfather” of bass fishing. He founded the world’s largest fishing group, the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society He also started the first bass fishing circuit, the Bassmaster Tournament Trail, in 1967.
