APT Holds Off On Methadone Clinic; Newhallville ​“Manifests” A Better Future

Laura Glesby Photo At Thursday evening event, clockwise from top left: Jeanette Sykes, Kim Harris, Mayor Justin Elicker, Katurah Bryant, State Rep. Robyn Porter, Alder Devin Avshalom-Smith.

Some ideas for the neighborhood generated by a community brainstorm.

The APT Foundation has committed to pause development of a planned methadone clinic at 794 Dixwell Ave. through Dec. 1 as the organization searches for another location — and as Newhallville neighbors piece together a vision for what they want in their neighborhood instead.

Activists with Newhallville-Hamden Stronger Together, a widespread coalition of neighborhood residents that formed in opposition to APT’s planned move to the former Elm City College Prep middle school building, offered updates on their efforts on Thursday night in the Lincoln Bassett Community School auditorium, where over 75 people gathered.

The event drew residents who have lived in Newhallville for more than half a century, alongside young kids just learning to imagine that their neighborhood could be different. Multiple city officials and alders from across the city appeared, along with State Rep. Robyn Porter, State Sen. Gary Winfield, and Mayor Justin Elicker.

Elicker announced that APT CEO Lynne Madden agreed in a letter to stall efforts to build a methadone clinic and health center at 794 Dixwell Ave. through November.

The organization had purchased the building in December 2021, planning to house its outpatient medical services and administrative offices currently operating out of 1 Long Wharf Drive as well as a methadone clinic in the building. Newhallville residents learned of the planned move from a New Haven Independent article and expressed outrage that APT had not conducted community outreach before purchasing the building. The impending move galvanized residents of the neighborhood, who say they are already overburdened with poverty, health challenges exacerbated by Covid-19, trauma, and racism.

​“You’ve got to fix us first before talking about helping others,” said State Rep. Porter on Thursday.

Organizers against APT have maintained that they are not opposed to evidence-based substance use disorder treatments like methadone. They pointed to longstanding allegations from neighbors of APT’s methadone clinic on Congress Avenue in the Hill that the treatment center does not adequately regulate substance use and drug dealing in the area outside its doors. Newhallville residents expressed fear that an APT methadone clinic would fuel the drug trade in an area already disproportionately affected by drug dealing.

(In February 2022, Madden told the Independent, “​We’ve done a lot of work there on our Congress Ave. location with the city, including the police department and the management team of Hill north. There are significantly improved circumstances there… Many of the problems that are laid at the feet of the APT Foundation are probably shared by all of us in that neighborhood, not solely by APT Foundation.“)

Mayor Elicker informed the group at Lincoln Bassett that the city has been having ​“productive conversations” with APT to find another location for the methadone clinic, but that the process will likely take a while.

“APT is making a good-faith effort,” he said, but ​“we want to make sure that APT doesn’t do what they did here in another part of the city. … I ask humbly for your patience.“

In a letter to the city, Madden wrote, ​“We appreciate the continued conversations with you and members of your administration team regarding locating APT Foundation services within New Haven. Given our ongoing discussions, APT Foundation will continue to pause all development of Dixwell Avenue until December 1, 2022.”

While the room reacted warmly to this news, Thursday’s rally demonstrated that APT was simply the final straw for a neighborhood fed up with a chronic lack of resources and political attention.

Ward Co-Chair Barbara Vereen with a stack of voter registration forms.

Iman Hameen shook in fury as she spoke about the effect of limited economic opportunities on gun violence, and on the neighborhood’s children. ​“Do they know why they live like this? Do they know why East Rock is the way it is?”

“This is a neighborhood that has been redlined,” that has been victim to ​“predatory lending” and that was among the areas most affected by Covid in the city, said Ward 20 Democratic Co-Chair Barbara Vereen.

​“71 percent of residents in Newhallville are [low-income]. Only 26 percent of us own homes in this neighborhood,” said Katurah Bryant, citing DataHaven statistics. ​“We want as safe a neighborhood to jog and walk our dogs as anywhere else.”

Newhallville Hamden Stronger Together committee members called on residents to assert their voice as a critical, politically active contingency for elected officials in November’s voting booths.

“We will not be another link in the chain of structural racism,” said Devin Avshalom-Smith, who represents Newhallville’s Ward 20 on the Board of Alders.

Newhallville Assembles A Neighborhood Vision

Kathy Townsend

Newhallville Hamden Stronger Together didn’t convene the rally just to communicate updates on APT’s planned methadone clinic. The group also sought to harness the neighborhood’s outrage into a collective act of imagination.

The group’s leader, Jeanette Sykes, announced plans to form a Newhallville community development corporation. It invited facilitator Kathy Townsend and a team of Yale law students to draft a set of goals for that forthcoming organization, and for the elected officials serving the community, based on neighborhood feedback.

Townsend asked the rally’s attendees to contribute ideas about how Newhallville could improve food security, economic development, traffic, safety, health, and gun violence. She asked attendees to preface those ideas with the words ​“I manifest,” building a spirit of hope into each vision.

The prompt generated a wave of raised hands. Attendees envisioned a neighborhood with arts therapy opportunities, electric car charging stations, air quality meters, gun buyback events, responsive medical professionals, job training in scientific, manufacturing, and green infrastructure fields, and homeownership, among other visions.

“I manifest a youth center in Newhallville” open 24 hours a day, said Flordia Baskin. ​“Where are the youths tonight?” she asked, noting that few residents in their teens and twenties were present at the rally.

“I manifest that I’m gonna be able to eat on Dixwell Avenue the same way they do in East Rock — outside,” said Vereen.

“I manifest a farmers’ market,” said Bryant, and a ​“store that’s not overpriced.”

“I manifest that children will learn how to plant food,” said another participant.

“I manifest a way for our elderly to get to, and eat from, community gardens,” said another.

Sinclair Williams manifests a future where "kids on every street will have real love for other kids, no matter which street they're from."

The law students scrawled the ideas on large sheets of paper, organized by category, as community members spoke.

The room became particularly reverent when 9‑year-old Aquila Abdul-Salaam stood up in the auditorium full of adults.

“I manifest to not wake up in the middle of the night and hear gunshots,” she said confidently.

She later spoke up again: ​“I manifest to have more healthy foods, like Edge of the Woods, not just McDonald’s.”

9-year-old budding activist Aquila Abdul-Salaam with her 5-year-old brother, Alkim.

In addition to the community brainstorming session, representatives from the mental health care organization Clifford Beers, which has proposed purchasing the building from APT and creating a trauma-informed child and family mental health care center in its stead, spoke at Thursday’s meeting. Clifford Beers Executive Director Melanie Rossacci and community engagement Vice President Tirzah Kemp presented on the results of five ​“listening sessions” that the organization conducted in Newhallville.

According to Kemp, Newhallville residents had asked the organization for vocational training, mental health treatment, and financial literacy and civic engagement courses, among other requests. Clifford Beers heard calls for ​“a place for males to deal with trauma … for teenagers to express their feelings.”

After Thursday’s rally, Sykes declared as attendees filed out to go home, ​“No one can say they don’t know what Newhallville wants.”