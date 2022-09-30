Read full article on original website
Related
Royal Family ban TV channels from ever showing footage of the Queen's funeral again
A number of television broadcasters have been banned by the royal family from ever airing footage from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral again. The monarch, who reigned for over 70 years, passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday, 8 September in Balmoral Castle. After ten days of national mourning,...
Woman paid just $9 after working over 70 hours as a bartender
A bartender working in the US has spoken out about the shockingly low amount she was paid after working a whopping 70 hours. It takes lived experience working in the hospitality industry to truly realise just how hard every waiter, bartender, chef and other member of staff works. And to know the saying, 'the customer is always right,' is absolute bulls**t.
Woman shares hack to create bouncy hair without a curling iron
One influencer has come up with possibly the most incredible hair hack we've ever seen. Curling tongs aren't exactly easy to use, in fact, we've burned ourselves more times than we can count trying to get the perfect waves. So, when influencer Jillian Kreski, 25, discovered a genius hack to...
The correct number of times we should wash our hair a week
Our hair has the ability to make us both look and feel amazing - at least, when we’re having a good hair day, that is. There’s nothing worse than feeling weighed down by dry, brittle or greasy hair. But turns out that overwashing our hair could just be making matters worse for our beloved locks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel confirm show has been axed
Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have announced that the next series of their beloved show will be the last. Fans have been gutted after Angel and Dick announced the news in a newsletter. "The Ninth and Final Series of Escape to the Chateau," it was titled.
Expert reveals which eye colour gets the most attention on dating apps
Dating apps these days can be a minefield and it takes a lot of effort - and sometimes peer review - to ensure your profile stands out. But now, an expert has revealed that, for some, their eye colour is actually making them more popular on dating apps. The discovery...
Exclusive Private Charter of Japanese Cultural Facilities & Traditional Craftspeople: “Wabunka,” Luxury Experience Reservation Service, Launches Global Website
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Japan Culture and Technology, Inc., operator of Luxury experience reservation site in Japan, Wabunka, will launch a global website for overseas customers specializing in private and multilingual services for tourists visiting Japan, on October 5, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929006001/en/ Wabunka_Travel specialist in exclusive Japan-based experiences (Graphic: Business Wire)
Spotify's new feature makes playlist based on your outfit and mood
Spotify has just dropped a brand new feature that makes you your very own playlist to match your outfit, mood, and vibe, and it's kind of addictive. By now, the music streaming service is pretty much a champ at creating custom playlists for its users, whether it's a Daily Mix, Discover Weekly, or Release Radar.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
King Charles addresses pen drama with Camilla after weeks of stationery related mishaps
King Charles appeared to acknowledge his recent pen problems as he cracked a joke to Queen Consort Camilla in Scotland on Monday (3 October). You can watch one of the occasions the new king lost it over stationery below:. King Charles and Camilla visited Scotland to mark Dunfermline becoming a...
U.K.・
Woman horrified after delivery driver tracks her down on social media after dropping off her shopping
A woman has been left completely spooked after a food delivery driver managed to track her down on social media after dropping off her shopping. Molly, 28, had organised for Morrisons to deliver some food shopping to her home in Northfield, Birmingham, when a male driver arrived at her front door.
U.K.・
Tyla
35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 0