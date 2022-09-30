Read full article on original website
Racine & Me: 10th Annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Festival
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The 10th annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Festival is coming up! It's a celebration of trees and nature. The event takes place at River Bend Nature Center on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 from 9am – 2pm with live auction at 3pm. On center stage...
Racine & Me: Boo at the Zoo & Hercules the cockroach!
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Jack-O'-Lantern Nights is happening at the Racine Zoo from September 29 – October 30, 2022. The events run on Thursdays – Sundays from 6pm – 10pm. You can stroll through the zoo and immerse yourself in dazzling lights and over 1,000 hand-carved jack-o'-lanterns created by talented professional artists! Warm up with seasonal food and beverages and get into the Halloween spirit! $10 per person at the door only. Free for 2 years and younger. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of Racine Zoo.
Family and church thank first responders for help during deadly July 3rd incident
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We're hearing from the family of a man killed after a fireworks display in Menomonee Falls on July 3rd. An 18-year-old woman hit 24-year-old Benjamin and 25-year-old Emily Grace Reimers driving into the parking lot of the Pick N' Save near Appleton and Stadium, killing Benjamin and almost killing Emily Grace.
Check out local art studios during the MKE Fine Craft Studio Tour this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The MKE Fine Craft Studio Tours takes place this Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2. You can get a behind-the-scenes look at art studios and meet the artists in their element. There are 14 stops on this year's tour, and 40 artists, as some of...
October is here and brings the first real hints of winter
It's been a pleasant start to the new month. Not too warm, not too chilly... a trend that will continue for a few more days. October is a transition month as we head into our cold season. It brings with it the first average snowfall. And a solid temperature drop. Check out the stats:
Racine & Me: Quilts on Barns & Comedy Sportz
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Whether it's spotting barn quilts or simply exploring the scenic backroads of Racine County, you'll find beauty and surprises at every turn! Racine County is home to one of the first barn quilt projects in the state. Beginning in 2009, this public art project has placed dozens of colorful quilt patterns, mounted on 8-by-8 foot wooden squares, on barns throughout Racine County. The goal of the project was to highlight the unique architecture and history of barns in our county, educate residents and visitors on Racine County's rich quilting tradition, and promote quilting as a form of art. Sponsored by the Racine Arts Council in conjunction with Real Racine, these distinctive designs include common quilt patterns seen more on fabric canvases such as Bear Paw, Wild Goose Chase, and Tulip Basket. Many of the area's most popular attractions are minutes from the Quilts on Barns route. The route, which threads its way throughout the countryside, is incredibly photogenic in the spring and fall months. We recommend scheduling a half or full day to see all of the art installations. A free Quilts on Barns brochure is available at the Real Racine Visitors Center, 14015 Washington Ave., Sturtevant. Join us for our annual Quilts on Barns Road Adventure the second Saturday of October. There is live music at two barn locations and a box lunch will be available.
Community rallies to support West Bend owner, staff at The Braising Pan after damaging fire
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For nearly 12 years, The Braising Pan, a popular restaurant in West Bend, has sat on the corner of N. Main St. and Park Ave. But as of Friday, Sept. 30, all that remains is a pile of charred rubble, after a fire Thursday morning burnt the community staple to the ground.
Creative studio in Cudahy provides space for artists to grow and show off work
CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- There is a new space for artists to grow and show off their work in Milwaukee County. Task opened Friday on Grange Avenue in Cudahy. It will serve as a creative space for artists of any medium to strengthen their portfolio in an open, supportive workspace.
Racine & Me: Four business owners with strong connections
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Four business owners in Racine have more than a hard work ethic in common. Yolanda Coleman owner of BePlush LLC, Janela Smith owner of Sheabrojae’s Natural Expressions, Joyce Cook owner of JC’s Boutique and Michelle Harris owner of DellaMaChris Bakery joined us in studio to discuss their businesses and friendship.
Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra highlights new music director
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month -- focusing Friday on the new music director of the Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra. Ernesto Estigarribia was born in Paraguay and earned degrees from the University of Kansas and Minnesota. Now, he has been named the music director of...
Boy from Madison shot overnight in Milwaukee near 13th & Vine
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 12:53 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 near 13th and Vine Streets, a 17-year-old boy from Madison, Wis was shot. Police say the boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. According to officials, this investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police continue...
Milwaukee police investigate Saturday afternoon shooting near 29th & Wells
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- According to Milwaukee police a 40-year-old man was shot near 29th and Wells Streets at around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to officials, the victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Police say this investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee...
"Techie" folks, this is your time to shine. It's Milwaukee Tech Week.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Today kicks off Milwaukee Tech Week. It's a weeklong celebration, designed to connect, educate, and give recognition to "all things innovation" in Southeast Wisconsin. It began as "Startup Milwaukee Week" in 2016. This week's programming explores the various parts of the tech industry while highlighting the resources and organizations available to help support everyone in the technical world. It's also a great way to network as well to see what's on the top of mind of tech savvy folks.
Survey being sent to help improve Milwaukee policing practices
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- "Help us serve you better in the City of Milwaukee!" That's the message from Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission as they sent a notice about a public performance survey on Friday, Sept. 30. According to the release, the commission is asking Milwaukee residents to provide feedback...
Man shot near Villard & Hopkins dies of wounds early Sunday morning
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say that a 46-year-old man shot near the intersection of Villard Ave. and Hopkins St. at around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 has succumbed to his injuries. Police say the man was taken to a hospital, was anticipated to survive, and succumbed to...
Friday night hit and run kills 55-year-old man at Capitol & Teutonia
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police report that a fatal hit-and-run accident took place at around 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 at the intersection of Capitol Dr. and Teutonia Ave. According to officials a 55-year-old man was walking in the area when he was struck by a vehicle, which...
Footage released from Aug. 11 officer-involved shooting near 19th and Greenfield
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For the first time tonight, we're seeing officer-worn body camera video of a drug bust and chase that ended with gunfire and an arrest. On Aug. 11, two Milwaukee police officers saw two people make a suspected drug deal at a gas station. One of the...
School Bulletin: Students gain solid STEM start
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Engineering, computer science and biomedical science might sound like college level courses, but students at Catholic Memorial High School are getting an early introduction into those STEM subjects. "We have our own 'Design Thinking Model,'" Donna Bembenek, the president of Catholic Memorial High School, says. "Whether...
Former Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis reports to jail
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Former Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis has reported to jail. Lewis was sentenced in August to 30 days in custody following her conviction on two felonies. Lewis was removed from her post in July after a guilty plea. Prosecutors say she illegally took some $21,000 in campaign...
