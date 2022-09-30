Homecoming royalty candidates named

As the start of homecoming week, the coronation will take place on Monday morning (October 3) at 8:10 am in the "big, old gym."

Iron man contests will take place throughout the week.

Varsity volleyball will take on Sibley East at hone on Monday and will have a big game at Alden on Tuesday.

Friday first hour will be games and activities. Also on Friday, a hypnotist will perform in the new gym at 9:15 am. Games will take place in the new gym at noon with a 1:25 pm pep fest and a 2:00 pm parade with its usual start in front of the school and then turn towards downtown at Broadway Street.

After the football game vs USC, the homecoming dance for 7-12 will be held. The theme is neon. Admission is $3, and food items will be available.

Dress-up days for the week are as follows:

Monday

HS: Construction

K-6: PJ

Tuesday

HS: Mathletes vs. Athletes

K-6: Hawaiian

Wednesday

HS: Your type

K-6: Western

Thursday

HS: Class color (12 blaze/camo; 11 black; 10 white; 9 purple; 8 blue; 7 tie dye; staff orange)

K-6: Red carpet

Friday

K-12: Spirit (orange & black)