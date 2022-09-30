Michael Thomas ruled ‘out’ and Jameis Winston listed as ‘doubtful’ for Sunday’s game against the Vikings

LONDON — New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and quarterback Jameis Winston have not taken part in practice all week long.

Today we learned that the team has ruled Thomas out for Sunday’s game against Minnesota while listing Winston as doubtful.

Guard Andrus Peat (concussion) and safety Marcus Maye (rib) were also ruled “out” for Sunday’s game.

The full Friday injury report is available below:

Running back Alvin Kamara (rib) and wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) were both limited at practice today and listed as “questionable” on Friday’s injury report.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle), wide receiver Deonte Harty (foot), and tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest) were also limited today.

Tight end Taysom Hill (rib) was upgraded to a full participant.

The New Orleans Saints play the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday in London.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 a.m. local time.

