ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Michael Thomas ruled ‘out’ and Jameis Winston listed as ‘doubtful’ for Sunday’s game against the Vikings

By Richie Mills
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=051m99_0iGpycqU00

LONDON — New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and quarterback Jameis Winston have not taken part in practice all week long.

Today we learned that the team has ruled Thomas out for Sunday’s game against Minnesota while listing Winston as doubtful.

Guard Andrus Peat (concussion) and safety Marcus Maye (rib) were also ruled “out” for Sunday’s game.

The full Friday injury report is available below:

Friday Injury Report Download

Running back Alvin Kamara (rib) and wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) were both limited at practice today and listed as “questionable” on Friday’s injury report.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle), wide receiver Deonte Harty (foot), and tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest) were also limited today.

Tight end Taysom Hill (rib) was upgraded to a full participant.

The New Orleans Saints play the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday in London.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 a.m. local time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

GAME BLOG: Saints fall to the Vikings 28-25

LONDON (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints take on the Minnesota Vikings in London at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Today’s football game will be played inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Where to watch the game: TV: NFL Network Online: fuboTV Live updates of the game will be posted here. 4th Quarter: 28-25 MIN […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
City
New Orleans, LA
City
London Township, MN
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
KLFY News 10

Authorities searching for female suspect in Baton Rouge area

Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A female suspect from LaPlace could be in the Baton Rouge area, officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the area of East 21st Street regarding a homicide on Oct. 1. […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana SNAP benefits increasing in October

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — SNAP benefits in Louisiana will be increasing starting Oct. 1 as the cost of food increases. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is increasing monthly allotments after reviewing data on food expenditures. A single-member household’s maximum benefit is increasing from $250 to $281 per month, according to the Louisiana Department […]
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Maye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Minnesota Vikings#Nexstar Media Inc
KLFY News 10

St. Landry Parish detectives pull over car full of drugs and gun, locate baby during undercover traffic stop

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says an undercover traffic stop led to the discovery of more than $5K in cash and a semi automatic handgun. Guidroz said detectives also located a 1-year-old infant inside the vehicle during the stop. It happened Monday in the parish. Detectives made contact […]
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KLFY News 10

Louisiana fried chicken chain parodies Rihanna’s NFL announcement

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana-based fried chicken chain has gone viral after it made a parody of Rihanna’s NFL Super Bowl announcement. Rumors of the international icon headlining the halftime show began after she posted a picture holding a football on Instagram. The NFL made the official announcement on Sunday, Sept. 25. Popeyes, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy