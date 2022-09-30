MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Road Department wants to hear from the community about its plans to narrow Lake Lansing Road in 2023. Lake Lansing Road is expected to be converted from 4 lanes to 3 lanes where it turns at Birch Row, just north of Whitehills Elementary. The county said they plan to also include a curve on Lake Lansing Road at the intersection.

