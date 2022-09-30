Read full article on original website
Calhoun County post office burglary leads to arrest
A Battle Creek man was arrested after breaking into a post office and mail truck Saturday morning. At 8 a.m. Saturday, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a burglary
wincountry.com
State Police hosting car seat check event
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan State Police (MSP) Paw Paw post is partnering with National Faith & Blue and will be conducting a free car seat check event on Saturday October 8 from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Kalamazoo First Assembly of God located at 5550 Oakland Drive in Portage.
Jackson County woman killed in Lansing shooting, suspect in custody
LANSING, MI -- A woman is dead and an alleged suspect is in custody following a fatal shooting Friday morning, police said. At about 1:40 a.m. Sept. 30, officers from the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to the 900 block of Long Boulevard for a report of a possible gunshot victim.
wincountry.com
Fire at Kalamazoo home quickly put out Sunday afternoon
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Investigators continue to look into the cause of a Sunday afternoon fire in Kalamazoo. At approximately 4:00 p.m. the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a house fire in the 1700 block of Egleston Avenue. Public Safety Officers found heavy fire at the rear of the residence. Fire had also spread to the neighboring structure.
WILX-TV
Changes to Lake Lansing Road planned for 2023
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Road Department wants to hear from the community about its plans to narrow Lake Lansing Road in 2023. Lake Lansing Road is expected to be converted from 4 lanes to 3 lanes where it turns at Birch Row, just north of Whitehills Elementary. The county said they plan to also include a curve on Lake Lansing Road at the intersection.
Large fire, heavy police presence spotted in Jackson Co.
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – There was a large police presence Friday night at a home in rural Jackson County. The incident was on Dixon Road, near Rives Junction just south of the border between Ingham and Jackson counties. In addition to fire crews, the response included Michigan State Police, Onondaga County Fire Department, Jackson County […]
KDPS: House fire spreads to neighboring house
"Heavy fire" sprouted in the back of one Kalamazoo house, officers said, and eventually spread to another house close by.
Lansing Police arrest 3 armed suspects at Frandor
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were probably catching some shut-eye, Lansing Police were busy catching three armed suspects. According to a recent Facebook post from LPD, officers were sent to Frandor to investigate a report of shots fired by three people that were running around the shopping center. Police were able to find the […]
wincountry.com
Suspect arrested after attempted break in of Ceresco Post Office
-CERESCO, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 26-year-old man from Battle Creek on Saturday morning after a break in was responded at the United States Postal Service Office in Ceresco. The Sheriff’s Office reports a U.S. Postal Service Mail Carrier was in the parking...
Vehicles collide at Van Buren intersection as cops investigate earlier crash that seriously injured bicyclist
Two separate crashes at the same intersection in Wayne County injured multiple people on Friday morning, including a a bicyclist, officials said.
Yenly Garcia booked at Kent Co. jail, suspect in deadly shooting
The man wanted in connection to the murder of Mollie Schmidt sits inside a Michigan jail after the extradition process from Mexico.
wsgw.com
Suspect Charged in Ionia County Shooting
Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler has issued charges against a 74-year-old Lake Odessa man. Richard Alan Harvey is accused of shooting an 83-year-old woman in the shoulder on the afternoon of Tuesday September 20th. The woman was a volunteer who was passing out pamphlets when there was reportedly a verbal...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man, 39, killed after losing control of motorcycle
An Elkhart man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle. The collision happened just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, on Manhatten Avenue south of Michiana Drive. Terry Frost Jr., 39, of Elkhart, was elected from Honda motorcycle after the bike went down and slid off the roadway.
thelivingstonpost.com
Man flagging down help, struck, critically injured in Fowlerville crash
A 22-year-old Fowlerville man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a 25-year-old Fowlerville woman Saturday at the intersection of Nicholson and Van Orden roads in Handy Township. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:30...
WILX-TV
Ionia County Sheriff’s Office seeks stolen walrus skulls
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement in Ionia County is looking for two stolen walrus skulls. According to authorities, a resident of Lyons had two walrus skulls - with tusks - stolen from his residence. It is believed they were stolen during September. Authorities said the skulls are priceless and...
West Michigan man charged with shooting Right To Life volunteer
Richard Harvey, 74, of Lake Odessa, has been charged with three counts in connection to shooting the volunteer on September 20. The charges included Assault With A Deadly Weapon, Deadly Discharge of a Weapon, and Reckless Use Of A Firearm
33-year-old woman walking on I-94 hit, killed after leaving adult care facility in southwest Michigan
Police said a woman walking along the freeway in southwest Michigan was fatally struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the deadly crash occurred around 5:45 a.m., in Paw Paw Township Police said a driver…
WILX-TV
Dansville man killed after crashing into tree in Ingham Township
INGHAM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 52-year-old man was killed Friday after his vehicle struck a tree. According to authorities, it happened at about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Dakin and Clark roads. Authorities said a man from Dansville’s vehicle left Dakin Road and struck a tree. He...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seek suspects in attempted catalytic converter theft
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking a white pickup truck in connection with an attempted catalytic converter theft Saturday in Brooklyn. According to authorities, a white four-door pickup truck with a white tonneau cover and no visible license plate pulled up to Irish Hills Collision at about 3 a.m. Police said a suspect exited the vehicle and attempted to remove a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle, but stopped when they were startled by a neighbor who heard the incident.
